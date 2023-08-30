Collagen Market to Reach $7.21 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 8.3% CAGR with Marine Segment Driving Growth During 2021–2028 | The Insight Partners

Pune, India, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to our latest study on “ Collagen Market Size Report, Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Source, Product Type, Application, and Geography,” the collagen market is expected to grow from $4.12 billion in 2021 to $7.21 billion by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2021 to 2028. The market's projected growth is attributed to the increasing prevalence of osteoporosis.





Download PDF Brochure: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003543/







Collagen Market: Competition Landscape



The major players operating in the global collagen market include Gelita AG; Gelnex; Lapi Gelatine S.p.A; Nippi Inc.; Nitta Gelatin, Inc.; RABJ Co., Ltd.; Vinh Hoan Corporation; Weishardt; Protein SA, and Ewald-Gelatine GmbH. Players in the global collagen market focus on providing high-quality products to fulfill customer demand. They also focus on strategies such as investments in research and development activities, new product launches, and expanding production capacities.





Key Developments



In 2020, Nitta Introduced Replenwell – Clinically Proven & Performance Optimized Collagen Peptides.

In 2020, GELITA AG acquired majority of stake in Turkish Gelatine producer SelJel.





In 2021, Europe accounted for the most significant global collagen market share. The European collagen market is subsegmented into Germany, France, Italy, the UK, Russia, and the Rest of Europe. The market growth in Europe is ascribed to the increasing acceptance of collagen in cosmetics, dietary supplements, and other applications. Transforming lifestyle trends concerning the food & beverage industry have further influenced the collagen market growth in the region. Several well-established players—including Gelita AG, Protein S.A., and Ewald-Gelatin GmbH—have presence in Europe. The demand for food supplements with extra nutrients and the popularity of anti-aging beauty products are the two major trends shaping the collagen market in the region. Such evolving lifestyle trends related to the food supplement industry are remarkably influencing the purchases of consumers.

Moreover, food supplement providers are also changing their offerings to meet consumer preferences in the region. Collagen supplements help in healthy weight loss and improved bone health. Thus, the growing trend of taking supplements in the form of processed food, such as protein chocolate powder, bars, and beverages, is supporting the collagen market growth in Europe. Consumers in several countries in the region are skeptical about consuming animal-based products due to growing incidences of allergic reactions. They are increasingly adopting a flexitarian diet, i.e., replacing part or most of their meat consumption with suitable alternatives, further bolstering the demand for dietary collagen in Europe.





Wide Scope of Application

Collagen is a structural protein found in connective tissue, skin, tendons, bones, cartilage, and other body parts. It supports tissues structurally and is involved in cellular functions such as tissue healing, immunological response, cellular communication, and cellular migration. Collagen is generally obtained from bovine connective tissues or marine sources. It has a wide range of applications across multiple end-use industries, including food & beverages, pharmaceuticals & nutraceuticals, and personal care. In the food & beverages industry, collagen is used in yogurts, smoothie blends, nutritional bars, ready-to-drink beverages, and others. Collagen-induced foods and beverages enhance collagen levels in the body; moreover, they help in repairing skin texture, improving bone and muscle health, and strengthening joints. Rising awareness regarding the health benefits of collagen among customers is driving the demand for collagen-induced foods and beverages. Collagen peptides are becoming increasingly popular across the nutraceutical industry. They are used to manufacture dietary supplements and protein powders. In the past few years, the demand for dietary supplements has increased dramatically due to the rise in consumer preference for products boosting physical strength and fitness. Collagen is easy to digest, and it can slow down the aging process of a body if consumed regularly. Manufacturers are launching a wide range of collagen supplements in different flavors. There is a vast availability of various collagen supplements and powders in retail stores. Moreover, collagen is also used in sports nutrition products to maintain joint and bone health.





Purchase Premium Copy of Collagen Market Growth Report (2021-2028) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003543/







Collagen Market: Segmental Overview

Based on source, the collagen market is segmented into bovine, porcine, marine, plant-based/vegan, and others. The bovine segment held a significant share of the collagen market. Bovine collagen, which is a common food additive and supplement, is primarily extracted from cows. The consumption of bovine collagen helps improve skin health and prevent bone loss. The body's collagen production naturally decreases with age, and the deficiency can cause health issues related to bone, joints, and skin. Individuals exposed to excess sunshine are also at risk of decreased collagen production. Bovine collagen supplements may help counter the effects of low collagen levels. This collagen type is produced by boiling cow bones or other cattle by-products in water. After the collagen is extracted in an aqueous solution, it is dried and powdered to form a final product. Bovine collagen has been found to improve Type I and III collagen levels in the human body. The skin is primarily built up of Types I and III collagen; thus, its intake in specified quantities helps in reducing wrinkles, promoting elasticity, and increasing skin moisture.

Based on product type, the market is classified into gelatin, hydrolyzed collagen, and native collagen. The hydrolyzed collagen segment is predicted to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Hydrolyzed collagen, also known as collagen peptides, is obtained by breaking down the collagen into smaller fragments. Hydrolyzed collagen contains essential amino acids, including hydroxyproline, glycine, and proline, which help properly function in tendons and joints; contribute to repairing the damaged skin, muscles, and connective tissues; and assist in preventing muscle loss. Hydrolyzed collagen improves the chewiness, foam stabilization, and texture of confectioneries. In dairy products, it is used as a texturization and stabilization agent. The products containing hydrolyzed collagen are clean-label, non-allergic, and natural. The use of this collagen is increasing in the healthcare sector for tissue repair and dental applications; moreover, it is being used to treat bone-related disorders, such as osteoarthritis.



Based on application, the collagen market is segmented into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals & nutraceuticals, personal care, and others. The personal care segment is predicted to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Collagen is used in baby oil, skincare, lotions, color cosmetics, hair care, and other products. The normal aging process decreases the skin's collagen production, causing common aesthetic skin issues such as fine lines, wrinkles, and sagging skin. Collagen or gelatin is used as a primary ingredient in anti-aging creams and lotions due to its moisturizing and skin-healing properties. Collagen heals skin conditions such as wrinkles, eczema, acne, and blemishes, and makes the skin smooth and lustrous. Improving financial conditions in several countries in the world are resulting in elevated per capita expenditure on cosmetic and personal care products. With this, the rising instances of cosmetic surgeries and advanced skin treatments are projected to create growth opportunities in the future.







Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Collagen Market

The COVID-19 pandemic affected economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The collagen industry suffered severe disruptions in supply chains and shutdowns of many processing, wholesale, and smaller businesses in the initial phases of the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic hindered the supply chains, manufacturing, delivery





Go through further research published by The Insight Partners: (Purchase with 10% Instant Discount):



Hydrolyzed Collagen Market Forecast to 2028 - Global Analysis

Marine Collagen Market Size and Forecasts (2020 - 2030)

Collagen Casing Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis

Collagen Peptides Market Forecast to 2030 - Global Analysis

Vegan Collagen Market Size and Forecasts (2020 - 2030)





About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.





Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876