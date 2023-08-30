AI Integration Revolutionizes Applicant Tracking Systems and Recruitment Process - Market Outlook to 2030

Dublin, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Applicant Tracking Systems: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Applicant Tracking Systems Market to Reach $4.1 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Applicant Tracking Systems estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.9% CAGR and reach US$2.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $805.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.1% CAGR



The Applicant Tracking Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$805.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$717.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5% and 4.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR.

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

AI Integration Revolutionizes Applicant Tracking System and Recruitment Process

AI-Based ATS Software Aids in Recruitment of Quality Candidates

Focus Grows on Development of Affordable ATS Solutions for SMBs

Companies Seek to Capitalize on Novel ATS Features

Rise in Integration of Social Media with ATS

Applicant Tracking Systems - Part of New Recruitment Technologies

Benefits of Applicant Tracking System

Selecting Applicant Tracking System

CMC Introduces Healthcare Applicant Tracking System.

BerniePortal Launches Applicant Tracking System.

Butler Introduces "Butler Careers Site

LinkedIn Introduces Tracking System .

