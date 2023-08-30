Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Flicker Mitigation (LFM) Technology Market Expected To Register A Rapid CAGR Growth During 2023-2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LED technology has brought about a transformative impact on the lighting industry due to its remarkable energy efficiency and prolonged operational lifespan. Nevertheless, a consistent challenge that has confronted LED lighting pertains to flickering occurrences. LED flickering pertains to the swift and repetitive fluctuations in the emitted light, which can result in discomfort, visual strain, and in some cases, even health-related problems. To tackle this issue, the market has witnessed the emergence of solutions known as Light Emitting Diode Flicker Mitigation Technology. These solutions are designed to curtail or eliminate the flicker experienced in LED lighting setups.

Several driving factors contribute to the expansion of the LED flicker mitigation technology market. Firstly, the escalating embrace of LED lighting across a range of applications spanning residential, commercial, and industrial domains has generated a demand for lighting solutions that are devoid of flickering. Consumers are becoming increasingly conscious of the potential health implications associated with LED flicker, prompting them to seek products that ensure a comfortable and visually agreeable lighting encounter.

Secondly, the impetus provided by governmental regulations and standards has been pivotal in propelling the need for flicker mitigation technology. Many nations have instituted directives and thresholds concerning flicker levels in LED lighting merchandise. For example, the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) has formulated standards like IEC 61000-3-3, delineating the highest acceptable levels of flicker in lighting configurations. Adherence to these stipulations has evolved into a pivotal prerequisite for LED manufacturers, thereby catalyzing the greater integration of flicker mitigation technologies.

A primary obstacle in this realm pertains to the considerable expenses linked with the integration of solutions designed to mitigate flickering issues. LED manufacturers are required to allocate resources to research and development, aimed at conceiving and assimilating technologies for flicker reduction into their offerings. This endeavor can subsequently escalate the overall expenditure of LED lighting setups, rendering them less economically viable for certain segments of consumers and businesses.

Furthermore, a noteworthy limitation lies in the insufficient awareness surrounding the potential health hazards associated with LED flicker. A substantial number of consumers remain uninformed about the unfavorable consequences of fluctuating illumination and may not accord priority to lighting solutions that ensure freedom from flicker. Facilitating the education of consumers concerning the merits of flicker mitigation technology and its far-reaching influence on ocular health and general well-being assumes a pivotal role in propelling the expansion of the market.

A study published by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) underscores the significance of this matter. Prolonged exposure to LED flicker, according to the report, can incite headaches, visual discomfort, and fatigue. The study also underscores that flickering lights can disrupt natural circadian rhythms and exert an impact on sleep patterns. These findings underscore the criticality of flicker mitigation technology in guaranteeing a secure and pleasant lighting ambiance.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019-2021 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Application, Distribution Channel, and region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled Sony Corporation., OMNIVISION, Assured Systems., Toshiba Corporation., Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC. (Onsemi). Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Flicker Mitigation (LFM) technology market is fairly fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective LED Flicker Mitigation (LFM) technology solutions. Some major players included in the global LED Flicker Mitigation technology market report are:

Sony Corporation.

OMNIVISION

Assured Systems.

Toshiba Corporation.

Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC. (Onsemi)

Strategic Development

On 10 May 2023, Onsemi announced the launch of their Hyperlux automobile image sensor family. The Hyperlux family offers high performance, speed, and cutting-edge features to advance the next generation of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). These features include 2.1 m pixel size, industry-leading 150 dB ultra High Dynamic Range (HDR), and LED Flicker Mitigation (LFM) across the full automotive temperature range. The platform's LFM feature ensures that pulsed light sources don't appear to flicker, preventing flicker-related machine vision problems.

On 4 January 2023, OMNIVISION, a leading global provider of semiconductor solutions such as superior digital imaging, analog, and touch & display technologies, announced today the release of its new 1.3-Megapixel (MP) OX01E20 System-on-Chip (SoC) for automotive 360-degree Surround View Systems (SVS) and rear-view cameras (RVC). The OX01E20 expands the capabilities of the OMNIVISION product family of automotive single-chip image sensor and signal processor solutions with top-tier LED Flicker Mitigation (LFM) and 140db High Dynamic Range (HDR) capabilities.

Some Key Highlights From the Report:

Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Flicker Mitigation (LFM) technology market in 2022 due to growing emphasis on vehicle safety and the development of autonomous driving technologies, has propelled the demand for LED flicker mitigation solutions. LED lighting systems are extensively used in ADAS applications, including headlights, taillights, brake lights, and indicators. These lighting systems need to operate without flickering to provide clear and consistent signals to other drivers and pedestrians.

Direct sales segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global LED Flicker Mitigation (LFM) technology market in 2022 due to ability for manufacturers to have full control over the sales process. By selling directly to customers, manufacturers can maintain control over pricing, marketing strategies, and customer relationships. This allows them to adapt quickly to market demands, offer competitive pricing, and provide personalized solutions tailored to the specific needs of customers.

North America market accounted for second largest revenue share than other regional markets in the global LED Flicker Mitigation technology market in 2022 due to high adoption rate of LED lighting systems in various applications. LED lighting has gained significant popularity in North America due to its energy efficiency, long lifespan, and environmental benefits. As LED lighting becomes more prevalent across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors, the demand for LED flicker mitigation technology naturally follows. Additionally, government initiatives and regulations in North America have played a crucial role in driving the adoption of LED flicker mitigation technology. Regulatory bodies such as the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) and the National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) have established guidelines and standards for LED lighting systems, including flicker mitigation requirements. Compliance with these regulations has become a priority for manufacturers, leading to increased demand for flicker mitigation solutions in the region.

Segments Covered in Report

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global LED Flicker Mitigation technology market on the basis of application, distribution channel, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD; 2019-2032) Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Fleet Management Systems Surround Vision Systems Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD; 2019-2032) Direct Sales E-Commerce Platforms Retailers

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD; 2019-2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



