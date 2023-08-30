The Front Closed Beta Begins September 3rd — Upcoming Open World Survival Crafting Shooter from Samar Studio

SINGAPORE, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samar Studio has announced today that The Front , an open-world survival crafting shooter game will enter into Closed Beta from September 3rd to September 8th. Players can apply to join the beta by filling out the application form at playthefront.com and can wishlist the game on the Steam and Epic stores. The chosen players will be notified by email and Discord.



The Front takes place in a post-apocalyptic sandbox landscape populated with zombie-like mutants and hostile factions. In another reality, a tyrannical empire has conquered the world and enforced a global "citizen" policy. Using monitoring devices, a ruthless will to kill, and advanced technology, the empire seeks to change mankind forever. Already stripped of their freedom, faith, and in many cases, life, humans are on the verge of losing that which they call home. The surviving members of humanity's resistance turn their hope to time travel technology to return to the past and correct the course of history.

Watch the new closed beta trailer for The Front:

YouTube | Download

On the war-torn land of The Front, players will engage imperial forces, exiles, and rebels in an epic battle that determines the fate of humanity. In their fight to rewrite the world’s future, players will explore ruins and enemy areas, craft weapons and equipment, build structures and settlements, pilot vehicles, battle the elements, and contend with fearsome foes. An open world 36km² in size lies before players featuring multiple distinct biomes, each with its own resources and ecosystem.

Danger lurks everywhere in The Front, and players will need to work together to survive. Building a base with adequate defenses is important, but trustworthy friends can mean the difference between death and survival when exploring the world to scour for resources and hundreds of crafting formulas — especially when fighting off waves of enemies. Players have access to a variety of different building modules and over 100 different components to build electrical systems, irrigation systems, automated defenses, traps and more.

Features and Gameplay

Tower defense gameplay – Set up traps and defenses, including catapults, spikes, pendulums, meat grinders, electric shock mechanisms, and poison gas spray, to neutralize enemy hordes.

Build your own modern vehicles – Timber trucks, mining trucks, harvesters, tanks, helicopters, and more.

Logical circuits – Use simple electrical parts to create complex mechanisms to accomplish various objectives, such as an active defense system that detects and attacks any incoming threats near your base automatically.

Various terrains and environments including plains, mountains, deserts, rain forests, snowy landscapes, and swamps.

Develop your own agriculture with irrigation, farming, and dozens of cooking recipes.

Befriend NPCs with various special skills, including shields, stone throwing, and elite monsters armed with rocket launchers.

Tons of weapons, including recurve bows, shotguns, assault rifles, sniper rifles, rotary machine guns, rocket launchers, remote-controlled bombs, shoulder-launched anti-tank missiles, anti-aircraft missiles, and more.



The Front Closed Beta begins September 3rd on Steam . Applications are open to everyone at playthefront.com . The test will run from 14:00 UTC on September 3 to September 8 for a total of 5 days, and servers will be available in North America, Europe, and Asia regions. The Front is currently in early access to collect player feedback as they continue to add and adjust content.

A full press kit, including logo, screenshots, key art, and trailers can be found here: https://uberstrategist.link/TheFront_Presskit .

Social Links

About Samar Studio

Samar Studio is a young and dynamic team from around the world with experience in developing shooting and survival games. They are dedicated to delivering innovative and captivating virtual experiences and are passionate about creating a unique shooting game product that utilizes cutting-edge technology to enhance the user experience. As avid shooting game enthusiasts, they aim to provide games that cater to all platforms. The Front will be their debut product.

