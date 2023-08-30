Canadian Institute of Actuaries marks International Actuaries Day

OTTAWA, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 2, the Canadian Institute of Actuaries (CIA) will proudly celebrate International Actuaries Day alongside the International Actuarial Association (IAA) and its member associations under this year’s theme, “The Actuarial Planet – Extending our Wings.”



This date marks the anniversary of the first International Congress of Actuaries, convened in Brussels on September 2, 1895. During the groundbreaking event, actuaries from around the world converged for the first time, laying the foundation for the thriving actuarial profession we know today.

“In a world defined by evolving risks, the role of actuaries has never been more crucial,” says Steve Prince, FCIA and President of the CIA. “Actuaries are numerical professionals trained in how to use the growing array of data and AI tools to come to insightful solutions rather than just black box results. Actuaries can provide not just the ‘What’ but also the ‘Why.’” As part of this celebration, the CIA is honoured to feature an article by FCIA and IAA President Micheline Dionne, a Canadian actuary who also served as CIA President for 2010-2011.

Dionne reflects on the evolution of the actuarial profession since 1895, exploring how actuaries have expanded their reach across diverse fields of expertise.

“We hear about evolving risks on a daily basis: climate, sustainability, the potential and risks of artificial intelligence. These reminders underscore our fiduciary role in shaping the future of our planet and ensuring the well-being of humanity.” Dionne states, “There has never been such a need to understand risks around us and look for ways to protect our world and make it a better place.”

Read Micheline Dionne’s article and join the celebration of International Actuaries Day!

