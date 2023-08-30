Analog ICs: Powering Modern Electronics - Market Set to Double by 2030, Reaching $120 Billion

Dublin, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Analog IC Market, By Product Type, By Application, By Region- Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Analog IC market is positioned for remarkable growth, projected to surge from $67.5 billion in 2022 to an impressive $120 billion by 2030, at a robust CAGR of 7.5%. Analog integrated circuits (ICs), commonly referred to as microchips or chips, are the backbone of modern electronics, embodying millions of components on a semiconductor wafer.

Evolving Landscape of Analog ICs: A Technological Marvel

Analog ICs are the intricate amalgamation of resistors, capacitors, transistors, and other electronic components integrated onto a small semiconductor plate, such as silicon. These microscopic components find application across various sectors, enriching our daily lives. Despite their complexity, these chips maintain compactness and miniaturization, with recent advancements enabling conducting line widths at the nanometer scale.

Driving Forces in the Global Analog IC Market:

Expansion of IoT Devices: Increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) devices across industries propels the demand for analog ICs. These chips play a pivotal role in facilitating connectivity, sensor interface, and data acquisition in IoT applications, fueling market growth.

Collaborative Innovations: Key market players are partnering to introduce groundbreaking technologies. For instance, Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) has introduced a dual-output DC/DC Module regulator with remarkably low noise levels. This innovation incorporates patented silicon, layout, and packaging advancements, further augmenting analog IC capabilities.

Technological Advancements in Consumer Electronics: Set-top box chipset manufacturers are embracing advanced technologies such as IoT and AI to provide consumers with high-quality products, sustaining market growth.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Integration of semiconductor devices in automotive systems, driven by electronics development in areas like fuel efficiency, safety, emission reduction, navigation, and entertainment systems.

Evolution of technology in products like Blu-ray players, tablets, smartphones, LCD TVs, and advanced products like ultra 4K HD TVs.

Restraints:

High volatility in raw material prices

Complex design processes in analog IC creation

Opportunities:

Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in consumer electronics

Affordability of semiconductors with advanced features

Key Features of the Study:

Exploration of potential revenue streams across segments and insightful elucidation of attractive investment propositions.

Critical insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies embraced by key players.

Profiling of industry leaders based on parameters such as company highlights, product portfolios, key achievements, financial performance, and strategic endeavors.

Informed Decision-Making through Insights:

This report equips marketing professionals and management with the knowledge to make informed decisions concerning product launches, technology advancements, market expansion, and marketing tactics. The application of strategy matrices in analyzing the global Analog IC Market streamlines decision-making for stakeholders.

Detailed Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Application Specific IC

General Purpose IC

By Application:

Communication

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Industrial

Medical and Healthcare

Others

Global Analog IC Market, By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Company Profiles:

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Renesas Corporation

Infineon Technologies AG

Qualcomm Technologies

NXP Semiconductors

ON Semiconductor

ST Microelectronics

Skyworks Solutions

Analog Devices

Maxim Integrated Products

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $67.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $120 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.5% Regions Covered Global

