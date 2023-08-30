The Global Fruit Snacks Market size is expected to reach $23.9 billion by 2030, rising at a market growth of 7.3% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fruit Snacks Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Distribution Channel, By Product, By Nature, By Fruit Type, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06487869/?utm_source=GNW

They are frequently offered as sides or appetizers. The banana fruit snacks are growing due to the enormous demand from millennials and emerging markets. Key growth drivers in the market are technological advancements that enable effective operational maintenance, expanding product portfolio, sophisticated design and packaging, and sales monitoring. Some of the factors impacting the market are rising snacking culture globally, growing demand for Low-Calorie fruit snacks, and fluctuations in prices.



Consumers have become more aware of their diet and nutrition when they snack. People are searching for snacks that give both fun and some health advantages. Fruit snacks, which are frequently produced from fresh fruit with little processing, are seen as a healthier alternative to common snack items like chips or cookies. The needs of those concerned about their health are met by the accessibility of fruit snacks that are minimal in fat, calories, and added sugars. Developing economies have seen a significant rise in per capita income in recent years. Due to rising disposable incomes and growing global fitness awareness, consumers spend more on premium, environmentally friendly goods like fruit-based meals. As a result of growing demand for fruit snacks with low calories, the market is estimated to grow.



However, fruit snacks are typically more expensive than artificial tastes or ingredients, especially when created with natural fruit or other high-quality components. Logistics & distribution could become more complex, affecting fruit snacks’ shelf life and storage requirements. Unpredictable price adjustments can breed uncertainty and are expected to impede market expansion over the projected period.



Distribution Channel Outlook



By distribution channel, the market is divided into supermarkets & hypermarkets, convenience stores, online and others. The online segment projected a prominent revenue share in the market in 2022. The availability of a wide range of options is shaping online distribution. Online marketplaces have made it simpler for customers to purchase fresh fruit and related products from around the world and have given vendors access to a larger customer base. The simple accessibility of fruit snacks through various chain stores & retail channels, like Walmart, Tesco.com, and others, boosts market expansion.



Nature Outlook



Based on nature, the market is segmented into conventional and organic. In 2022, the conventional segment witnessed the largest revenue share in the market. Conventional fruit snacks may contain products treated with synthetic chemicals, pesticides, or fertilizers. They are often more accessible and frequently less expensive than organic fruit snacks. The market is growing in this segment due to comparatively low cost of these snacks making them affordable for middle income population.



Product Outlook



By product, the market is classified into fruit roll-ups, freeze dried fruits, fruit bars, soft chews, and others. The fruit bars segment covered a considerable revenue share in the market in 2022. Fruit juice concentrates, sugars, water, acids, flavors, and other components are combined with fresh fruit juice or pulp and partially dehydrated before being reconfigured and frozen to create frozen fruit bars. Fruit bars that have been frozen are flavorful and nutritious. They contain minerals & vitamins, are abundant in fiber & carbs, and have a low-fat level.



Fruit Type Outlook



On the basis of fruit type, the market is bifurcated into apple, mango, banana, pineapple, berries, mixed and others. The apple segment recorded a remarkable revenue share in the market in 2022. Since dried apple chips contain no water, they can be stored for up to a year when kept correctly in a cold, dry place. Apple fruit snacks are frequently spiced with cinnamon, honey, or other ingredients. These are becoming an increasingly popular option for many consumers because they are low in calories and fat.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the market is analyzed North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2022, the North America region led the market by generating the highest revenue share. The younger generation in North America prefers fruit snacks. These snacks are a practical choice for kids because they come in various shapes, sizes, and fruit flavors. Some fruit snacks are shaped like well-known cartoon characters or animals to increase their attractiveness. These snacks are frequently promoted as a healthier alternative to conventional candies because they are produced with natural fruit juices and purees.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Seneca Foods Corporation, General Mills, Inc., SunOpta, Inc., Kellogg Company, Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc., Mount Franklin Foods, LLC, Welch Foods, Inc., Sunkist Growers, Inc., Crispy Green, Inc., Chaucer Foods Ltd. (Pilgrim Food Group PLC)



Strategies Deployed in Fruit Snacks Market



May-2023: Welch’s rolled out Zero Sugar Fruity Bites. The newly launched Fruity Bites are delicious, chewy, and completely sugar-free, with 25% lesser calories than real fruit snacks. Additionally, the products are gluten-free, aspartame free, fat-free, and preservative-free.



Apr-2023: General Mills partnered with Pearlfisher, a leading branding and design agency. Following this partnership, companies would aim to introduce a refresh for their fruit snack offerings, consisting of Fruit by The Foot, Fruit Roll-Ups, and Gushers.



Jan-2023: General Mills expanded its geographical footprint by broadening its snacks manufacturing and warehousing facility in Geneva, Illinois. This expansion aims to support General Mills’ Snacks business.



Nov-2022: General Mills extended its collaboration with Marvel, an American media franchise. Following this collaboration, General Mills would launch Marvel Avengers Character Fruit Snacks and Black Panther Fruit Roll-Ups, the two fruit-flavoured snacks at retailers across the United States.



Apr-2022: Sunkist came into partnership with Sokol, a company engaged in food manufacturing, packaging, and processing to retail. Under this partnership, Sunkist would launch a new flavour innovation, a retail lineup of dressings and sauces.



Jan-2022: Crispy Green announced the launch of Piña Picante, the new line of dried pineapple snacks with a flavourful twist. The products are infused with blends of spices before drying. The Piña Picante is air-dried, with a chewy consistency and every bite offers a unique flavourful taste.



Feb-2021: Welch’s released Welch’s Juicefuls, the latest addition to Welch’s fruit snacks lineup. The launched products are available in Berry Blast, Island Splash, and Mixed Fruit. Furthermore, the product serves consumers of all ages a distinctive experience to enjoy classic snacks.



Jan-2021: Kellogg announced the expansion of the W.K Kellogg by Kids range by introducing new ‘healthy’ snack bars consisting of real vegetables and fruit. The launched snack bars are made with fruit, whole grains, and vegetables, primarily in two Flavors: raspberry & beetroot and orange & carrot and strawberry. Moreover, each bar contains less than 100 calories, no artificial colours or Flavors, and no added sugar.



Sep-2020: Mount Franklin Foods expanded its geographical footprint by opening its manufacturing facility in San Jeronimo, Mexico. The facility would add 130 million pounds of capacity in soft non-chocolate candy for Mount Franklin and would make sure that Mount Franklin would stay as the trusted resource for quality candy and fruit snack products in the retail and co-manufacturing.



Aug-2020: SunOpta, Inc. unveiled the Arbor bar, the branded organic Fruit Bar. The product consists of five ingredients or fewer, 0 grams of added sugar, real fruit, and new certified organic Arbor bars available across the US in three delicious Flavors: Apple + Raspberry, Apple + Blueberry, and Apple + Berries.



Mar-2020: Mount Franklin Foods completed the acquisition of the food processing and ingredients division of Arro Corporation, a contract packager of food grade and industrial bulk products. This acquisition enables Mount Franklin Foods to further assist its customers in developing advanced items for emerging categories that include protein powders and healthy baking ingredients.



Dec-2019: Crispy Green introduced ALL Strawberry, the latest flavour to their Crispy Fruit line. The launched product brings flavour to customers in response to the strong demand for a berry product.



Jul-2019: Seneca Foods Corporation took over Paradise, Inc., a manufacturer, and supplier of consumer-packaged Candied Fruit globally. This acquisition brings an extension of its product portfolio to Paradise and would align with its maraschino business at its wholly owned subsidiary Gray & Company.



