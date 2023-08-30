The Global Floss Picks Market size is expected to reach $908.6 million by 2030, rising at a market growth of 4.7% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Floss Picks Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Shape, By Distribution Channel, By Product Type, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06487849/?utm_source=GNW

Numerous studies on issues related to oral health have been carried out by significant research institutions in this region. The general public’s knowledge has been greatly increased as a result of this. The rise in oral care has been influenced by the existence of dental associations and dentist associations. Some of the factors impacting the market are increasing global personal disposable incomes, expansion of the fast-food sector along with the rise in the consumption of unhealthy food, and availability of better alternative options.



Middle-class people are willing to try new things and spend money on items that align with their priorities despite their high pickiness. Even if a substantial fraction of this class is employed, it is helpful for businesses since it raises the possibility that they will buy goods supporting their pursuit of excellence. Consumers are willing to spend more on personal care and hygiene as disposable incomes rise across various regions. Even though floss picks cost a little more than regular floss, a bigger portion of the population can still buy them. In turn, this would aid the market’s expansion in the coming years. Consumption in the fast-food sector has increased significantly. Due to the inclusion of dangerous ingredients, chemicals, and excessive salt, eating fast food might increase the risk of health problems like bloating, stomach ulcers, and possibly even stomach cancer. There may be a link between the expanding fast-food business and the consumption of unhealthy foods and subsequent health problems. As a result, more people are now opting for preventive care like flossing regularly. These elements are expected to propel the market’s growth throughout the forecast period.



However, the existence of alternatives, including interdental brushes, poses one of the biggest obstacles to the growing demand for floss picks. Most of these brushes have a thin structure, are available in round or cone shapes, and have a short bristlehead for improved reach. To guarantee improved interdental cleanability, the devices can be used alongside regular toothbrushes. Oral irrigators are recommended by dentists, especially for people who have a history of gum disease. Therefore, due to the abundance of alternatives in the market, the expansion of the targeted market throughout the forecast period may be constrained.



Shape Outlook



On the basis of shape, the market is classified into F shape and Y shape. The F shape segment acquired the largest revenue share in the market in 2022. The F-shaped flosser may be simpler to use for those who have trouble with dexterity. Plaque can also be removed depending on the type of floss used in the floss pick. The most often used floss picks have an F shape and are a wonderful choice for those who experience sensitive gums. These benefits, along with the easy usability, are propelling the growth of the segment.



Distribution Channel Outlook



By distribution channel, the market is divided into supermarket/hypermarket, pharmacies, e-commerce, and others. The pharmacies segment garnered a remarkable growth rate in the market in 2022. The pharmacy segment is predicted to increase at a rapid rate owing to the presence of small pharmacies in most neighborhoods. Additionally, the distribution channel for pharmacies is anticipated to experience significant expansion due to improvements in the healthcare infrastructure and a rise in consumer visits to dentists and associated pharmacies.



Product Type Outlook



Based on product type, the market is characterized into disposable and reusable. The disposable segment garnered the highest revenue share in the market in 2022. Consumers favor disposable floss picks over other types of floss picks because they are readily available in all retail formats, and there is a worldwide spike in demand for dental care goods that are handy. With dental floss already threaded through them, disposable floss picks are ready to use right out of the box. They take the place of manually handling and threading floss, which can be challenging for certain people, particularly those with limited dexterity.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America segment procured the highest revenue share in the market in 2022. An increase in cases of periodontal disease is the cause of this. This might be due to poor eating habits, particularly a large intake of sugary foods. Additionally, the region has seen an expansion in dentistry clinics and specialists. Due to the adoption of cutting-edge technology and increased awareness of dental cleanliness, the use of floss is growing.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include The Humble Co (Humble Group), The Procter and Gamble Company, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc., Peri-Dent (Orkla ASA), Ranir (Perigo company Plc), Eco-Dent (Lotus Brands, Inc.), and Dr. Wild & Co. AG



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Shape



• F Shape



• Y Shape



By Distribution Channel



• Supermarket/Hypermarket



• Pharmacies



• E-commerce



• Others



By Product Type



• Disposable



• Reusable



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• The Humble Co (Humble Group)



• The Procter and Gamble Company



• Church & Dwight Co., Inc.



• Johnson & Johnson



• Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc.



• Peri-Dent (Orkla ASA)



• Ranir (Perigo company Plc)



• Eco-Dent (Lotus Brands, Inc.)



• Dr. Wild & Co. AG



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06487849/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________