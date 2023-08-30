EXL to Participate in 2023 Citi Global Technology Conference

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExlService Holdings, Inc. (“EXL”) (NASDAQ: EXLS), a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company, today announced that Rohit Kapoor, vice chairman and chief executive officer, will participate in the 2023 Citi Global Technology Conference in New York. A company presentation and simultaneous webcast will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 6.



A link to the webcast is available in the Investor Relations section of EXL’s website at ir.exlservice.com. A replay will be available for approximately 90 days on the company’s website.