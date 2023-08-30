The Global High-Density Interconnect (HDI) PCB Market size is expected to reach $26.9 billion by 2030, rising at a market growth of 10.9% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global High-Density Interconnect PCB Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By End User, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06487889/?utm_source=GNW

Therefore, the Automotive segment will acquire 2/5th share of the market by 2030, due to the rising trend toward advanced safety systems, autonomous driving, and the miniaturization of electrical devices in the automotive industry. The diagnostics, engine controls, safety features, and other conveniences in modern automobiles are handled by the 50 or so microprocessors that are present on board. Some of the factors impacting the market are increasing need for size reduction and weight reduction, accelerating demand growth for consumer electronics and exorbitantly high costs associated with construction of HDIs.



The need for smaller, quicker products has prompted changes in printed circuit board technology. Compact HDI boards have fewer vias, pads, gaps, and copper traces. HDIs have denser wiring; as a result, PCBs are lighter, more compact, and have fewer layers. One HDI board can replace multiple PCBs in a device, eliminating the need for additional boards. With HDI PCBs, additional components can be accommodated on each side of the PCB, enhancing both its functioning and the capabilities of the goods or machinery into which it is included. Along with having a high level of capability, HDI boards are also smaller and lighter than conventional PCBs. Additionally, Consumer electronics sector is being driven forward by consumer demand for products that are more durable, faster, lighter, and less priced. Electronics used for entertainment are referred to as consumer electronics, and examples include TVs, radios, video players, PCs, iPads, as well as tablets, and smartphones. Thus, the market is anticipated to expand over the course of the forecast period due to the growing demand for consumer electronics devices with greater power performance and rising demand as well as the production of these devices.



However, HDI PCBs are renowned for their sophisticated routing and high component density placement. Higher production costs may result from the need for more sophisticated manufacturing techniques and technologies as design complexity rises. Laser direct imaging (LDI), among other specialized techniques, is needed for the production of HDI PCBs. This technique is applied at the fabrication stage since HDI calls for the creation of precise lines on the boards. The complexity and precision of the manufacturing process are increased by implementing these cutting-edge technologies, which raises the cost. These variables drive up the price of HDI PCBs, which in turn limits the expansion of the market.



End User Outlook



Based on end user, the market is characterized by consumer electronics, automotive, industrial electronics, IT & telecommunications, and others. The automotive segment procured a considerable growth rate in the market in 2022. With HDI PCBs, manufacturers may create devices with greater functionality in a smaller footprint and at a lower weight. The lower weight can result in more effective functioning, which is notably important in the automobile and aircraft industries. Because of their greater functionality, enhanced performance, increased dependability, and optimum space use, HDIs are becoming increasingly popular for use in contemporary vehicle electronics.



Application Outlook



On the basis of application, the market is classified into smartphone & tablet, PC & laptop, smart wearables, and others. The smartphone and tablet segment acquired the largest revenue share in the market in 2022. Consumers are drawn to smartphones and tablets with the most recent technology improvements, like quicker processors, better cameras, better displays, and longer battery life. Users are driven to upgrade to the newest and most sophisticated devices by the ongoing advancement of technology.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia Pacific segment witnessed the maximum revenue share in the market in 2022. The expansion of the regional market is attributable to the growing use of HDI in the automotive, consumer electronics, and healthcare sectors in nations like China, India, and South Korea. As Western nations’ demand for Asian consumer electronics has skyrocketed, the market has grown even more. The region’s growing disposable income has also led to a growth in the use of household appliances, which is predicted to enhance the regional market throughout the course of the projection period.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include MEIKO ELECTRONICS CO., LTD., DAP CORPORATION, AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft, Unitech Printed Circuit Board Corp., FICT LIMITED (Fujitsu Limited), TTM Technologies, Inc., UNIMICRON TECHNOLOGY CORP., NCAB Group AB, Ibiden Co., Ltd. and Sierra Circuits, Inc.



Companies Profiled



• MEIKO ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.



• DAP CORPORATION



• AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft



• Unitech Printed Circuit Board Corp.



• FICT LIMITED (Fujitsu Limited)



• TTM Technologies, Inc.



• UNIMICRON TECHNOLOGY CORP.



• NCAB Group AB



• Ibiden Co., Ltd.



• Sierra Circuits, Inc.



