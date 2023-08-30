The Global Fog Networking Market size is expected to reach $2.8 billion by 2030, rising at a market growth of 38.7% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fog Networking Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application, By Component, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06487854/?utm_source=GNW

By leveraging local network resources, fog networking may increase the dependability and resilience of healthcare systems. Moreover, there are a lot of prospects for fog computing adoption in the APAC region due to its large population and growing urbanization, notably in industries like smart cities, transportation, manufacturing, and healthcare. The APAC region captured $59,485.1 million revenue in 2022. In order to improve operational efficiency, take advantage of real-time data analytics, and meet the rising demand for connected devices and IoT applications, businesses in the Asia-Pacific region are progressively using fog networking solutions. Some of the factors impacting the market are incorporation of new technology in the integration, improvements to the edge computing infrastructure, and Professional and skill gaps.



Effective and decentralized data processing at the network edge becomes critical as new technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT), edge computing, and artificial intelligence (AI) evolve. To open up even more possibilities, fog networking may be integrated with other cutting-edge technologies like 5G networks, machine learning, and blockchain. Ultra-low latency applications, for instance, are made possible by combining fog computing with 5G. In contrast, AI and machine learning at the edge make real-time data analysis and decision-making possible. Moreover, Fog computing is a distributed computing paradigm that moves computation and data storage closer to the network’s edge. It has gained traction due to the explosive growth of Internet of Things (IoT) devices and the demand for real-time data processing. Edge computing infrastructure improvements have certainly played an essential part in driving the market. Edge computing reduces latency and enables quicker reaction times by processing and analyzing data closer to the devices that generated it. Consequently, the integration of developing technologies with the market and Edge computing infrastructure improvements expected to have a significant positive impact on innovation and the development of a more intelligent and linked digital environment.



However, the implementation of fog computing, which involves bringing the capabilities of cloud computing to the periphery of a network, calls for the possession of specific skills and information in fields such as data analytics, networking, and data security. As a result of the fact that fog computing is still a relatively young and developing industry, there is a shortage of experts who have experience in this area. Therefore, tackling the talent gap through training programs and educational activities is essential to unleashing the true potential of fog networking and driving its commercial expansion. This can be accomplished by addressing the skill gap.



Application Outlook



On the basis of application, the market is categorized into smart manufacturing, connected healthcare, smart energy, building & home automation, transportation & logistics, and others. The transportation & logistics segment covered a considerable revenue share in the market in 2022. This is since the transportation and logistics sector is undergoing a sizeable digital transition and using fog networking technologies to increase overall efficiency, optimize supply chain management, and expedite logistical operations.



Component Outlook



Based on component, the market is segmented into hardware, software, and service. The hardware segment registered the highest revenue share in the market in 2022. This may be due to the growing use of fog networking tools and apparatus, including edge servers, routers, gateways, and sensors. The connection, data processing, and communication necessary for fog computing are made possible by the hardware components.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America region dominated the market with the maximum revenue share in 2022. This is explained by the region’s technologically sophisticated environment, which greatly focuses on innovation and the early adoption of developing technology. Due to enterprises in North America realizing the potential of fog networks to provide real-time data processing, lower latency, and increase overall network efficiency, this has opened up a broad range for the adoption of fog computing solutions, further increasing the region’s development.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd.), Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.), Microsoft Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, Dell Technologies, Inc., Intel Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (Amazon.com, Inc.) and Arista Networks, Inc.



Strategies Deployed in Fog Networking Market



Jun-2023: Google Cloud, a subsidiary of Google LLC, came into collaboration with T-Mobile, an American wireless network operator. This collaboration, aimed to integrate T-Mobile’s Advanced Network Solutions with Google Distributed Cloud Edge, government and company customers would be more accordingly equipped to expand true-to-form 5G applications.



Mar-2023: Amazon Web Services, Inc., a subsidiary of Amazon.com, Inc, made enhancements in the hardware development of test kits by launching applications. Through this product, expansion, the company would allow third-party organizations to verify the Sidewalk network and prototype products that would benefit from it.



Feb-2023: Microsoft collaborated with Infosys; an Information Technology company based in India. This collaboration helps boost enterprise cloud transformation journeys globally. The alliance would benefit enterprises by bringing the best of Infosys Cobalt’s cloud portfolio and Microsoft’s cloud computing technologies.



Jan-2023: Microsoft Corporation completed the acquisition of Fungible, a developer of composable infrastructure for accelerating the company’s data center network and storage performance. The acquisition would enable the company to enhance its broad range of technologies and offerings in offloading, improving latency, increasing system density in data centers, and reducing expenses.



Dec-2022: Fujitsu Limited introduced a broad area of GPU computing resource services to support the AI Bridging Cloud Infrastructure, the world’s biggest computational infrastructure for AI processing. The product portfolio was launched to support reducing the hurdle to access modern computing and software technologies.



May-2022: Intel Corporation rolled out Intel’s Habana Gaudi 2 AI processor and 12th Gen Intel® Core™ HX processors. The launched products would support training data center workloads and be perfect for hybrid work.



Feb-2022: Microsoft Corporation joined hands with Qualcomm Technologies, an American company that creates semiconductors, software, and services related to wireless technology. Through this collaboration, the company aimed at simplifying the deployment and management of intelligent 5G edges for a broad range of industries and use cases. Additionally, it would lower the operating costs and adopt barriers for high-speed 5G connectivity solutions for global enterprises.



Oct-2021: Google LLC rolled out Google Distributed Cloud, an offering of solutions including software and hardware. This launch would further expand the company’s infrastructure to the edge and within customer data centers.



Jul-2021: Microsoft Corporation expanded its partnership with NEC Corporation, a developer of telecommunications equipment and related software and services, to support organizations’ customers and public sectors in augmenting the growth rate of cloud embracement and digital transformation. With this expansion, unifying the power of Microsoft Azure, and Microsoft 365 with NEC’s network and IT capabilities would empower Microsoft to help industries and businesses’ customers through workplace and workforce transformation.



Jun-2021: IBM collaborated with GK Software, a cloud services vendor. Under this collaboration, the companies aimed to accelerate advanced and cutting-edge retail built over the hybrid cloud technology from Red Hat and IBM. Moreover, this collaboration would also help businesses quickly innovate and adopt the digital era.



Mar-2019: Intel introduced 58GBPS FPGA Transceiver which enables 400G Ethernet deployment to strengthen its networking solutions.



Feb-2019: Cisco acquired Singularity Networks, a network infrastructure analytics company, which offers network monitoring and analytics solutions for service provider networks and complex enterprise networks. Cisco will combine its Crosswork Network Automation portfolio with Singularity Networks analytics platform capabilities with the aim of delivering analysis functionality at scale.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Application



• Smart Manufacturing



• Connected Healthcare



• Smart Energy



• Building & Home Automation



• Transportation & Logistics



• Others



By Component



• Hardware



• Software



• Services



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Cisco Systems, Inc.



• IBM Corporation



• Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd.)



• Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)



• Microsoft Corporation



• Fujitsu Limited



• Dell Technologies, Inc.



• Intel Corporation



• Amazon Web Services, Inc. (Amazon.com, Inc.)



• Arista Networks, Inc.



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06487854/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________