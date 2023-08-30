AI Integration Revolutionizes Applicant Tracking Systems and Recruitment Process - Market Outlook to 2030

Dublin, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Applicant Tracking Systems: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Applicant Tracking Systems Market to Reach $4.1 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Applicant Tracking Systems estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.9% CAGR and reach US$2.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $805.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.1% CAGR
The Applicant Tracking Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$805.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$717.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5% and 4.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- AI Integration Revolutionizes Applicant Tracking System and Recruitment Process
- AI-Based ATS Software Aids in Recruitment of Quality Candidates
- Focus Grows on Development of Affordable ATS Solutions for SMBs
- Companies Seek to Capitalize on Novel ATS Features
- Rise in Integration of Social Media with ATS
- Applicant Tracking Systems - Part of New Recruitment Technologies
- Benefits of Applicant Tracking System
- Selecting Applicant Tracking System
- CMC Introduces Healthcare Applicant Tracking System.
- BerniePortal Launches Applicant Tracking System.
- Butler Introduces "Butler Careers Site
- LinkedIn Introduces Tracking System .
