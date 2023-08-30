Automated Guided Vehicle Market worth $11.84 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

Pune, India, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The automated guided vehicle (AGV) market is experiencing significant growth due to constant technological advancements and increasing demand for efficient and cost-effective material handling solutions. AGVs are self-operating, driverless vehicles that can navigate and transport materials within industrial and commercial settings, eliminating the need for manual labor and reducing human error.

Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $4.53 billion in 2022 and is poised to reach $11.84 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2022 to 2030 according to a new report published by The Insight Partners.

The growth of this market is driven by Increasing Industrialization & Automation, Huge Growth in E-Commerce Sector and rising Need for Well-Managed Operations in Warehouses, Distribution, and Manufacturing Facilities.





Browse Comprehensive TOC on "Automated Guided Vehicle Market Forecast to 2030 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Technology (Wired Navigation, Guide Tape Navigation, Laser Target Navigation, Magnetic Navigation, and Others), Type (Standard, Hybrid, Compact, and Others), Vehicle Type (Pallet Trucks, Unit Load Carriers, Driverless Trains, Forklift Trucks, and Others), End-User (General Manufacturing, Food and Beverage, Aerospace, Retail, Healthcare, Logistics, Automotive, and Others), and Geography”

Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in $4.53 billion in 2022 Market Size Value by $11.84 billion by 2030 Growth rate CAGR of 12.7% from 2022 to 2030 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Segments covered Technology, Type, Vehicle Type, End User Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. Country scope Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russian Federation, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Technological Advancements in AGVs to Fuel Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) Market Growth During Forecast Period:

Technological advancements play a crucial role in the automated guided vehicle (AGV) market. As with many industries, AGV technology continues to evolve and improve, driven by innovations. AGVs rely on various navigation methods, including laser-based systems, magnetic tape, vision-based systems, and LiDAR, to move autonomously through their environments. Advancements in navigation algorithms and sensor technologies have led to more accurate and reliable AGV movement, enabling them to precisely navigate complex and dynamic environments. AGVs are also becoming smarter with the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) algorithms. These technologies allow AGVs to learn from their surroundings, optimize their routes, and adapt to changing conditions in real time. AI and ML enable predictive maintenance, enhance the AGVs' reliability, and reduce downtime. AGVs are increasingly becoming part of interconnected systems within smart factories and warehouses. They communicate with other machines, control systems, and central servers, allowing coordinated operations, data exchange, and real-time tracking. These technological advancements drive the automated guided vehicles (AGV) market toward increased automation, efficiency, and adaptability.





Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) Market: Industry Overview

The automated guided vehicles (AGV) market is segmented based on technology, vehicle type, and end users. Based on technology, the automated guided vehicles (AGV) market is subsegmented into wired navigation, guide tape navigation, laser target navigation, magnet navigation, and others. In terms of type, the automated guided vehicles (AGV) market is further divided into standard, hybrid, compact, and others. Based on vehicle type, the automated guided vehicles (AGV) market is categorized into tow vehicle, tugger trains, forklift trucks, pallet trucks, and others. By end use, the automated guided vehicles (AGV) market is segmented into general manufacturing, food & beverages, aerospace, retail, healthcare, logistics, automotive, and others. By region, the automated guided vehicles (AGV) market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The global automated guided vehicles (AGV) market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East & Africa, and South America. In 2022, Asia Pacific led the global automated guided vehicles (AGV) market with a substantial revenue share, followed by North America and Europe. Rapid developments, digitalization of the economy, adequate government support, increasing education awareness, and rising incomes of the middle class are a few factors contributing to the development of the abovementioned economies. In Asia Pacific, manufacturing, electronics & semiconductor, and automotive sectors are heavily dependent on the use of automated material handling systems to ensure optimum material handling costs, increased employee safety, and improved overall supply chain efficiency. Japan, China, India, Singapore, and Vietnam are automotive manufacturing hubs in the region, while Taiwan, South Korea, China, Japan, Vietnam, and Hong Kong dominate the semiconductor & electronics manufacturing industry globally. Therefore, the above factors are boosting the automated guided vehicles (AGV) market growth.





Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market: Competitive Landscape

Dematic Corp, Kion Group AG, Jungheinrich AG, Toyota Material Handling Inc, Konecranes Plc, John Bean Technologies Corp, Daifuku Co Ltd, Bastian Solutions LLC, Hyster-Yale Group Inc, and Murata Machinery Ltd are among the leading market players profiled in the automated guided vehicles (AGV) market report. Several other essential market players were analyzed for a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem. The report provides detailed market insights, which help the key players strategize their market growth.





Automated Guided Vehicle Market - Key Industry Dynamics:

Drivers:

Increasing Industrialization And Automation In Industries

Huge Growth in E-Commerce Sector

Increasing Need for Well-Managed Operations in Warehouses, Distribution, and Manufacturing Facilities





Restraints:

High Upfront Costs

AGV Alternatives





Opportunities:

Incorporation of Industry 4.0

Substantial Growth of Industries





Future Trends:

Technological Advancements in AGVs





Recent Developments:

In June 2023 , Dematic introduced its newest freezer-rated autonomous guided vehicles (AGVs). Dematic's whole line of AGVs, including high-reach and counterbalance models, was designed and constructed in Australia. It is now fully certified for use in freezing conditions, catering to the needs of the growing automated guided vehicles (AGV) market.

, Dematic introduced its newest freezer-rated autonomous guided vehicles (AGVs). Dematic's whole line of AGVs, including high-reach and counterbalance models, was designed and constructed in Australia. It is now fully certified for use in freezing conditions, catering to the needs of the growing automated guided vehicles (AGV) market. In March 2023 , the Storage Solutions group ("Storage Solutions") was successfully acquired by Jungheinrich AG from Merit Capital Partners, MFG Partners, and the management of Storage Solutions. All closing requirements, including American merger control clearance, have been met. With Storage Solutions, Jungheinrich expands the racking and warehouse automation market in the US with a solid growth foundation.





Report Spotlights:

Progressive industry trends in the Automated Guided Vehicle market to help players develop effective long-term strategies

Business growth strategies adopted by developed and developing markets

Quantitative analysis of the Automated Guided Vehicle market from 2022 to 2030

Estimation of global demand for Automated Guided Vehicle

PEST analysis to illustrate the efficacy of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry

Recent developments to understand the competitive market scenario

Market trends and outlook as well as factors driving and restraining the growth of the Automated Guided Vehicle market

Assistance in the decision-making process by highlighting market strategies that underpin commercial interest, leading to the market growth

Size of the Automated Guided Vehicle market size at various nodes

Detailed overview and segmentation of the market, as well as the Automated Guided Vehicle industry dynamics

Size of the Automated Guided Vehicle market in various regions with promising growth opportunities





