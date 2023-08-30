Decisions adopted in the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Amber Grid

AB Amber Grid, legal entity code: 303090867. Address: Laisvės ave. 10, LT-04215 Vilnius, Lithuania.

The following decisions were adopted in the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Amber Grid on 30 August 2023:

1. Election of the audit company of Amber Grid and determination of the terms of payment for audit services for the period of 2023-2025.

1.1. UAB PricewaterhouseCoopers, code 111473315 has been elected as the audit company that will perform the audit of the financial statements of AB Amber Grid prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards adopted in the European Union for the period of 2023 - 2025;

1.2. To set a remuneration of no more than 432,900 euros (excluding VAT) (including the cost of the audit of interim financial statements of 143,400 euros) for the audit services referred to in point 1.1 of this Decision for the years 2023 - 2025.



More information:

Laura Šebekienė, Head of Communications of Amber Grid,

+370 699 61 246, l.sebekiene@ambergrid.lt