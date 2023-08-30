NPK Fertilizers Industry Analysis: Feed-Grade and Food-Grade Market Trends from 2014 to 2030

Dublin, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "NPK Fertilizers (Feed-Grade and Food-Grade) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analysis of the global NPK fertilizers market spans various geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

The study covers recent, current, and future sales trends from 2014 to 2030, along with the Compound Annual Growth Rate (% CAGR) for each region. The market is segmented by types such as feed-grade and food-grade NPK fertilizers, focusing on nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium, and other forms like powder and liquid.

The analysis provides historical reviews, current assessments, and future projections, aiding stakeholders in understanding market dynamics and making informed decisions based on evolving trends and opportunities.



Global NPK Fertilizers (Feed-Grade and Food-Grade) Market to Reach $4 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for NPK Fertilizers (Feed-Grade and Food-Grade) estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Phosphorus, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.2% CAGR and reach US$2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Nitrogen segment is readjusted to a revised 3.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $772.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.8% CAGR



The NPK Fertilizers (Feed-Grade and Food-Grade) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$772.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$865.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.1% and 3.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR.

What's New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its 'bumpy' reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Aditya Birla Chemicals

Agrium Inc.

AkzoNobel

Alltech

Borealis AG

EuroChem

Haifa Chemicals

Israel Chemicals Ltd.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.

PhosAgro

PotashCorp

SKW Stickstoffwerke Piesteritz

The Mosaic Company

Yara International ASA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l8gw1d

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment