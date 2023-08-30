Global Intraoperative Imaging Market Size to Reach USD 3.50 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global market for intraoperative imaging attained a valuation of USD 2.10 billion in 2022. Forecasts based on the latest analysis by Emergen Research indicate a consistent trajectory, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.2% in terms of revenue during the stipulated projection period. The escalation in chronic illnesses and cancer cases, coupled with advancements in intraoperative imaging technologies, and an escalating preference for minimally invasive surgical procedures collectively stand as pivotal drivers fostering the expansion of market revenue. Furthermore, noteworthy impetus from federal government initiatives and the proactive engagement of prominent enterprises in healthcare industry enhancement constitute additional contributors propelling the revenue growth of this market segment.

The utilization of intraoperative imaging in the context of neurosurgery is gaining substantial traction as an indispensable tool, contributing to heightened precision and efficacy in surgical procedures. This, in turn, translates into improved patient outcomes and streamlined workflows, benefiting healthcare practitioners within and beyond the Operating Room (OR) environment. Notably, the impact of these advancements reverberates beyond clinical practice, extending to digital healthcare management specialists responsible for overseeing equipment throughout its lifecycle.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1977

A notable stride in this domain is the advent of mobile intraoperative Magnetic Resonance Imaging (iMRI), representing the latest stride in neurosurgical imaging. This innovative technology empowers neurosurgeons to access intricate brain images directly at the surgical site while the procedure is ongoing. For example, on April 9, 2021, Activ SurgicalTM, a pioneering entity in digital surgery, unveiled the FDA 510(k) clearance for its ActivSightTM Intraoperative Imaging device. This hardware-agnostic imaging solution was meticulously designed to furnish surgeons with real-time visual data during surgery through existing technologies, thereby amplifying both patient contentment and safety within the confines of the operating room.

Nonetheless, it is crucial to acknowledge that certain factors bear the potential to impede the upward trajectory of market revenue growth. Specifically, apprehensions tied to technical glitches and the potential emission of harmful radiation associated with various imaging services emerge as key considerations warranting attention. These concerns have the capacity to temper the enthusiasm surrounding the adoption of such technologies.

Furthermore, the matter of elevated costs, particularly in instances where unforeseen issues arise during the installation of these devices, assumes significance as another factor contributing to the potential restraint of market revenue growth. The financial implications linked with these challenges could have an impact on the overall adoption and utilization of these advanced imaging solutions.

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1977

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 2.10 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 5.2% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 3.50 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Product, Application, Component, End-Use and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Canon Inc., Brainlab AG, Medtronic, IMRIS, NeuroLogica Corp., Ziehm Imaging GmbH, Carestream Health., Stryker, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Shimadzu Corporation Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global intraoperative imaging market is fairly fragmented with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective intraoperative imaging solutions. Some major players included in the global intraoperative imaging market report are:

Canon Inc. Brainlab AG Medtronic IMRIS NeuroLogica Corp. Ziehm Imaging GmbH Carestream Health Stryker Koninklijke Philips N.V. Shimadzu Corporation



Strategic Development

On 4 January 2023, Invenio Imaging, Inc., a leading company in intraoperative fresh tissue imaging and AI, announced a research collaboration agreement with Johnson & Johnson to develop and validate the NIO Lung Cancer Reveal image analysis algorithm to aid physicians in evaluation of bronchoscopic lung biopsies.

In June 2022, Medtronic joined forces with GE Healthcare, a division of the American multinational conglomerate General Electric. Through this collaboration, GE Healthcare will combine clinically improved parameters to provide clinicians with precision tracking for individualized care.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/1977

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The mobile C arm segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global intraoperative imaging market in 2022. FPD C-arm system, which functions as surgeon's eye, is the imaging tool utilized during surgery. These systems frequently help surgeons position themselves accurately during minimally invasive surgery in interventional radiology. In addition, these systems can be utilized flexibly in orthopedics, surgery, gynecology, and other hospital departments due to their low dose and small footprint.

The Computed Tomography (CT) scan segment is expected to register significantly fast revenue growth rate in the global intraoperative imaging market during the forecast period. Tumors, blood clots, blood vessel defects, enlarged ventricles, and other abnormalities such as those of eye's nerves or muscles can all be seen using CT imaging of head and brain. Interventional work such as CT guided biopsies and less invasive therapy have their roots in CT. Cancer radiation treatment planning also starts with CT imaging. Moreover, CT is frequently used to monitor progress of cancer treatment to see how the tumor is reacting.

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in 2022 due to presence of rising investment by leading companies. For instance, on 2 March 2022, Sensus Healthcare, Inc., a medical device company focused on highly effective, non-invasive, minimally invasive, and cost-effective therapeutic interventions for oncological and non-oncological conditions, announced the sale of its SculpturaTM assets to Empyrean Medical Systems for USD 15 Billion in cash.

On 23 March 2021, GE Healthcare received 510(k) clearance from U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for OEC 3D, a modern surgical image processor able of Three Dimensional (3D) and Two Dimensional (2D) imaging. With accurate volumetric visuals for spine and orthopedic procedures, OEC 3D can set a new standard for intraoperative 3D imaging. This new system combines the advantages and familiarity of 2D imaging with increased efficiency to improve 3D access and usability.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/intraoperative-imaging-market

Emergen Research has segmented global intraoperative imaging market on the basis of product, application, component, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Mobile C arm CT scan MRI X-rays Intraoperative optical imaging

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Orthopedic and trauma surgery Neurosurgery Cardiovascular surgery Oncology Colorectal Spine surgery Other applications

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Software System Services

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Hospitals and diagnostic centers Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa





Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Motility Testing Products Market , By Product Type (Motility Test Devices and Motility Test kits), By Microorganism Type, By Mode of Purchase, By End-use, and By Region Forecast to 2032

Peripheral Vascular Chronic Total Occlusion Devices Market , By Product Type (Extraluminal Devices, Balloon Catheters, Guidewires, Stents, and Others), By End-Use (Hospitals, Cardiac Centers, and Others), and By Region Forecast to 2032

RFID in Healthcare Market By Product (Tags, Systems & Software) and By Application (Asset Tracking, Patient Tracking, Pharmaceutical Tracking, Blood Tracking, Others), Forecasts to 2027

Next Generation Sequencing Market , By Product Type (Instruments, Reagents and Consumables, and Service), By Sequencing Type (Whole Genome and Others), By Application, By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Regenerative Medicine Market , By Type (Gene Therapy and Cell Therapy), By Application (Oncology and Musculoskeletal Disorder), By End-User (Hospitals and Clinics, Specialty Centers, Government & Academic Research Institutes), and By Region Forecast to 2030

Patient Engagement Solutions Market Size, Share, Trends, By Component (Software & Hardware, Service), By Functionality, By Delivery Mode, By Application, By End-Use, By Therapeutic Area, and By Region Forecast to 2030

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Explore Our Japanese Version: Intraoperative Imaging Market

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights