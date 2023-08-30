The Global Home Fragrance Diffusers Market size is expected to reach $3.8 billion by 2030, rising at a market growth of 5.6% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Home Fragrance Diffusers Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Distribution Channel, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06487899/?utm_source=GNW

Therefore, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to generate more than 25% share of the market by 2030. With hectic lifestyles and increased health conditions, customers today want to recreate the spa experience at home. Furthermore, the growth of the premium product marketplace, an increase in young customers seeking luxury goods, and the quickly rising popularity of social media & online retailers all contribute to the market’s expansion in the APAC region. Some of the factors impacting the market are growing need for essential oils, technical advances in diffusers used for aromatherapy, and people with health conditions like asthma may be allergic to such products.



The end-user sectors in China, India, Mexico, and Brazil have been impacted by rising rates of industrialization and urbanization, which have increased the demand for aromatics and fragrance therapies in these nations. Global essential oil output is anticipated to grow due to increased R&D efforts and innovative extraction methods. Additionally, this would be advantageous for the market expansion. The primary participants concentrated on the diffusers’ high capacity and aesthetics, created exclusively for domestic use. Because they are simple to operate & offer similar water capacity to other devices, consumers are embracing these colorful and aesthetically pleasing diffusers, boosting market growth.



However, most people normally don’t experience any risks when breathing in dispersed essential oils. The fumes, however, may cause an allergic reaction in some people and cause an asthma crisis in others. Furthermore, when exposed to essential oils, some people develop pneumonitis, a severe lung infection. Thus, it is anticipated that problems that could harm people’s health will act as a barrier to the growth of the market.



Type Outlook



Based on type, the market is segmented into reed diffusers, ultrasonic diffusers, nebulizing diffusers, heat diffusers, evaporative diffusers, and others. The heat diffusers segment garnered a significant revenue share in the market in 2022. Due to their simplicity and effectiveness in dispersing fragrance, heat diffusers are becoming more and more popular. Heat diffusers, in contrast to other types, release fragrance without requiring water or energy by using heat from sources such as candles or electric heating elements.



Distribution Channel Outlook



On the basis of distribution channel, the market is fragmented into hypermarkets & supermarkets, specialty retail stores, online/e-commerce, and others. The specialty stores segment held the highest revenue share in the market in 2022. Aromatherapy shops, natural & organic home fragrance boutiques, custom scent studios, and other such establishments are examples of specialty retail stores. Candles, room sprays, reed diffusers, and wax melts are just a few of the things that are available in these shops.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. In 2022, the North America region led the market with the maximum revenue share. The demand in North America is rising due to several factors. The appeal of home fragrance products such as diffusers is fuelled by a rising inclination to create a pleasant atmosphere at home. Diffusers significantly impact the trend of aromatherapy, which is also growing. Customers look for long-lasting scents that improve their mood.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stakeholders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Diptyque SAS (Manzanita Capital UK LLP), Jo Malone London (The Estee Lauder Companies, Inc.), NEST Fragrances (North Castle Partners, LLC), CURiO Brands (Capri Blue LLC), Bath & Body Works, Inc., Paddywax, LLC (DESIGNWORKS INVESTMENTS), Aromatique Inc., Agraria San Francisco, Inc, The Yankee Candle Company (Newell Brands, Inc.), Scentsy, Inc.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Type



• Reed Diffusers



• Heat Diffusers



• Ultrasonic Diffusers



• Nebulizing Diffusers



• Evaporative Diffusers



• Others



By Distribution Channel



• Specialty Retail Stores



• Hypermarkets & Supermarkets



• Online/E-commerce



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Diptyque SAS (Manzanita Capital UK LLP)



• Jo Malone London (The Estee Lauder Companies, Inc.)



• NEST Fragrances (North Castle Partners, LLC)



• CURiO Brands (Capri Blue LLC)



• Bath & Body Works, Inc.



• Paddywax, LLC (DESIGNWORKS INVESTMENTS)



• Aromatique Inc.



• Agraria San Francisco, Inc



• The Yankee Candle Company (Newell Brands, Inc.)



• Scentsy, Inc.



