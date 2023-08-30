Global Aortic Stent Grafts Market Size to Reach USD 3.12 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global market size for aortic stent grafts was valued at USD 2.15 Billion in 2022. According to the latest analysis conducted by Emergen Research, it is projected to maintain a consistent revenue Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.7% throughout the forecast period. The notable upsurge in the prevalence of cardiovascular conditions, notably aortic aneurysms, stands out as a pivotal catalyst propelling the growth of market revenue.

Aortic aneurysms tend to occur in approximately 5-10 cases per 100,000 individuals in the United States. This condition is more frequently observed in males aged 60 and above. While aortic aneurysms in themselves may not directly lead to fatalities, complications such as dissections or ruptures contribute to an estimated 15,000 deaths annually. A variety of surgical options are available, categorized as open and endovascular procedures, contingent upon the aneurysm type and whether a relatively straightforward repair or a more intricate replacement is necessitated.

In surgical interventions, the affected segment of the aorta is either substituted with a graft or stabilized using a stent. This approach offers structural reinforcement to the aneurysm, consequently mitigating the risk of subsequent complications.

Nonetheless, the presence of potential endoleaks and various associated complications stands as a significant inhibiting factor that could impede the progression of market revenue. The primary drawback associated with Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) procedures is the elevated likelihood of complications emerging post-procedure, often necessitating subsequent interventions. Consequently, it is widely recommended by experts to maintain an ongoing regimen of imaging surveillance subsequent to the repair process.

Complications can stem from both systemic factors and issues directly related to the endograft device itself. Notable among these complications are instances of endoleaks, migration or collapse of the endograft, the occurrence of kinks and/or stenosis in an endograft limb, and the potential development of graft infections. These issues underline the complexities that can arise in relation to the device's functionality and compatibility within the body.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 2.15 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 3.7% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 3.12 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Product, end-use, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Medtronic plc, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Cook Group Limited, Endologix LLC, Terumo Corporation, Lifetech Scientific, Microport Scientific Corporation, Cordis, Beckton Dickinson and Company, and Lombard Medical

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global aortic stent grafts market is fragmented, with several medium and large-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing new aortic stent grafts devices. Some major players included in the global aortic stent grafts market report are:

Medtronic plc

W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

Cook Group Limited

Endologix LLC

Terumo Corporation

Lifetech Scientific

Microport Scientific Corporation

Cordis

Beckton Dickinson and Company (BD)

Lombard Medical

Strategic Development

In September 2022, Getinge established a supply agreement with Medtronic, which has just gained CE mark for the Radiant covered stent, the first covered stent indicated for chimney endovascular aneurysm repair (ChEVAR). The Radiant covered stent is a Medtronic-distributed private labelled Advanta V12 balloon expandable covered stent manufactured by Getinge.

In December 2021, Terumo Aortic announced the launch of the Aortic Balloon in the U.S., as well as the first commercial case. When employing TREO and RELAY stent-grafts in endovascular aortic repair, the device supports physicians in expanding the aorta. The Aortic Balloon is a low-profile device with a 10 F rating that provides great inflation control and the widest balloon diameter range (up to 50mm).

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The abdominal aortic stent graft segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global aortic stent grafts market in 2022. This is due to rapid advancements in technology and improved stent graft designs, which has led to better outcomes and improved eligibility criteria for patients. Endovascular stent graft repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) has advanced rapidly since its introduction. EVAR of AAA has been confirmed as a successful alternative to open surgery owing to its decreased invasiveness, lower morbidity and mortality, and lower overall treatment cost.

The hospitals segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global aortic stent grafts market during the forecast period. This is because hospitals are carrying out a significant volume of aortic aneurysm repair procedures, catering to both abdominal and thoracic aortic aneurysms. This trend is driven by large number of cases of aortic aneurysms and rising preference for Minimally Invasive (MI) procedures instead of open repair methods.

The North America market is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global aortic stent grafts market over the forecast period. This is due to increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders and presence of better and advanced healthcare infrastructure. Moreover, technological advancements in minimally invasive surgeries is also expected to drive market revenue growth in this region during the forecast period.

Emergen Research has segmented the global aortic stent grafts market on the basis of product, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Abdominal Aortic Stent Graft Thoracic Aortic Stent Graft

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Hospitals Specialty Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



