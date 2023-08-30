Male Plus Uses Maca to Naturally Enhance Intercourse

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tim Torfs created Male Plus when he realized that there was no natural alternative to the range of strong synthetic chemical libido boosters on the market. The health and wellness entrepreneur was looking for a way to help his stressed-out clients calm their minds and restore a sense of interest, passion, and fun in the bedroom.



Various herbal remedies have a reputation for helping promote sexual desire. Tribulus Terrestris is one of these. Siberian ginseng is also known for its ability to calm the mind and restore balance to the body (a prerequisite for healthy intercourse). Torfs included both items in his pursuit of the perfect formula, but he knew he needed more.

His search for a natural solution to low libido led him to an ancient Peruvian plant that has been known for its nutritional and medicinal properties for millennia: Maca, a venerable botanical that grows exclusively over 13,000 feet up in the Andes mountain range.

“Maca has a long and ancient history in the health and wellness world,” Torfs says, “Peruvians have used it for many reasons for thousands of years. But if Maca has one reputation above all others, it’s as a libido enhancer.”

Maca is known for having a profound positive natural effect on sexual dysfunction. It improves blood flow, sperm count and motility, and overall sexual performance. Combining this natural South American phenomenon with Tribulus Terrestris, a plant native to Eurasia and other areas of the world, created a uniquely international combination of herbal ingredients that can stimulate a man’s sex drive, whether they’re in Belgium, Peru, the United States, or anywhere else in the world.

“You don’t need synthetics to stir up that inner passion again,” Torfs declares, “All you need is a little help from an international collection of herbal ingredients. That’s what Male Plus is. It brings together the world’s greatest libido enhancers in a single pill that can restore interest, passion, and fun to the bedroom.”

About Male Plus:

Male Plus is a vegan herbal supplement that naturally reduces stress and supports libido. The Belgian brand was developed by Tim Torfs, a serial entrepreneur with nearly two decades of experience in the health and wellness industry. Torfs has spent time as a male beautician, opened a wellness center, and created his own slimming concept and line of nutritional supplements.

In September of 2021, Torfs released Male Plus, which combines three 100% natural herbal ingredients (Maca, Tribulus Terrestris, and Ginseng) as a natural alternative to chemical ED and libido-enhancing solutions. Male Plus is for men over 21. Consult with a doctor if you’re over 60 years old or are using hypertension or antidiabetic treatments.