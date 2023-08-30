The Global Endodontic Files Market size is expected to reach $413 million by 2030, rising at a market growth of 5.6% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Endodontic Files Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Type, By End User, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06487834/?utm_source=GNW

According to the WHO, there were 377,713 new cases and 177,757 fatalities from lip and oral cavity cancers worldwide in 2020. Older persons and men are more likely to develop oral cancer. The world’s aging population is a major contributor to numerous oral problems. WHO estimates that 1 billion persons were 60 or older in 2019. By 2030, there will be 1.4 billion people on Earth, and by 2050, there will be 2.1 billion. The percentage of people over 60 worldwide will increase from 12% to 22% between 2015 and 2050. Some of the factors impacting the market are technological developments in endodontics, growing trend of dental tourism, and expensive advanced endodontic procedures.



The effectiveness and precision of root canal procedures have been improved by introducing novel endodontic technology, including rotational endodontics and electronic apex locators. For instance, using a light-activated disinfection system, an EndoActivator, an Erbium laser, a Neodymium laser, an EndoVac, and other tools may help the dentist clean the root canal system. Over the past years, endodontic surgery has undergone several notable breakthroughs. Some key developments include magnification (such as the surgical operating microscope and endoscope), ultrasonic tip root-end preparation, micro tools, and novel retrofit materials. Moreover, the increase in dental tourism is causing dental hospitals and clinics in many countries to emphasize quality and use state-of-the-art equipment and materials. As a result, manufacturers are coming up with innovative products to meet the needs of dental professionals in addition to the growing dental tourism industry. Some key advantages of dental tourism include short turnaround times, the use of cutting- edge medical technology, highly skilled practitioners, and affordable costs for high-quality procedures. Hence, due to endodontic technologies ongoing advancements and rise in growing medical tourism, the market is expected to develop.



However, costly advanced endodontic procedures include those which require the use of expensive endodontic equipment and files. It could prevent these operations from being widely used, especially in developing countries with limited healthcare funds. It is expensive because root canal therapy is one of the labour-intensive and time-consuming procedures, making it one of the costliest therapies. Endodontic procedures are costly primarily because performing a root canal requires a surgical operating room and many expensive, high-quality instruments. The factors mentioned above will limit the demand for endodontic files in the upcoming years. Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the world economy and almost every industry positively or adversely. The COVID-19 pandemic had an adverse impact on the market as the COVID-19 pandemic had a significant effect on dentistry. This resulted in the cancellation and postponement of non-emergency medical procedures, such as dental appointments and cataract surgeries, in many medical facilities, further limiting the market’s expansion. The need for endodontic files was adversely impacted because routine treatment and preventive services were only being provided in emergency and urgent cases.



On the basis of product, the market is segmented into nickel–titanium endodontic file, and stainless-steel endodontic file. In 2022, the stainless-steel endodontic file segment dominated the market with the maximum revenue share. This is related to stainless steel’s durability and corrosion resistance, making it suited for the demanding requirements of root canal treatments. Additionally, stainless steel files are preferred by dentists because of their dependability, high effectiveness, outstanding mechanical qualities, affordability, variety in design, and long history of successful use, which fuels the segment’s growth.



Based on type, the market is classified into manual, and rotary. The rotary segment garnered a significant revenue share in the market in 2022. The use of endodontic files in rotary endodontic files has numerous advantages. One of the key advantages is that it can contribute to improving the procedure’s precision. It is done so that a more exact route can be made for the rotary file to follow using the endodontic file. This can lessen the likelihood of mistakes and difficulties throughout the treatment. Another advantage of employing rotary endodontic files is that they can help to increase the procedure’s effectiveness.



By end user, the market is fragmented into hospitals, dental clinics, and others. In 2022, the dental clinics segment registered the highest revenue share in the market. Due to increased dental operations, the availability of cutting-edge endodontic files, and growing recognition of the value of dental health. Additionally, this is attributable to an increase in dental clinic patient visits, dental treatments performed there, and the increasing demand for endodontic files from those facilities.



Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2022, the North America region generated the highest revenue share in the market. North America will continue to hold the leading position during the projected period because of the increasing number of root canal procedures, ongoing development of files for more efficiency, and greater knowledge of dental care in the region. The American Association of Endodontists estimates that approximately 15 million root canals are performed annually in the United States. This number showcases the market’s growth potential in this region.



