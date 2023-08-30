Global High Dynamic Range (HDR) Technology for Automotive Market Expected To Register A Rapid CAGR Growth During 2023-2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Based on the most recent analysis conducted by Emergen Research, the worldwide market for High Dynamic Range (HDR) technology in the automotive sector is projected to experience a consistent Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) in terms of revenue over the forecast period. A prominent catalyst behind the expansion of market revenue is the increasing prioritization of passenger comfort and safety.

Numerous applications within the automotive sector, such as electric mirrors, driving assistance and safety systems, the Advanced Driving Assistant System (ADAS), and in-cabin monitors, have embraced image sensors. These camera installations can be broadly categorized into two main groups: those for external monitoring and those for in-cabin observation. The data captured by a front camera serves a multitude of purposes, including identifying individuals, measuring speed, recognizing road lines and traffic signs, assessing the distance to preceding vehicles, detecting stop lines, and more.

Receive the FREE Sample Report of High Dynamic Range (HDR) Technology for Automotive Market Research Insights @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/2166

The advancement of Complementary Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor (CMOS) image sensor technology, notably Backside Illumination (BSI) techniques and high-density wafer-to-wafer connections, has enabled the implementation of various High Dynamic Range (HDR) techniques within suitable pixel dimensions. This progress equips drivers with enhanced visibility and contrast through HDR technology, enabling them to better perceive objects and obstacles under diverse lighting conditions. This heightened visibility contributes to improved safety, reducing the likelihood of accidents stemming from compromised visibility.

The integration of HDR screens into automotive systems, including infotainment displays, instrument clusters, and rear-seat entertainment setups, augments the in-car experience for both drivers and passengers. These screens deliver sharper and more vibrant graphics, elevating the overall quality of the in-car environment.

Nonetheless, a significant challenge lies in the comparatively higher cost of HDR technologies compared to traditional video or audio capture and processing devices. This pricing disparity could potentially impede the growth of market revenue. Furthermore, given the ongoing divergence in image-capturing technologies and software solutions within the automotive industry, increased competition from other players in the field may lead to the loss of customer bases.

Click to Purchase this Report at an Exclusively Discounted Rate @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/2166

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD Billion CAGR (2023–2032) % Revenue forecast to 2032 USD Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered HDR display, HDR sensors, product type, application, sales channel, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled New Imaging Technologies, Innolux Corporation, HARMAN, Sony, OmniVision Technologies, Inc., TIER IV, Everlight, Lextar Electronics Corporation, MediaTek, and Edmunds.com, Inc. Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global HDR technology for automotive market is fragmented, with many companies accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major companies are deploying various strategies, entering mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective HDR technology for automotive. Some major companies included in the global HDR technology for automotive market report are:

New Imaging Technologies

Innolux Corporation

HARMAN

Sony

OmniVision Technologies, Inc.

TIER IV

Everlight

Lextar Electronics Corporation

MediaTek

Edmunds.com, Inc.

Strategic Development

On 4 January 2023, HARMAN, which is a subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. launched HARMAN Ready Display. This portfolio also includes Neo QLED Auto that focuses on creating consumer experiences in the automotive sector. For a variety of vehicle demands, HARMAN Ready Display optimizes pricing, performance, and design.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/2166

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The capturing devices segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global HDR technology market in 2022. This is because HDR technology enhances the overall performance and reliability of capturing devices in the automotive sector by reducing image overexposure and underexposure. This ensures clear and detailed imaging in both bright and dark environments, enhancing visibility and object detection.

The Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) segment is expected to account for significantly large revenue share in the global HDR technology for automotive market during the forecast period. This is because OEMs play a crucial part in the development, integration, and implementation of HDR technology in the automotive industry. In addition, this technology improves driving experience with the help of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and better display, ensuring compliance with safety norms and laws.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global HDR technology for automotive market during the forecast period. This is owing to rising demand for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) in autonomous vehicles. For vehicle driver assistance systems, broad dynamic range image sensors are crucial, and automotive industry heavily influenced and supported their development.

Browse the complete Global High Dynamic Range (HDR) Technology for Automotive Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/high-dynamic-range-technology-for-automotive-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global HDR Technology for automotive market on the basis of HDR display, HDR sensors, product type, application, sales channel, and region:

HDR Display Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Infotainment Screens Instrument Clusters Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Rear-Seat Entertainment Screens Others



HDR Sensors Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) HDR Cameras Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Radio Detection and Ranging (RADAR) LED flicker mitigation (LFM) Image Sensors Others



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Capturing Devices Display Devices



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) Rear-View Cameras Surround-View Systems Night Vision Systems Others



Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Aftermath



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Automotive Refinish Coatings Market By Resin Type (Epoxy, Alkyd), By Product (Primer, Basecoat), By Technology (Water-borne Coatings, UV-cured Coatings), By Substrate (Glass, Metal), By Application (Commercial vehicles), and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

Automotive Actuators Market By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles), By Applications (Throttle, Seat Adjustment, Brake, Closer and Other Actuators) and By Regions Forecasts to 2027

Automotive LiDAR Market By Image Type (2D Image Type, 3D Image Type) By Technology (Solid-State LiDAR, Mechanical/Scanning LiDAR), By Vehicle Type (ICE, HEV, PHEV), By Application, By Location, and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

Adaptive Cruise Control Market By Vehicle (Commercial Vehicle, Passenger Car), By Type (Assisting Systems, Multi-Sensor Systems, Predictive Systems), By Technology (LiDAR, Image, Ultrasonic, Radar), By Region Forecasts to 2027

Remote Vehicle Shutdown Market By Type (Automatic, Manual), By Propulsion (Electric, Diesel, Petrol), By Vehicle (Commercial, Passenger), By Region Forecasts to 2027

Autonomous Emergency Brakes Market By Technology, By Component, By Automation Level, By Application, Forecasts to 2027

Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market , By Technology (Satellite, Cellular), By Sales Channel (Aftermarket, OEM), By End User (Agriculture, Construction, Mining, Others), By Region Forecasts to 2027

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Explore Our Japanese Version: High Dynamic Range Technology for Automotive Market