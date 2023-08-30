The Global Food Texture Market size is expected to reach $20.5 billion by 2030, rising at a market growth of 5.5% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Food Texture Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application, By Product, By Type, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06487859/?utm_source=GNW

The growth of the market in this segment has been driven by the use of thickeners, emulsifiers, and stabilizers to increase the consistency and stability of sauces and dressings. Also, growing use in other applications such as pet food, infant food, and nutritional supplements is anticipated to remain moderate over the forecast period.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships as the key developmental strategy to keep pace with the changing demands of end users. For instance, In January, 2023, Cargill Ingredients came into an agreement with Blendtek Ingredients, Inc, to strengthen Cargill’s distribution network in Canada with Blendtek’s locally stocked distribution abilities. Additionally, In December, 2022, Kerry signed an agreement with Kameda Seika, to commercialize and supply Kerry’s rice-derived postbiotic entirely in Europe and the Americas in a range of applications.



Based on the Analysis presented in the KBV Cardinal matrix; DuPont de Nemours, Inc. and Archer Daniels Midland Company are the forerunners in the Market. In August, 2022, Archer Daniels Midland partnered with New Culture. Following this partnership, ADM’s fermentation and dairy processing operations would help produce New Culture’s cheese as the company enhances its commercial presence. Companies such as Ingredion Incorporated, Kerry Group PLC and Koninklijke DSM N.V. are some of the key innovators in the Market.



Market Growth Factors



Rising consumption of convenience foods



Convenience food consumption has grown substantially due to rising disposable income and changing consumer lifestyles. Customers are looking for food products that are not only convenient but also healthy and safe as they become more health concerned. On the market for food emulsifiers, new trends and changes in consumer behaviour may also have a significant impact. The market has expanded significantly, partly due to the popularity of convenience foods. The market is anticipated to rise gradually because of this trend in the upcoming years.



Modified Food texture offers financial advantages



Customers throughout the world want products to be more natural and want to consume a lesser amount of sugar. Consumer preference for clear labeling continues influencing protein and sugar reduction options for texture replacement. To reduce prices and make their products more accessible to everyone, firms could utilize texture techniques to enhance the sensory experience. Food texture is crucial when it comes to how customers perceive food & beverages. The ice creams that people prefer mostly to eat have various textures. By including more air in a recipe, this is accomplished. Food texture will remain an important focus throughout the projected period and drive significant market expansion.



Market Restraining Factors



Challenges in the Cost and Supply Chain



Texturizers and food additives can be expensive and changes in the price of raw materials can impact the production cost. In addition, supply chain disruptions and complexity may impact these substances’ availability and price. Compounds that are "closer to nature" and more familiar to consumers are being sought after on product labels, with texturizing compounds taking the lead. Due to previous price rises, manufacturers have been attempting to maintain the multiple beneficial characteristics of LBG using less expensive components. The cost and supply chain challenges will cause the market to be constrained.



Application Outlook



Based on application, the market is classified into dairy products & ice creams, confectionery, jams, layers, fillings, bakery, ready meals, sauces & others, beverage, and meat products. The bakery segment covered a considerable revenue share in the market in 2022. The texture of these products greatly impacts how they taste overall and how appealing they are to consumers. Bakery products often use texture-improving ingredients like gelling agents, emulsifiers, and thickeners.



Product Outlook



By product, the market is fragmented into natural, and synthetic. The synthetic segment garnered a significant revenue share in the market in 2022. Food additives used by food companies to improve the mouthfeel and texture of various food products are synthetic food textures. Despite the continuous controversy surrounding their use, synthetic food textures have several potential advantages, including increased stability, texture augmentation, reduced calorie content, etc.



Type Outlook



On the basis of type, the market is segmented into gums, pectins, gelatins, starch, inulin, dextrins, others, and cellulose derivatives. In 2022, the cellulose derivatives segment dominated the market with the maximum revenue share. Due to growing customer demand for products with clear labels & ingredients derived entirely from nature, the need for cellulose derivatives has expanded. This derivative is a clean-label option for synthetic or chemically altered substances because it is sourced from plant and natural sources.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the market is analysed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2022, the North America region witnessed the largest revenue share in the market. Natural ingredients and clear labels are emphasized in the regional market. Consumers are becoming increasingly concerned about the ingredients used in food and they are still looking for goods with easier-to-read ingredient lists. This has increased demand for natural thickeners, stabilizers, and organic and clean-label texture solutions.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Koninklijke DSM N.V., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Desosen Biochemical (Ordos) Ltd., Ingredion Incorporated, Kerry Group PLC, Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, CP Kelco, Cargill, Incorporated, DuPont de Nemours, Inc. and Euroduna Food Ingredients Gmbh



Recent Strategies Deployed in Food Texture Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Jan-2023: Cargill Ingredients came into an agreement with Blendtek Ingredients, Inc., an ingredient and manufacturing company of functional food blends. Under this agreement, both companies would strengthen Cargill’s distribution network in Canada with Blendtek’s locally stocked distribution abilities.



Dec-2022: Kerry signed an agreement with Kameda Seika, a rice cracker production company. This agreement aims to commercialize and supply Kerry’s rice-derived postbiotic entirely in Europe and the Americas in a range of applications.



Aug-2022: Archer Daniels Midland partnered with New Culture, an animal-free cheese company. Following this partnership, ADM’s fermentation and dairy processing operations would help produce New Culture’s cheese as the company enhances its commercial presence.



Jul-2022: Kerry came into partnership with Upcycled Food Inc., doing business as ReGrained, a B2B upcycled food company that leads in product development. This partnership aims to design an upcycled protein crisp developed to add nutrition and texture to food products.



May-2022: Archer Daniels Midland came into an agreement with Eat Just, a company engaged in the development and commercialization of plant-based alternatives. Under this agreement, Archer Daniels Medland would help the Eat Just’s Good Meat cultivated meat segment create optimized cell growth media and enhance the taste and texture of cultivated meat products.



Mar-2022: CP Kelco announced a partnership with Shiru, Inc., a food ingredient startup. This alliance aims to boost the change to a sustainable food system from the finding and development of next-generation, plant-based proteins utilizing precision fermentation technology.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Jul-2023: DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences introduced DuPont™ Danisco POWERPasta’s range of enzymes, the solution for customers in the quickly broadening global pasta sector. Additionally, the advanced enzyme technology is broadly known for bringing value and new functionality to the food and v=beverage industries, at the time of decreasing food waste and enhancing nutritional food waste globally.



Mar-2023: Ingredion Incorporated introduced FIBERTEX CF 502 and FIBERTEX CF 102 citrus fibers, a new addition companies suite of functional, clean-label ingredient solutions. This launch aims to include texturizers created from the peels of citrus fruits.



Sep-2022: Kerry announced the launch of Puremul, a texture system that allows manufacturers to reformulate by utilizing a label-friendly non-GMO alternative that overcomes the existing sunflower supply issues. The launch is an ingredient innovation developed out of its long-term research experience with sustainable, acacia, plant-based ingredients source for food and beverage use.



Jul-2022: Ingredion announced the launch of its first waxy rice-based texturizing solutions which utilize environmentally sustainably farmed rice ingredients. The launch propels an increased focus on formulating products for sustainability.



Nov-2021: CP Kelco rolled out KELCOGEL® DFA Gellan Gum, a dual-function, single-ingredient solution for formulating plant-based, dairy alternative beverages. The new addition to the gellan gum line would help provide both the desired suspension and mouthfeel, allowing product developers to simplify their list of ingredients.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



May-2023: DSM announced a merger with Firmenich, a Swiss chemicals company. The new company, DSM-Firmenich, would be organized into four different segments and would be used for manufacturing flavors, nutrients, and fragrances.



May-2021: Ingredion Incorporated completed the acquisition of KaTech, a company engaged in offering developed texture and stabilization solutions to the food and beverage industry. Following this acquisition, the addition of KaTech increases its ability to formulate tailored, complete food solutions leveraging Ingredion’s broadened ingredient suite. Furthermore, this also broadens the geographic footprint of its Food Systems growth platform strengthening its positions across Asia and the U.S.



Geographical Expansions:



Sep-2022: Archer Daniels Midland Co. expanded its geographical presence by opening a new facility in Serbia. The facility would broaden ADM’s presence in Europe and broaden its production of non-GMO textured soy to include extrusion and origination capabilities.



Nov-2021: Cargill announced the expansion of its production facility in Port Klang, Malaysia. This expansion would be to broaden the company’s worldwide suite of specialty fats.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Application



• Dairy Products & Ice Creams



• Confectionery



• Jams



• Layers



• Fillings



• Bakery



• Ready Meals



• Beverage



• Meat Products



• Sauces & Others



By Product



• Natural



• Synthetic



By Type



• Cellulose Derivatives



• Gums



• Inulin



• Gelatins



• Starch



• Dextrins



• Pectins & Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Koninklijke DSM N.V.



• Archer Daniels Midland Company



• Desosen Biochemical (Ordos) Ltd.



• Ingredion Incorporated



• Kerry Group PLC



• Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG



• CP Kelco



• Cargill, Incorporated



• DuPont de Nemours, Inc.



• Euroduna Food Ingredients Gmbh



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06487859/?utm_source=GNW



