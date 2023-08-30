Global Online Clothing Rental Market 2023-2027: Rent the Runway, Glam Corner, Armoire Style, Gwynnie Bee, and Urban Outfitters Propel Online Clothing Rental Market Growth

Dublin, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Online Clothing Rental Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Online Clothing Rental market is projected to expand by an impressive USD 1,564.94 million during the period of 2022-2027, showcasing a compelling CAGR of 9.86%.

Key Highlights:

Forecasted growth of USD 1,564.94 million during 2022-2027, with a robust CAGR of 9.86%

Comprehensive analysis of market size, trends, drivers, and challenges within the online clothing rental industry

Market impetus driven by: Growing e-commerce fashion industry Increasing participation in social occasions Flourishing fast fashion industry



Segmentation:

End-user : Women Men Children

: Type : Formal Casual Traditional

: Geographical Landscape : North America Europe APAC South America Middle East and Africa

:

Reasons to Explore:

Rising popularity of experiential marketing identified as a prime driver

Growing trend of sustainable clothing influencing market demand

Increasing adoption of the subscription-based model contributed to significant growth

In-depth vendor analysis to enhance market positioning

Identification of upcoming trends and challenges to guide strategic decision-making

The report offers a comprehensive examination of the market scenario, encompassing aspects such as sizing, forecasting, and industry analysis within the online clothing rental market.

Areas Covered:

Online clothing rental market sizing

Online clothing rental market forecast

Online clothing rental market industry analysis

The report presents a comprehensive overview of prominent vendors, including AARK World Pvt. Ltd., Armoire Style Inc., Dress and Go SA, and more, providing a holistic perspective of the industry landscape.

Competitive Portfolio

AARK World Pvt. Ltd.

Armoire Style Inc.

Dress and Go SA

Front Row

Girl Meets Dress

Glam Corner Pty Ltd.

Glamourental

Gwynnie Bee

La Reina Gown

My Secret Wardrobe

Rent An Attire

Rent the Runway Inc.

Rentez Vous

Rotaro

Style Lend Inc.

Stylease Pvt. Ltd.

TheDressBank

Urban Outfitters Inc.

Wrapd

Your secret closet





