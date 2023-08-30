Global Solar Windows Market to Skyrocket to $22.5 Million by 2032, Fueled by Sustainable Energy Demand

Dublin, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Solar Windows Market By Cell Type (Thin Film Photovoltaics (TPVs), Polymer Solar Cell, Others), By Transparency Type (Partial, Full), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Automotive, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The solar windows market, valued at $9.0 million in 2022, is poised for remarkable growth, projected to reach $22.5 million by 2032. This ascent is propelled by a robust CAGR of 9.6% from 2023 to 2032, driven by the convergence of technology, sustainability, and energy efficiency.

Solar windows, designed to harness sunlight for electricity generation while maintaining transparency, stand as a groundbreaking solution in energy-efficient architecture. Offering a dual benefit of natural lighting and renewable energy generation, these windows have the potential to redefine how energy is harnessed and utilized in buildings, contributing significantly to carbon emission reduction.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Increase in urbanization driving demand for sustainable energy options

Growing consumer awareness favoring solar windows

Government incentives boosting the adoption of renewable energy

Restraints:

Challenges in appearance and durability

High production cost

Opportunities:

Wide range of practical applications due to transparent properties

The market surge is attributed to the heightened global demand for sustainable energy solutions and the imperative for energy-efficient buildings. Technological strides in transparent solar cell development further catalyze market growth, contributing to a surge in the construction of green buildings equipped with solar windows for renewable energy generation and energy conservation.

However, considerations of appearance and durability could influence the adoption of solar windows. Their transparent nature makes them susceptible to scratches and damage, potentially impacting markets where aesthetics and longevity are paramount.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

Quantitative analysis of market segments, trends, estimations, and dynamics for spotting opportunities.

Insight into key drivers, restraints, and opportunities, bolstered by Porter's five forces analysis.

In-depth segmentation analysis to identify market opportunities.

Revenue contribution mapping of major countries in each region.

Market player positioning for benchmarking.

Key Market Segments:

By Application:

Residential

Commercial

Automotive

Others

By Cell Type:

Thin Film Photovoltaics (TPVs)

Polymer Solar Cell

Others

By Transparency Type:

Partial

Full

By Region:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of LAMEA



Key Market Players:

Brite Solar

EnergyGlass

Glass to Power

Heliatek

Onyx Solar Group LLC

Physee

Polysolar

Solaria Corporation

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc.

Ubiquitous Energy, Inc.

