The Global Fruit And Vegetable Pulp Market size is expected to reach $4.7 billion by 2030, rising at a market growth of 6.8% CAGR during the forecast period

Demand for organic goods made from vegetables and fruits has increased due to this trend. In order to save time, American employees purchase convenience foods and ready-to-eat snacks off the grocery store shelves. As a result, there was a further rise in the demand, offering market players in this region a huge opportunity for expansion. The region’s expanding intake of exotic fruit pulps and increased awareness of components supplied sustainably are the two main drivers of the demand for fruit and vegetable pulp. Some of the factors impacting the market are rising number of government programs supporting the expansion, rapidly spreading global veganism movement, and price fluctuations of fruits and vegetables.



The most significant drivers propelling the market globally have been government initiatives as well as support for the development of the market, which includes actions like giving high priority to agro-based enterprises and adjacent industries. The demand for packaged and processed fruit and vegetable products has also been boosted by government initiatives in the South Asia and Pacific region. For example, the Indian government has waived the fruits & vegetable processing sector from paying taxes. The expansion of the vegan food industry is also significantly influenced by growing public knowledge of the negative health impacts of ingesting animal products, as well as the negative ecological and ethical effects of animal agriculture. A diet that is primarily plant-based requires only one-third of the amount of land that one that is primarily animal-based requires. Hence, the rising trend of veganism is creating more demand for fruit and vegetable-based products, driving the expansion of the market.



However, one significant obstacle facing the market is the change in raw material prices. The overall cost of raw materials has dramatically increased in recent years due to the widening imbalance between supply and demand. Any increase in the price of raw materials like additives, fruits, and other items raises production costs while reducing vendor profit margins. The cost of fruits, flavorful foods, and other raw ingredients is rising and changing regularly.



Based on source, the market is characterized into fruit pulp and vegetable pulp. The fruit pulp segment garnered the highest revenue share in the market in 2022. The number of consumers exploring novel smoothie tastes has increased, increasing the demand for fruit pulp. Smoothies made with fruit pulp provide customers with a practical and time-saving solution. Fruit pulp, juice, as well as powder are used to create a variety of snacks to enhance their flavor, aroma, nutritional value, and acceptability.



On the basis of fruit pulp, the market is classified into mango, berries, apple, citrus fruits, strawberry, and others. The citrus fruits segment recorded a significant revenue share in the market in 2022. Citrus fruits have an advantageous stimulatory effect on the immune, cardiovascular, and digestive systems. This is because they contain a variety of nutrients, including vitamins A and E, B vitamins (thiamine, riboflavin, and niacin), minerals, and antioxidants, such as vitamin C, phenolic compounds, flavonoids, and carotenoids, in addition to dietary fiber.



Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into B2B and B2C. The B2C segment acquired a substantial revenue share in the market in 2022. Online channels, grocery stores, superstores, specialty shops, as well as other convenience stores are all part of the B2C sector. Vegetable and fruit pulp goods are selling better through these channels due to the growth of supermarkets, hypermarkets, and other convenience stores. Juices, baby food, and other condiments that contain pulp from various fruits and vegetables are advantageous to the market.



By application, the market is divided into food, animal feed, health & wellness, and others. The food segment witnessed the maximum revenue share in the market in 2022. Natural vegetable and fruit pulp use in food applications like baking, drinks, jams, and fillings is expected to increase, fueling the segment’s growth. Manufacturers who produce fruit and vegetable pulp are continually improving their products’ qualities to meet shifting consumer demand. Additionally, producers employ this component or its leftovers to make additives for other types of food.



Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia Pacific segment garnered the maximum revenue share in the market in 2022. The market in the region is growing due to its high grain production capability and ideal farming conditions for a wide variety of fruits and vegetables. The demand for environmentally friendly organic products has been driven by customers’ increasing preference for organic food items in the region, such as juices and foods, as well as consumers’ rising knowledge of the synthetic elements in packaged juices.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Keventer Agro Limited, Conagra Brands, Inc., PepsiCo, Inc., ABC Fruits, Dohler GmbH, AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG, Pursuit Industries Private Limited (PIPL), Iprona AG, Kiril Mischeff Limited, Ingredion Incorporated



Jun-2023: Keventers revealed a range of smoothies. The new smoothies are a combination of the goodness of fruits, the creamy texture of a chilled beverage, and a burst of delicious flavors.



May-2023: Doehler formed a partnership with Ixora Scientific, a San Diego-based start-up focusing on the research and development of novel taste modulators. The partnership is aimed to transform natural taste modulation and enhance its capabilities in natural ingredients and integrated solutions.



Jun-2022: Conagra Brands, Inc. released a line of new products which includes Marie Callender’s, P.F. Chang’s Home Menu, Bertolli, Rice & Pasta Veggie Sides, Birds Eye Voila!, etc. The new products are designed to solve mealtime dilemmas and satisfy cravings.



Jun-2022: Conagra Brands, Inc expanded its geographical footprint by opening a new state-of-the-art vegetable processing plant in Waseca, Minn. The new processing plant was built to support Conagra’s frozen meals business and Birds Eye brand with a focus on maximizing automation to create greater efficiencies and enhance food safety throughout.



Mar-2022: Keventer Agro launched Disney Delights, Marvel Avengers Delights, and Marvel Spider-Man Delights, a range of milkshakes, milk, and frozen savory snacks, in collaboration with Disney India’s, Indian subsidiary of Disney Branded Television. The company would be able to serve the customers with the help of a strong affinity for Disney’s characters and Keventer Agro’s robust distribution network.



Jun-2021: AGRANA Fruit entered into a partnership with Tate & Lyle. With this partnership, the company would be able to expand its portfolio and meet the demand of its customers for healthier products with cleaner labels.



Mar-2021: PepsiCo launched two new smoothies Naked Rainbow Machine and Naked Berry Lean in the United Kingdom. The new drinks are made with raspberries, strawberries, elderberries, and apple juice. The company claims that its drinks contain 40% less natural sugar and 40% fewer calories than other smoothies on average.



Mar-2021: AGRANA acquired the fruit preparations business of Taiyo Kagaku Co. Ltd. The acquisition would enable the company to expand its footprint in Asia.



Nov-2020: Ingredion entered into an agreement with James Cameron and Suzy Amis Cameron to acquire the remaining portion of ownership in Verdient Foods. The acquisition of Verdient Foods allows Ingredion to escalate the net sales growth, further expand their manufacturing capability and co-create with their customers to deliver the rising consumer demand for plant-based foods.



Apr-2019: Dohler signed an agreement to acquire Zumos Catalano Aragoneses (Zucasa), a Spanish producer of juices, purées, and sweet fruit concentrates. The acquisition would enable the company to offer its customers a vast offering in the stone fruits segment as well as in apples and pears.



Mar-2019: AGRANA Fruit partnered with Palmer Holland Health & Nutrition, a specialty chemical and fine ingredient distributor of raw materials. This partnership enables the company to distribute its products fresh and with the highest quality to the customers in United States.



