Global Online Clothing Rental Market 2023-2027: Rent the Runway, Glam Corner, Armoire Style, Gwynnie Bee, and Urban Outfitters Propel Online Clothing Rental Market Growth

Dublin, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Online Clothing Rental Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Online Clothing Rental market is projected to expand by an impressive USD 1,564.94 million during the period of 2022-2027, showcasing a compelling CAGR of 9.86%.
Key Highlights:
- Forecasted growth of USD 1,564.94 million during 2022-2027, with a robust CAGR of 9.86%
- Comprehensive analysis of market size, trends, drivers, and challenges within the online clothing rental industry
- Market impetus driven by:
- Growing e-commerce fashion industry
- Increasing participation in social occasions
- Flourishing fast fashion industry
Segmentation:
- End-user:
- Women
- Men
- Children
- Type:
- Formal
- Casual
- Traditional
- Geographical Landscape:
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
Reasons to Explore:
- Rising popularity of experiential marketing identified as a prime driver
- Growing trend of sustainable clothing influencing market demand
- Increasing adoption of the subscription-based model contributed to significant growth
- In-depth vendor analysis to enhance market positioning
- Identification of upcoming trends and challenges to guide strategic decision-making
The report offers a comprehensive examination of the market scenario, encompassing aspects such as sizing, forecasting, and industry analysis within the online clothing rental market.
Areas Covered:
- Online clothing rental market sizing
- Online clothing rental market forecast
- Online clothing rental market industry analysis
The report presents a comprehensive overview of prominent vendors, including AARK World Pvt. Ltd., Armoire Style Inc., Dress and Go SA, and more, providing a holistic perspective of the industry landscape.
Competitive Portfolio
- AARK World Pvt. Ltd.
- Armoire Style Inc.
- Dress and Go SA
- Front Row
- Girl Meets Dress
- Glam Corner Pty Ltd.
- Glamourental
- Gwynnie Bee
- La Reina Gown
- My Secret Wardrobe
- Rent An Attire
- Rent the Runway Inc.
- Rentez Vous
- Rotaro
- Style Lend Inc.
- Stylease Pvt. Ltd.
- TheDressBank
- Urban Outfitters Inc.
- Wrapd
- Your secret closet
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/csrf95
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.