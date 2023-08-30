Golden Grail Beverages Elevates Digital Experience with Website Relaunch

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Grail Technology, doing business as Golden Grail Beverages (OTC: GOGY) is proud to announce the official launch of its newly redesigned website, www.goldengrailbeverages.com. The site boasts visually appealing portfolio pages, engaging blogs, a dedicated investor hub, and an upcoming e-commerce section.



The website's modern design offers a fresh and intuitive user experience tailored for today's consumers with detailed descriptions and captivating images. The streamlined navigation system ensures easy access to information, while the mobile-responsive design guarantees seamless browsing across all devices. One of the standout features is the visually appealing portfolio pages, which showcase Golden Grail Beverages' diverse range of products.

Golden Grail Beverages is excited to introduce its direct-to-consumer e-commerce platform in the coming months. This initiative will empower customers to directly access and purchase their favorite GOGY brands, expanding their choices and ensuring they always have access to the products they love. The platform offers exclusive benefits, allowing customers to access special promotions, discounts, and unique product launches on the Golden Grail website. The new e-commerce website also offers a personalized shopping experience, providing tailored recommendations to help customers discover products that match their tastes.

"Our new website isn't just a redesign—it's a reimagining of how we connect with our community. From the visually striking portfolio pages to the depth of information available, we've crafted every element to reflect the passion and innovation that drives Golden Grail Beverages. As we gear up to introduce our e-commerce platform, we're not just offering a shopping experience; we're inviting our customers into a journey with us—one where quality, convenience, and connection come together seamlessly." - Russ Kaffenberger, Chief Revenue Officer at Golden Grail Beverages.

The newly enhanced Golden Grail Beverages website offers new features designed to engage and inform its consumers and investors. The site's blogs provide key insights into the ingredients and related news, informing consumers of the latest information about their favorite products and offering tailored blogs specific to each brand. The website also has a dedicated section for investors and stakeholders, providing essential updates about the company's financial performance, events, and strategic initiatives. This investor-centric space prioritizes transparency, granting easy access to financial reports and timely updates, ensuring stakeholders are always in the loop.

For more information or to explore the new website, please visit www.goldengrailbeverages.com.

Golden Grail Beverages (OTC: GOGY), www.GoldenGrailBeverages.com, is a fast-growing company focused on driving innovation, promoting growth, and managing a diverse beverage portfolio with responsible investment. We target brands with a proven sales history, robust retail presence, loyal consumer base, and strong value propositions. Our growing portfolio includes brands within emerging and expanding beverage categories, such as Spider Energy Drink, Sway Energy Drink, Trevi Fruit Essence Water, Tickle Water, Sketch Can for Tweens, Cause Water, KOZ Water, and Scorpion Energy Hemp/CBD. We are dedicated to eco-friendly practices and replacing plastic with more sustainable alternatives to reduce plastic pollution. Golden Grail pledges to do our part to create a sustainable future while maintaining an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction.

