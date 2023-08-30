The Global Facial Tissues Market size is expected to reach $6.1 billion by 2030, rising at a market growth of 3.4% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Facial Tissues Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Product Type (Regular, Lotion Infused, Antibacterial, By Packaging Type, By Distribution Channel, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06487844/?utm_source=GNW

Prevalent acne can affect people of all ages. 12 to 24-year-old adolescents and young adults are typically the most affected age group. Generally, girls are affected earlier than boys, and it typically begins at puberty. In most cases, acne clears up after puberty; however, many women and men still suffer from acne in their forties. Acne is an inflammation of the sebaceous glands and hair follicles, most commonly on the face. Aberrant skin processes, such as increased sebaceous gland oil production, abnormal hormone levels, and bacterial proliferation, typically cause this inflammation. Consequently, they are more aware of the significance and advantages of regular facial cleansing. This rising awareness of acne among adolescents may contribute to expanding the market. Some of the factors impacting the market are rising demand for eco-friendly products, rising Awareness of Hygiene, and chemical Substances in Facial Tissues can Cause Skin Damage.



Increasing awareness of the benefits of maintaining sanitation and personal hygiene, an increase in the likelihood of epidemic or pandemic outbreaks, a rise in disposable income, and a growing willingness to pay for these products all contribute to expanding personal hygiene awareness. As a result of this increased awareness, an increasing number of people worldwide are implementing facial hygiene items and facial tissues to remove grime and pollen and maintain facial cleanliness. As a result, facial tissue sales are anticipated to contribute to market expansion in the future years. As environmental awareness increased, so did the demand for eco-friendly and sustainable products. To appeal to this segment of the market, manufacturers began offering facial tissues made from recycled materials or with biodegradable properties. As a result, it is anticipated that the increasing number of product introductions that contemplate this transition to eco-friendly products will accelerate market growth.



However, facial tissues may be full of hydration and nutrients, but this is typically not the case. Instead, they are naturally permeated with compounds that make makeup removal simple. Alcohol is frequently listed as one of the primary ingredients in these tissues. The result is lackluster skin that generates excessive oil to mitigate for dehydration, which can also cause congestion and blemishes. Due to this, a sizeable percentage of consumers may not favor using facial tissues.



Product Type Outlook



Based on product type, the market is bifurcated into regular, lotion-infused, antibacterial, and others. In 2022, the regular segment dominated the market with the maximum revenue share. This is due to a remarkable trend toward traditional tissue paper that accommodates consumers’ changing requirements and preferences. The increased demand for superior suppleness and comfort products is a prominent trend.



Packaging Type Outlook



On the basis of packaging type, the market is categorized into box pack and pocket pack. In 2022, the pocket pack segment covered a considerable revenue share in the market. The pocket-packaged facial tissues are the second most prevalent form of tissue product. Due to their diminutive dimension, pocket packaging offers consumers greater portability and discretion than package packaging. However, they have a lower market share than boxed facial tissues because they are more expensive per page (due to higher paper costs) and require additional dispensers in public locations such as airports and shopping centers, which reduces the convenience for customers seeking an on-the-go solution.



Distribution Channel Outlook



By distribution channel, the market is segmented into supermarkets & hypermarkets, online stores, pharmacies, and others. In 2022, the supermarkets & hypermarkets segment witnessed the largest revenue share in the market. This segment’s development can be ascribed to the significant consumer predilection for purchasing toiletries from supermarkets and hypermarkets, which offer a greater diversity of facial tissue brands. In addition, coupons, vouchers, and other consumer discount offers contributed significantly to the growth of this segment of the market.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2022, the North America region led the market by generating the largest revenue share. High disposable income and a healthful lifestyle are the primary reasons for the rise in facial tissue usage. There are a number of manufacturers that produce various varieties of facial tissue for multiple purposes and audiences. Due to the factors above, North America dominates the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Essity AB, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, The Procter and Gamble Company, Hengan International Group Company Limited, Sofidel Group, Cascades, Inc. (Orchids Paper Products Company), WEPA Hygieneprodukte GmbH, Asia Pulp and Paper Group Sinar Mas, Georgia-Pacific LLC (Koch Industries, Inc.)



