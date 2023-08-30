ORION CORPORATION

MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS

30 AUGUST 2023 at 15.30 EEST



Orion Corporation: Managers’ transactions – Hilpi Rautelin

Orion Corporation has received the following disclosure under Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, regarding transactions with shares and linked securities in Orion Corporation made by managers and their closely associated persons.

Orion Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Hilpi Rautelin

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Orion Oyj

LEI: 74370029VAHCXDR7B745

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 37188/7/8

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-08-28

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009014369

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 27 Unit price: 35.85 EUR

(2): Volume: 28 Unit price: 36 EUR

(3): Volume: 26 Unit price: 36.1 EUR

(4): Volume: 26 Unit price: 36.05 EUR

(5): Volume: 41 Unit price: 36.1 EUR

(6): Volume: 33 Unit price: 35.95 EUR

(7): Volume: 200 Unit price: 35.95 EUR

(8): Volume: 200 Unit price: 35.95 EUR

(9): Volume: 52 Unit price: 35.85 EUR

(10): Volume: 200 Unit price: 35.85 EUR

(11): Volume: 220 Unit price: 35.9 EUR

(12): Volume: 200 Unit price: 35.9 EUR

Aggregated transactions (12):

Volume: 1253 Volume weighted average price: 35.92219 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-08-28

Venue: CEUD

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009014369

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 75 Unit price: 35.92 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 75 Volume weighted average price: 35.92 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-08-28

Venue: CEUX

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009014369

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 130 Unit price: 35.95 EUR

(2): Volume: 140 Unit price: 35.85 EUR

Aggregated transactions (2):

Volume: 270 Volume weighted average price: 35.89815 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-08-28

Venue: TQEX

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009014369

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 40 Unit price: 35.95 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 40 Volume weighted average price: 35.95 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-08-29

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009014369

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 273 Unit price: 37 EUR

(2): Volume: 90 Unit price: 37 EUR

(3): Volume: 170 Unit price: 37 EUR

(4): Volume: 198 Unit price: 36.95 EUR

(5): Volume: 26 Unit price: 36.65 EUR

(6): Volume: 26 Unit price: 36.7 EUR

(7): Volume: 58 Unit price: 36.7 EUR

(8): Volume: 28 Unit price: 36.65 EUR

(9): Volume: 27 Unit price: 36.6 EUR

(10): Volume: 26 Unit price: 36.55 EUR

(11): Volume: 26 Unit price: 36.55 EUR

(12): Volume: 40 Unit price: 36.5 EUR

(13): Volume: 26 Unit price: 35.95 EUR

Aggregated transactions (13):

Volume: 1014 Volume weighted average price: 36.86637 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-08-29

Venue: TQEM

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009014369

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 23 Unit price: 36.78 EUR

(2): Volume: 24 Unit price: 36.75 EUR

(3): Volume: 25 Unit price: 36.75 EUR

(4): Volume: 25 Unit price: 36.7 EUR

Aggregated transactions (4):

Volume: 97 Volume weighted average price: 36.74423 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-08-29

Venue: CEUX

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009014369

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 181 Unit price: 36.95 EUR

(2): Volume: 30 Unit price: 36.95 EUR

(3): Volume: 40 Unit price: 36.95 EUR

Aggregated transactions (3):

Volume: 251 Volume weighted average price: 36.95 EUR

Orion Corporation

Liisa Hurme



President and CEO Olli Huotari



SVP, Corporate Functions

Publisher:

Orion Corporation

Communications

Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland

http://www.orion.fi/en

http://www.twitter.com/OrionCorpIR

