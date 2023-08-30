Global Display Driver IC Market 2023-2027: Smart Devices Propel Market - Display Driver IC Sector Primed for Substantial Expansion

Dublin, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Display Driver IC Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market is poised to achieve substantial growth, projected to increase by an impressive USD 3793.03 mn during 2022-2027, exhibiting a robust CAGR of 8.66%.

Key Insights:

Comprehensive analysis of market size, trends, drivers, and challenges in the display driver IC sector

The market's impetus is driven by: Increasing penetration of smart devices Rising product launches by vendors Growing demand for e-displays



Segmentation:

Type : Gate driver Source driver

: Display Size : Small Medium Large

: Geographical Landscape : APAC North America Europe South America Middle East and Africa

:

Reasons to Consider:

Rising M&A activities identified as a prime catalyst for market growth

Technological advancements in display driver ICs and the adoption of touch-enabled digital signage fueling market demand

Comprehensive vendor analysis to enhance market positioning

Upcoming trends and challenges outlined to facilitate strategic decision-making

The report provides a detailed analysis of the market scenario, encompassing trends, drivers, and challenges, enabling stakeholders to make informed decisions.

Areas Explored:

Competitive Profile

A comprehensive selection of industry-leading vendors is analyzed in the report, including:

ams OSRAM AG

Fitipower Integrated Technology Inc.

FocalTech Systems Co. Ltd.

Himax Technologies Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

LX Semicon Co. Ltd.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp.

Novatek Microelectronics Corp.

NXP Semiconductors NV

OmniVision Technologies Inc.

Raydium Corp.

Renesas Electronics Corp.

ROHM Co. Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

SINOWEALTH Electronic Ltd.

Sitronix Technology Corp.

Solomon Systech International Ltd.

Synaptics Inc.

Texas Instruments Inc.

Toshiba Corp.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 156 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $3.79 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.6% Regions Covered Global





