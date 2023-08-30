Stress Affects Sex. Male Plus Can Help.

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Male Plus is a natural libido-enhancing brand that has recently entered the U.S. marketplace. Company owner Tim Torfs is a recognized health and wellness entrepreneur in his home country of Belgium. As a leader in the Belgian fitness community, he is well aware that it takes more than better blood flow to stimulate a man’s sex drive. It also requires a clear and engaged mind.



“It’s difficult to focus on being intimate with a partner when your brain is busy elsewhere,” Torfs says, “especially when that ‘elsewhere’ is something stressful. It can derail your focus and undermine your emotional state.”

Torfs clarifies that stress is a major factor in life. As a basic concept, it is even a good thing. Stanford Medicine reinforces this concept by explaining that stress is “part of our fundamental survival system.” Short-term bouts of stress are connected to humankind’s innate fight-or-flight response to dangerous events, environments, or situations.

However, high levels of stress or chronic stress can negatively impact the body. Premier Men’s Medical Center details that stress can manifest in multiple forms, including:

Physical stress

Emotional stress

Situational stress

Anticipatory stress

The site goes on to explain that stress can lead to profound psychological effects on the body. It can create feelings of depression and anxiety. Mood changes and preoccupied thoughts can distract and derail a man’s sex drive.

Torfs’ solution for those struggling with stress-induced low libido is Male Plus. The libido-enhancing formula includes classic erotic botanical compounds, such as Maca and Tribulus Terrestris. It also includes the unexpected addition of Siberian ginseng.

Ginseng is included because it helps regulate an individual’s stress-related immune response and hormonal changes. This helps them maintain homeostasis .

With ginseng in the mix, Male Plus becomes not just a libido enhancer but a destressing agent. The result is a calm mind and body, which is foundational to a healthy sex life and better overall quality of life.

About Male Plus:

Male Plus is a vegan herbal supplement that naturally reduces stress and supports libido. The Belgian brand was developed by Tim Torfs, a serial entrepreneur with nearly two decades of experience in the health and wellness industry. Torfs has spent time as a male beautician, opened a wellness center, and created his own slimming concept and line of nutritional supplements.

In September of 2021, Torfs released Male Plus, which combines three 100% natural herbal ingredients (Maca, Tribulus Terrestris, and Ginseng) as a natural alternative to chemical ED and libido-enhancing solutions. Male Plus is for men over 21. Consult with a doctor if you’re over 60 years old or are using hypertension or antidiabetic treatments.