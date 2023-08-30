Augmented Reality Market to be Worth $152.9 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘ Augmented Reality Market by Offering (Smart Glasses, Headsets), Type, Application (Training & Learning, Gaming, Promotion & Advertising), End-use Industry (Retail & E-commerce, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, Travel & Tourism) - Global Forecast to 2030,’ the augmented reality market is projected to reach $152.9 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 33.3% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2030.

Augmented reality (AR) is the integration of digital information with the user's environment in real time, enhanced with computer-generated visual elements, sounds, and other stimuli. AR technology provides three features, including the combination of the digital and physical world, interactions made in real time, and accurate 3D identification of virtual and real objects. It offers users an interactive experience using software, apps, and hardware such as AR glasses, headsets, and head-up displays. AR solutions use artificial intelligence (AI) technology to allow users to complete actions using voice prompts and help process information for AR applications. With the increasing adoption of immersive technology, the demand for AR is also increasing across various sectors. The AR is majorly used for gaming, promotions & advertising, training, and navigation applications.

In this market study, all recent dynamics associated with augmented reality were thoroughly analyzed to estimate the future of the AR market precisely. This study also includes profiling key augmented reality stakeholders and segmenting them based on their market standings.

Based on all the offerings studied in this report, in 2023, the hardware segment is expected to account for the largest share of the augmented reality market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increasing adoption of AR-powered devices in the entertainment industry and the growing development of AR smart glasses by market players. This segment is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on all the types studied in this report, in 2023, the marker-based AR segment is expected to account for the larger share of the augmented reality market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the rapid advancement in remote assistance systems for navigation in the automotive and travel & tourism sector. This segment is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on all the applications studied in this report, in 2023, the gaming segment is expected to account for the largest share of the augmented reality market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increasing demand for smartphones and gaming consoles. However, the promotion & advertising segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on all the end-use industries studied in this report, in 2023, the media & entertainment segment is expected to account for the largest share of the augmented reality market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increasing adoption of AR for gaming applications. However, the healthcare segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing developments in the healthcare sector to use immersive technologies for learning and training are the key driving factors promoting the segment's growth.

Based on all the geographies studied in this report, in 2023, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global augmented reality market. The North America region's significant market share can be attributed to the increasing government initiatives to implement immersive technologies across various sectors and the presence of leading players in the region. However, the Asia-Pacific market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The key players operating in the augmented reality market are Google LLC (U.S.), PTC, Inc. (U.S.), Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Apple Inc. (U.S.), NVIDIA Corporation (U.S.), Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Magic Leap, Inc. (U.S.), Vuzix Corporation (U.S.), Lenovo (China), Sony Corporation (Japan), Meta Platform, Inc. (U.S.), Snap Inc. (U.S.), and MAD Gaze (China).

Scope of the Report:

Augmented Reality Market Assessment—by Offering

Hardware Head-mounted Display Smart Glasses Headsets Other Head-mounted Displays Head-up Display

Platform

Services

Augmented Reality Market Assessment—by Type

Marker-based AR

Marker-less AR

Augmented Reality Market Assessment—by Application

Training & Learning

Quality Inspection

Tourism & Visitor Experience

Remote Assistance

Designing & Modeling

Gaming

Promotion & Advertising

Other Applications

Augmented Reality Market Assessment—by End-use Industry

Industrial & Manufacturing

Healthcare

Education

Retail & E-commerce

Media & Entertainment

Transportation & Logistics

Automotive

Travel & Tourism

Real Estate

Sales & Marketing

Other End-use Industries

Augmented Reality Market Assessment—by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

