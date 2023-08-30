Overland Park Regional Medical Center Becomes First U.S. Hospital with Two Stereotaxis Robotic Systems for Arrhythmia Treatment

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS), a pioneer and global leader in surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention, today announced that physicians at Overland Park Regional Medical Center (OPRMC) launched and successfully completed the first procedures using the advanced Genesis Robotic Magnetic Navigation (RMN) System.



OPRMC – part of HCA Midwest Health, Kansas City’s largest healthcare provider – is the only hospital in the U.S. to offer two Stereotaxis Robotic Magnetic Navigation systems for patients receiving minimally invasive cardiac ablation procedures. It is among the first in the nation to adopt the latest Genesis RMN system. First established in 2019, the robotic heart rhythm care program at OPRMC has become a leading practice using advanced robotic technology to treat a broad range of arrhythmias, including those often considered too challenging or dangerous for traditional approaches.

“Establishing a second robotic electrophysiology lab allows for additional capacity and opportunities to provide the high-quality, compassionate patient care we are known for to the communities we serve,” says Overland Park Regional Medical Center CEO Matt Sogard. “The adoption of the innovative robotic magnetic navigation technology represents our continued commitment to the area’s growing healthcare demands, offering healing and hope for heart patients and families.”

One of the first patients treated with the new Genesis robot was Bill Kellogg, RN, BSN, RCIS. Mr. Kellogg works as an electrophysiology clinician at OPRMC caring for arrhythmia patients and is himself a patient. After years of living with atrial fibrillation, Mr. Kellogg experienced a critical arrhythmia called ventricular tachycardia. He was treated with the Genesis RMN system shortly after its installation.

“I’ve worked with Dr. Lakkireddy in the EP lab at Overland Park Regional Medical Center since 2018 and had complete confidence in him,” said Mr. Kellogg. “The procedure used the new robotic magnetic navigation system. The ablation was on a Monday and by Thursday I was doing dishes and laundry. I feel great today. I’m so blessed to have had my procedure done where I did, when I did, with the best physician, equipment, and staff. I appreciate it all so much. I feel this happened for a reason, and one of those reasons is how I approach the patients who we care for. I can keep them at ease by sharing my experience, and let them know they are in great hands, as the team, headed by Dr. Lakkireddy, saved my life.”

Robotic Magnetic Navigation introduces the benefits of robotic precision and safety to cardiac ablation, a common minimally invasive procedure to treat arrhythmias. Tens of millions of individuals worldwide suffer from arrhythmias – abnormal heart rhythms that result when the heart beats too quickly, too slowly, or with an irregular pattern. When left untreated, arrhythmias may significantly increase the risk of stroke, heart failure, and sudden cardiac arrest.

“The initial procedures with Genesis went very well,” said Dhanunjaya “DJ” Lakkireddy, MD, Electrophysiologist and Executive Medical Director of Kansas City Heart Rhythm Institute at Overland Park Regional Medical Center. “We are pleased to be the first in the nation to offer two advanced robotic cardiac ablation systems to countless individuals suffering from arrhythmias, helping improve patient outcomes.”

Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS) is a pioneer and global leader in innovative surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention. Its mission is the discovery, development and delivery of robotic systems, instruments, and information solutions for the interventional laboratory. These innovations help physicians provide unsurpassed patient care with robotic precision and safety, expand access to minimally invasive therapy, and enhance the productivity, connectivity, and intelligence in the operating room. Stereotaxis technology has been used to treat over 100,000 patients across the United States, Europe, Asia, and elsewhere.

