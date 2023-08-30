PRESIDENT & CEO SHELTON J. HAYNES JOINS MTA FOR OMNY LAUNCH AT THE ROOSEVELT ISLAND TRAMWAY

Roosevelt Island, NY, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation President & CEO Shelton J. Haynes joined the MTA for the official launch of OMNY at Roosevelt Island Tramway. The MTA’s tap and go fare payment system, OMNY, has now launched on the Roosevelt Island Tramway with stations located at 59 St and 2 Av in Manhattan and Tramway Plaza on Roosevelt Island. The Roosevelt Island Tramway represents the first non-MTA operated entity to begin accepting taps as a fare payment.

The OMNY readers, which were activated for customer use, will allow Roosevelt Island Tramway riders to tap and go with their smart device with a digital wallet, such as a phone or watch, or contactless credit or debit card, or OMNY card, and participate in the MTA's “best fare,” seven-day fare capping program. Customers’ first tap into the system, whether it be on the subway, bus or tram, will start a seven-day period using the same payment method on any tap and go capable transit mode. Customers are charged $2.90 for their first 11 rides, $2.10 for their 12th ride and on the 13th ride, and for each subsequent ride, the ride is free for the rest of the seven-day period. Customers will never pay more than $34 to ride in a seven-day period.

“Bringing OMNY to the Roosevelt Island Tram has been an important initiative that we’ve worked on for some time,”said Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation President & CEO Shelton J. Haynes. “More and more island travelers are turning to OMNY for their everyday transit use, and as the world becomes increasingly digital, it’s important for our infrastructure to keep pace with those changing trends. I want to thank MTA Chair Lieber and his team for their close collaboration throughout this process, and our elected officials who advocated so passionately for bringing OMNY here to Roosevelt Island. Finally, I want to offer a huge thank you to the RIOC Legal Team, led by Gretchen Robinson, for their tireless work in bringing this initiative to fruition.”

“Tap-and-go is being adopted at warp speed by subway and bus riders, and we need to give that option to everyone who uses any type of transit – both New Yorkers and tourists alike,” said MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber. “It’s good news that Roosevelt Island tramway customers are now able to take advantage of the fastest, most secure way to pay their fares.”

“Countless subway and bus customers have experienced the convenience of tap-and-go and I’m excited that Roosevelt Island Tram riders who live on the island and those visiting will now be able to use OMNY for better transfers onto the subway and buses to get to their destination faster,” said New York City Transit President Richard Davey. “Tram customers can now trust they will never miss their tram because, like subway and bus customers, they can simply tap to ride.”

The Roosevelt Island Tramway operates every 7-15 minutes with direct trips to and from 59th St in Manhattan and Roosevelt Island.

Hours of Operation

Sunday through Thursday: 6 AM - 2 AM

Friday and Saturday: 6 AM - 3:00 AM

Rush Hour Service (Two Cable Cars Running)

Morning Rush Hours (Monday through Friday every 7.5 minutes): 7 AM - 10 AM

Evening Rush Hours (Monday through Friday every 7.5 minutes): 3 PM - 8 PM

Weekend Rush Hours (Saturday and Sunday every 15 minutes): 7 AM - 10 PM

During all regular/non-rush hours, the tram will run every 15 minutes.

Holidays: Tram runs on a regular schedule, except for major holidays (New Year's Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day), during which the Tram runs on a rush hour schedule.

About Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation (RIOC):

The Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation (RIOC) was created in 1984 by the State of New York as a public benefit corporation with a mission to plan, design, develop, operate, and maintain Roosevelt Island. With a focus on innovative and environmentally friendly solutions, RIOC is committed to providing services that enhance the island's residential community. RIOC manages the two-mile-long island's roads, parks, buildings, a sports facility, and public transportation, including the iconic aerial tramway. Additionally, RIOC operates a Public Safety Department that helps maintain a safe and secure environment for residents, employees, business owners, and visitors.

