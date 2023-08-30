Hovnanian Enterprises Reports Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Results

81% Year over Year Increase in Net Contracts

Net Contracts per Community Increased 92% Year over Year

Homebuilding Gross Margin Percentage Improved Sequentially by 230 Basis Points

53% Sequential Growth in Income Before Income Taxes

Redeemed in August $100 Million of Principal Amount of 7.75% Senior Secured Notes Due February 2026

Increased Full Year Guidance

MATAWAN, N.J., Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV), a leading national homebuilder, reported results for its fiscal third quarter and nine months ended July 31, 2023.

RESULTS FOR THE THREE-MONTH AND NINE-MONTH PERIODS ENDED JULY 31, 2023:

Total revenues were $650.0 million (including 1,198 homes) in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, compared with $767.6 million (including 1,412 homes) in the same quarter of the prior year. For the nine months ended July 31, 2023, total revenues were $1.87 billion (including 3,361 homes) compared with $2.04 billion (including 3,939 homes) in the first nine months of fiscal 2022.





Homebuilding gross margin percentage, after cost of sales interest expense and land charges, was 20.1% for the three months ended July 31, 2023, compared with 17.8% for the three months ended April 30, 2023, and 23.1% during the third quarter a year ago. During the first nine months of fiscal 2023, homebuilding gross margin percentage, after cost of sales interest expense and land charges, was 18.8% compared with 22.3% in the same period of the prior fiscal year.





Homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, was 23.2% during the fiscal 2023 third quarter compared with 20.9% in the fiscal 2023 second quarter and 26.3% in last year’s third quarter. For the nine months ended July 31, 2023, homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, was 21.9% compared with 25.3% in the first nine months of the previous fiscal year.





Total SG&A was $75.1 million, or 11.6% of total revenues, in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 compared with $74.9 million, or 9.8% of total revenues, in the previous year’s third quarter. During the first nine months of fiscal 2023, total SG&A was $224.0 million, or 12.0% of total revenues, compared with $215.3 million, or 10.6% of total revenues, in the same period of the prior fiscal year.





Total interest expense as a percent of total revenues was 5.0% for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 compared with 4.2% during the third quarter of fiscal 2022. For the nine months ended July 31, 2023, total interest expense as a percent of total revenues was 5.3% compared with 4.6% in the same period of the previous fiscal year.





Income before income taxes for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 was $70.4 million compared with $46.1 million in the fiscal 2023 second quarter and $111.9 million in the third quarter of the prior fiscal year. For the first nine months of fiscal 2023, income before income taxes was $134.6 million compared with $228.3 million during the first nine months of the prior fiscal year.





Net income was $55.8 million, or $7.38 per diluted common share, for the three months ended July 31, 2023, compared with net income of $82.6 million, or $10.82 per diluted common share, in the same period of the previous fiscal year. For the first nine months of fiscal 2023, net income was $108.6 million, or $13.97 per diluted common share, compared with net income of $169.9 million, or $21.77 per diluted common share, during the same period of fiscal 2022.





EBITDA was $104.5 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 compared with $86.6 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 and $145.5 million in the third quarter of the prior year. For the first nine months of fiscal 2023, EBITDA was $240.6 million compared with $325.6 million in the same period of the prior year.





Consolidated contracts in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 increased 80.7% to 1,444 homes ($744.2 million) compared with 799 homes ($467.9 million) in the same quarter last year. Contracts, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures1, for the three months ended July 31, 2023, increased to 1,600 homes ($854.7 million) compared with 914 homes ($549.5 million) in the third quarter of fiscal 2022.



As of July 31, 2023, consolidated community count decreased to 102 communities, compared with 108 communities on July 31, 2022. Community count, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, was 122 as of July 31, 2023, compared with 124 communities at the end of the previous fiscal year’s third quarter.





Consolidated contracts per community increased 91.9% year-over-year to 14.2 in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 compared with 7.4 contracts per community for the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Contracts per community, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, increased 77.0% to 13.1 in the three months ended July 31, 2023 compared with 7.4 contracts per community in the same quarter one year ago.





The dollar value of consolidated contract backlog, as of July 31, 2023, decreased 26.0% to $1.33 billion compared with $1.79 billion as of July 31, 2022. The dollar value of contract backlog, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, as of July 31, 2023, decreased 20.8% to $1.64 billion compared with $2.07 billion as of July 31, 2022.





The gross contract cancellation rate for consolidated contracts was 16% for the third quarter ended July 31, 2023 compared with 27% in the fiscal 2022 third quarter. The gross contract cancellation rate for contracts, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, was 16% for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 compared with 26% in the third quarter of the prior year.



(1)When we refer to “Domestic Unconsolidated Joint Ventures”, we are excluding results from our multi-community unconsolidated joint venture in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

LIQUIDITY AND INVENTORY AS OF JULY 31, 2023:

During the third quarter of fiscal 2023, land and land development spending was $168.8 million compared with $204.5 million in the same quarter one year ago. For the first nine months of fiscal 2023, land and land development spending was $459.7 million compared with $554.1 million in the same period one year ago.





Total liquidity as of July 31, 2023 was $455.5 million, significantly above our targeted liquidity range of $170 million to $245 million.





In May of 2023, we redeemed $100 million principal amount of our 7.75% senior secured notes due February 15, 2026 at a purchase price of 101.937% plus accrued and unpaid interest.





In August of 2023, we redeemed an additional $100 million principal amount of our 7.75% senior secured notes due February 15, 2026, at a purchase price of 101.937% plus accrued and unpaid interest. We have reduced total debt by $668 million since the beginning of fiscal 2020.





In the third quarter of fiscal 2023, approximately 4,100 lots were put under option or acquired in 40 consolidated communities.





As of July 31, 2023, our total controlled consolidated lots were 29,487, a decrease compared with 31,913 lots at the end of the third quarter of the previous year and an increase compared to 28,657 lots on April 30, 2023. Based on trailing twelve-month deliveries, the current position equaled a 5.9 years’ supply.



FINANCIAL GUIDANCE (2) :

The Company is increasing guidance for total revenues, adjusted homebuilding gross margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted income before income taxes and fully diluted earnings per share for fiscal 2023. Financial guidance below assumes no adverse changes in current market conditions, including further deterioration in the supply chain, material increase in mortgage rates, or increased inflation and excludes further impact to SG&A expenses from phantom stock expense related solely to stock price movements from the closing price of $106.62 on July 31, 2023.

For fiscal 2023, total revenues are expected to be between $2.6 billion and $2.7 billion, adjusted homebuilding gross margin is expected to be between 22% and 23%, adjusted income before income taxes is expected to be between $215 million and $235 million, adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $350 million and $370 million and fully diluted earnings per share is expected to be between $21 and $24. At the midpoint of our guidance, we anticipate our common shareholders’ equity to increase by approximately 63% at October 31, 2023 to approximately $67 per share compared to last year’s value at year-end of $41 per share.

(2)The Company cannot provide a reconciliation between its non-GAAP projections and the most directly comparable GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of certain significant items required for the reconciliation. These items include, but are not limited to, land-related charges, inventory impairments and land option write-offs and loss on extinguishment of debt, net. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors and could have a material impact on GAAP reported results.

COMMENTS FROM MANAGEMENT:

“We are pleased with our third quarter operating performance, adjusted homebuilding gross margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted income before income taxes all exceeded the upper end of our guidance,” stated Ara K. Hovnanian, Chairman of the Board, President, and Chief Executive Officer. “Positive demographic and employment trends combined with a low supply of existing homes for sale has resulted in strong demand for newly constructed homes. Despite higher mortgage rates and a challenging affordability atmosphere, the 92% year-over-year improvement in our consolidated contracts per community is a testament to the current robust selling environment, our strong land positions and our exceptional team. Due to the strength of our recent sales pace and margins, we are raising the high end of our 2023 EPS guidance by 20%.”

“After ending the third quarter with $456 million of liquidity, we redeemed $100 million of 7.75% senior secured notes to further reduce our debt. As we move forward, we intend to continue to utilize excess liquidity to reduce debt and grow our land position to increase profitability. Given the strength in the housing market today, we are encouraged that looking forward we believe our year-over-year comparisons for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 should show significant improvements,” concluded Mr. Hovnanian.

SEGMENT CHANGE/RECLASSIFICATION

Historically, the Company had seven reportable segments consisting of six homebuilding segments (Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, Southeast, Southwest and West) and its financial services segment. During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, we reevaluated our reportable segments as a result of changes in the business and our management thereof. In particular, we considered the fact that, since our segments were last established, the Company had exited the Minnesota, North Carolina, and Tampa markets and is currently in the process of exiting the Chicago market. As a result, we realigned our homebuilding operating segments and determined that, in addition to our financial services segment, we now have three reportable homebuilding segments comprised of (1) Northeast, (2) Southeast and (3) West. All prior period amounts related to the segment change have been retrospectively reclassified to conform to the new presentation.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:

Consolidated earnings before interest expense and income taxes (“EBIT”) and before depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) and before inventory impairments and land option write-offs and loss on extinguishment of debt, net (“Adjusted EBITDA”) are not U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) financial measures. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net income. The reconciliation for historical periods of EBIT, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net income is presented in a table attached to this earnings release.

Homebuilding gross margin, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, and homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, are non-GAAP financial measures. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are homebuilding gross margin and homebuilding gross margin percentage, respectively. The reconciliation for historical periods of homebuilding gross margin, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, and homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, to homebuilding gross margin and homebuilding gross margin percentage, respectively, is presented in a table attached to this earnings release.

Adjusted income before income taxes, which is defined as income before income taxes excluding land-related charges and loss on extinguishment of debt, net is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is income before income taxes. The reconciliation for historical periods of adjusted income before income taxes to income before income taxes is presented in a table attached to this earnings release.

Total liquidity is comprised of $325.2 million of cash and cash equivalents, $5.3 million of restricted cash required to collateralize letters of credit and $125.0 million availability under the senior secured revolving credit facility as of July 31, 2023.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. July 31, 2023 Statements of consolidated operations (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended July 31, July 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Total revenues $ 649,957 $ 767,593 $ 1,868,984 $ 2,035,443 Costs and expenses (1) 583,886 668,223 1,751,311 1,824,294 Loss on extinguishment of debt, net (4,082 ) - (4,082 ) (6,795 ) Income from unconsolidated joint ventures 8,401 12,557 20,969 23,919 Income before income taxes 70,390 111,927 134,560 228,273 Income tax provision 14,626 29,313 25,934 58,416 Net income 55,764 82,614 108,626 169,857 Less: preferred stock dividends 2,669 2,669 8,007 8,007 Net income available to common stockholders $ 53,095 $ 79,945 $ 100,619 $ 161,850 Per share data: Basic: Net income per common share $ 7.92 $ 10.92 $ 14.97 22.05 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 6,249 6,485 6,201 6,424 Assuming dilution: Net income per common share $ 7.38 $ 10.82 $ 13.97 $ 21.77 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 6,705 6,544 6,642 6,507 (1) Includes inventory impairments and land option write-offs. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. July 31, 2023 Reconciliation of income before income taxes excluding land-related charges and loss on extinguishment of debt, net to income before income taxes (In thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended July 31, July 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Income before income taxes $ 70,390 $ 111,927 $ 134,560 $ 228,273 Inventory impairments and land option write-offs 308 1,173 922 1,837 Loss on extinguishment of debt, net 4,082 - 4,082 6,795 Income before income taxes excluding land-related charges and loss on extinguishment of debt, net (1) $ 74,780 $ 113,100 $ 139,564 $ 236,905 (1) Income before income taxes excluding land-related charges and loss on extinguishment of debt, net is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is income before income taxes.





Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. July 31, 2023 Gross margin (In thousands) Homebuilding Gross Margin Homebuilding Gross Margin Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended July 31, July 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Sale of homes $ 630,371 $ 736,654 $ 1,800,724 $ 1,973,843 Cost of sales, excluding interest expense and land charges (1) 483,990 543,064 1,405,712 1,474,403 Homebuilding gross margin, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges (2) 146,381 193,590 395,012 499,440 Cost of sales interest expense, excluding land sales interest expense 19,271 22,453 54,793 57,855 Homebuilding gross margin, after cost of sales interest expense, before land charges (2) 127,110 171,137 340,219 441,585 Land charges 308 1,173 922 1,837 Homebuilding gross margin $ 126,802 $ 169,964 $ 339,297 $ 439,748 Homebuilding gross margin percentage 20.1 % 23.1 % 18.8 % 22.3 % Homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges (2) 23.2 % 26.3 % 21.9 % 25.3 % Homebuilding gross margin percentage, after cost of sales interest expense, before land charges (2) 20.2 % 23.2 % 18.9 % 22.4 % Land Sales Gross Margin Land Sales Gross Margin Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended July 31, July 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Land and lot sales $ 429 $ 15,788 $ 16,042 $ 16,187 Cost of sales, excluding interest (1) - 5,512 9,940 5,772 Land and lot sales gross margin, excluding interest and land charges 429 10,276 6,102 10,415 Land and lot sales interest expense 1 - 926 21 Land and lot sales gross margin, including interest $ 428 $ 10,276 $ 5,176 $ 10,394 (1) Does not include cost associated with walking away from land options or inventory impairment losses which are recorded as Inventory impairment loss and land option write-offs in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. (2) Homebuilding gross margin, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, and homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, are non-GAAP financial measures. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are homebuilding gross margin and homebuilding gross margin percentage, respectively.





Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. July 31, 2023 Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income (In thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended July 31, July 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net income $ 55,764 $ 82,614 $ 108,626 $ 169,857 Income tax provision 14,626 29,313 25,934 58,416 Interest expense 32,774 32,077 98,815 93,318 EBIT (1) 103,164 144,004 233,375 321,591 Depreciation and amortization 1,299 1,520 7,223 4,009 EBITDA (2) 104,463 145,524 240,598 325,600 Inventory impairments and land option write-offs 308 1,173 922 1,837 Loss on extinguishment of debt, net 4,082 - 4,082 6,795 Adjusted EBITDA (3) $ 108,853 $ 146,697 $ 245,602 $ 334,232 Interest incurred $ 34,214 $ 32,644 $ 103,662 $ 99,299 Adjusted EBITDA to interest incurred 3.18 4.49 2.37 3.37 (1) EBIT is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net income. EBIT represents earnings before interest expense and income taxes. (2) EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net income. EBITDA represents earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. (3) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net income. Adjusted EBITDA represents earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization and inventory impairments and land option write-offs and loss on extinguishment of debt, net. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. July 31, 2023 Interest incurred, expensed and capitalized (In thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended July 31, July 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Interest capitalized at beginning of period $ 60,274 $ 63,573 $ 59,600 $ 58,159 Plus: interest incurred 34,214 32,644 103,662 99,299 Less: interest expensed (32,774 ) (32,077 ) (98,815 ) (93,318 ) Less: interest contributed to unconsolidated joint venture (1) (6,440 ) - (9,456 ) - Plus: interest acquired from unconsolidated joint venture (2) - - 283 - Interest capitalized at end of period (3) $ 55,274 $ 64,140 $ 55,274 $ 64,140 (1) Represents capitalized interest which was included as part of the assets contributed to joint ventures the company entered into during the nine months ended July 31, 2023. There was no impact to the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations as a result of these transactions. (2) Represents capitalized interest which was included as part of the assets purchased from a joint venture the company closed out during the nine months ended July 31, 2023. There was no impact to the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations as a result of this transaction. (3) Capitalized interest amounts are shown gross before allocating any portion of impairments to capitalized interest.





HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited) July 31, October 31, 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (1) ASSETS Homebuilding: Cash and cash equivalents $ 325,182 $ 326,198 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 8,623 13,382 Inventories: Sold and unsold homes and lots under development 1,049,802 1,058,183 Land and land options held for future development or sale 110,343 152,406 Consolidated inventory not owned 251,115 308,595 Total inventories 1,411,260 1,519,184 Investments in and advances to unconsolidated joint ventures 85,260 74,940 Receivables, deposits and notes, net 33,016 37,837 Property and equipment, net 31,330 25,819 Prepaid expenses and other assets 58,945 63,884 Total homebuilding 1,953,616 2,061,244 Financial services 115,603 155,993 Deferred tax assets, net 324,698 344,793 Total assets $ 2,393,917 $ 2,562,030 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Homebuilding: Nonrecourse mortgages secured by inventory, net of debt issuance costs $ 129,127 $ 144,805 Accounts payable and other liabilities 381,761 439,952 Customers’ deposits 63,907 74,020 Liabilities from inventory not owned, net of debt issuance costs 145,979 202,492 Senior notes and credit facilities (net of discounts, premiums and debt issuance costs) 1,044,779 1,146,547 Accrued interest 50,913 32,415 Total homebuilding 1,816,466 2,040,231 Financial services 94,502 135,581 Income taxes payable 434 3,167 Total liabilities 1,911,402 2,178,979 Equity: Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value - authorized 100,000 shares; issued and outstanding 5,600 shares with a liquidation preference of $140,000 at July 31, 2023 and October 31, 2022 135,299 135,299 Common stock, Class A, $0.01 par value - authorized 16,000,000 shares; issued 6,247,047 shares at July 31, 2023 and 6,159,886 shares at October 31, 2022 62 62 Common stock, Class B, $0.01 par value (convertible to Class A at time of sale) - authorized 2,400,000 shares; issued 776,750 shares at July 31, 2023 and 733,374 shares at October 31, 2022 8 7 Paid in capital - common stock 731,285 727,663 Accumulated deficit (251,794 ) (352,413 ) Treasury stock - at cost – 901,379 shares of Class A common stock at July 31, 2023 and 782,901 shares at October 31, 2022; 27,669 shares of Class B common stock at July 31, 2023 and October 31, 2022 (132,382 ) (127,582 ) Total Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. stockholders’ equity 482,478 383,036 Noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures 37 15 Total equity 482,515 383,051 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,393,917 $ 2,562,030 (1) Derived from the audited balance sheet as of October 31, 2022

HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended July 31, Nine Months Ended July 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues: Homebuilding: Sale of homes $ 630,371 $ 736,654 $ 1,800,724 $ 1,973,843 Land sales and other revenues 4,937 16,406 27,244 18,052 Total homebuilding 635,308 753,060 1,827,968 1,991,895 Financial services 14,649 14,533 41,016 43,548 Total revenues 649,957 767,593 1,868,984 2,035,443 Expenses: Homebuilding: Cost of sales, excluding interest 483,990 548,576 1,415,652 1,480,175 Cost of sales interest 19,272 22,453 55,719 57,876 Inventory impairments and land option write-offs 308 1,173 922 1,837 Total cost of sales 503,570 572,202 1,472,293 1,539,888 Selling, general and administrative 47,716 50,163 146,090 139,410 Total homebuilding expenses 551,286 622,365 1,618,383 1,679,298 Financial services 10,345 10,790 29,550 31,982 Corporate general and administrative 27,365 24,774 77,934 75,893 Other interest 13,502 9,624 43,096 35,442 Other (income) expense, net (1) (18,612 ) 670 (17,652 ) 1,679 Total expenses 583,886 668,223 1,751,311 1,824,294 Loss on extinguishment of debt, net (4,082 ) - (4,082 ) (6,795 ) Income from unconsolidated joint ventures 8,401 12,557 20,969 23,919 Income before income taxes 70,390 111,927 134,560 228,273 State and federal income tax provision: State (500 ) 6,385 2,794 11,515 Federal 15,126 22,928 23,140 46,901 Total income taxes 14,626 29,313 25,934 58,416 Net income 55,764 82,614 108,626 169,857 Less: preferred stock dividends 2,669 2,669 8,007 8,007 Net income available to common stockholders $ 53,095 $ 79,945 $ 100,619 $ 161,850 Per share data: Basic: Net income per common share $ 7.92 $ 10.92 $ 14.97 $ 22.05 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding 6,249 6,485 6,201 6,424 Assuming dilution: Net income per common share $ 7.38 $ 10.82 $ 13.97 $ 21.77 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding 6,705 6,544 6,642 6,507 (1) Includes gain on consolidation of a joint venture of $19.1 million for the three and nine months ended July 31, 2023.





HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT AVG. PRICE) (SEGMENT DATA EXCLUDES UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES) Contracts (1) Deliveries Contract Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Backlog July 31, July 31, July 31, 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Northeast (2) (DE, IL, MD, NJ, OH, VA, WV) Home 366 265 38.1% 357 495 (27.9)% 794 1,236 (35.8)% Dollars $ 239,425 $ 168,208 42.3% $ 200,812 $ 289,717 (30.7)% $ 478,477 $ 681,617 (29.8)% Avg. Price $ 654,167 $ 634,747 3.1% $ 562,499 $ 585,287 (3.9)% $ 602,616 $ 551,470 9.3% Southeast (2) (FL, GA, SC) Home 373 114 227.2% 230 148 55.4% 710 574 23.7% Dollars $ 155,655 $ 67,402 130.9% $ 121,073 $ 71,484 69.4% $ 353,023 $ 348,019 1.4% Avg. Price $ 417,306 $ 591,246 (29.4)% $ 526,404 $ 483,000 9.0% $ 497,215 $ 606,305 (18.0)% West (2) (AZ, CA, TX) Home 705 420 67.9% 611 769 (20.5)% 899 1,373 (34.5)% Dollars $ 349,145 $ 232,329 50.3% $ 308,486 $ 375,453 (17.8)% $ 494,758 $ 761,974 (35.1)% Avg. Price $ 495,241 $ 553,164 (10.5)% $ 504,887 $ 488,235 3.4% $ 550,343 $ 554,970 (0.8)% Consolidated Total Home 1,444 799 80.7% 1,198 1,412 (15.2)% 2,403 3,183 (24.5)% Dollars $ 744,225 $ 467,939 59.0% $ 630,371 $ 736,654 (14.4)% $ 1,326,258 $ 1,791,610 (26.0)% Avg. Price $ 515,391 $ 585,656 (12.0)% $ 526,186 $ 521,710 0.9% $ 551,918 $ 562,868 (1.9)% Unconsolidated Joint Ventures (Excluding KSA JV) (2) (3) Home 156 115 35.7% 171 121 41.3% 441 390 13.1% Dollars $ 110,439 $ 81,605 35.3% $ 120,984 $ 78,390 54.3% $ 315,371 $ 281,220 12.1% Avg. Price $ 707,942 $ 709,609 (0.2)% $ 707,509 $ 647,851 9.2% $ 715,127 $ 721,077 (0.8)% Grand Total Home 1,600 914 75.1% 1,369 1,533 (10.7)% 2,844 3,573 (20.4)% Dollars $ 854,664 $ 549,543 55.5% $ 751,355 $ 815,044 (7.8)% $ 1,641,629 $ 2,072,830 (20.8)% Avg. Price $ 534,165 $ 601,251 (11.2)% $ 548,835 $ 531,666 3.2% $ 577,225 $ 580,137 (0.5)% KSA JV Only Home 2 18 (88.9)% 0 0 0.0% 2,225 2,209 0.7% Dollars $ 319 $ 2,788 (88.6)% $ 0 $ 0 0.0% $ 349,295 $ 346,814 0.7% Avg. Price $ 159,500 $ 154,889 3.0% $ 0 $ 0 0.0% $ 156,987 $ 157,000 (0.0)% DELIVERIES INCLUDE EXTRAS Notes: (1) Contracts are defined as new contracts signed during the period for the purchase of homes, less cancellations of prior contracts. (2) Reflects the reclassification of 90 homes and $73.7 million, 59 homes and $33.0 million, and 12 homes and $5.7 million of contract backlog from the consolidated Northeast, Southeast and West segments, respectively, to unconsolidated joint ventures as of July 31, 2023. This is related to the assets and liabilities contributed to a joint venture by the company during the three months ended July 31, 2023.

(3) Represents home deliveries, home revenues and average prices for our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures for the period. We provide this data as a supplement to our consolidated results as an indicator of the volume managed in our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures. Our proportionate share of the income or loss of unconsolidated homebuilding and land development joint ventures is reflected as a separate line item in our consolidated financial statements under “Income from unconsolidated joint ventures”.





HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT AVG. PRICE) (SEGMENT DATA EXCLUDES UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES) Contracts (1) Deliveries Contract Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended Backlog July 31, July 31, July 31, 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Northeast (2) (3) (DE, IL, MD, NJ, OH, VA, WV) Home 1,090 1,228 (11.2)% 1,086 1,277 (15.0)% 794 1,236 (35.8)% Dollars $ 685,595 $ 711,424 (3.6)% $ 623,221 $ 704,838 (11.6)% $ 478,477 $ 681,617 (29.8)% Avg. Price $ 628,986 $ 579,336 8.6% $ 573,868 $ 551,948 4.0% $ 602,616 $ 551,470 9.3% Southeast (3) (FL, GA, SC) Home 812 555 46.3% 545 402 35.6% 710 574 23.7% Dollars $ 370,800 $ 326,727 13.5% $ 295,714 $ 200,133 47.8% $ 353,023 $ 348,019 1.4% Avg. Price $ 456,650 $ 588,697 (22.4)% $ 542,594 $ 497,843 9.0% $ 497,215 $ 606,305 (18.0)% West (3) (AZ, CA, TX) Home 1,807 2,092 (13.6)% 1,730 2,260 (23.5)% 899 1,373 (34.5)% Dollars $ 888,650 $ 1,088,595 (18.4)% $ 881,789 $ 1,068,872 (17.5)% $ 494,758 $ 761,974 (35.1)% Avg. Price $ 491,782 $ 520,361 (5.5)% $ 509,705 $ 472,952 7.8% $ 550,343 $ 554,970 (0.8)% Consolidated Total Home 3,709 3,875 (4.3)% 3,361 3,939 (14.7)% 2,403 3,183 (24.5)% Dollars $ 1,945,045 $ 2,126,746 (8.5)% $ 1,800,724 $ 1,973,843 (8.8)% $ 1,326,258 $ 1,791,610 (26.0)% Avg. Price $ 524,412 $ 548,838 (4.5)% $ 535,770 $ 501,103 6.9% $ 551,918 $ 562,868 (1.9)% Unconsolidated Joint Ventures (Excluding KSA JV) (2) (3) (4) Home 398 387 2.8% 399 372 7.3% 441 390 13.1% Dollars $ 273,183 $ 268,585 1.7% $ 280,331 $ 228,984 22.4% $ 315,371 $ 281,220 12.1% Avg. Price $ 686,389 $ 694,018 (1.1)% $ 702,584 $ 615,548 14.1% $ 715,127 $ 721,077 (0.8)% Grand Total Home 4,107 4,262 (3.6)% 3,760 4,311 (12.8)% 2,844 3,573 (20.4)% Dollars $ 2,218,228 $ 2,395,331 (7.4)% $ 2,081,055 $ 2,202,827 (5.5)% $ 1,641,629 $ 2,072,830 (20.8)% Avg. Price $ 540,109 $ 562,020 (3.9)% $ 553,472 $ 510,978 8.3% $ 577,225 $ 580,137 (0.5)% KSA JV Only Home 12 296 (95.9)% 0 0 0.0% 2,225 2,209 0.7% Dollars $ 1,875 $ 46,430 (96.0)% $ 0 $ 0 0.0% $ 349,295 $ 346,814 0.7% Avg. Price $ 156,250 $ 156,858 (0.4)% $ 0 $ 0 0.0% $ 156,987 $ 157,000 (0.0)% DELIVERIES INCLUDE EXTRAS Notes: (1) Contracts are defined as new contracts signed during the period for the purchase of homes, less cancellations of prior contracts. (2) Reflects the reclassification of 38 homes and $32.3 million of contract backlog as of April 30, 2023 from the unconsolidated joint ventures to the consolidated Northeast segment. This is related to the assets and liabilities acquired from a joint venture the company closed out during the three months ended April 30, 2023. (3) Reflects the reclassification of 90 homes and $73.7 million, 59 homes and $33.0 million, and 12 homes and $5.7 million of contract backlog from the consolidated Northeast, Southeast and West segments, respectively, to unconsolidated joint ventures as of July 31, 2023. This is related to the assets and liabilities contributed to a joint venture by the company during the three months ended July 31, 2023.

(4) Represents home deliveries, home revenues and average prices for our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures for the period. We provide this data as a supplement to our consolidated results as an indicator of the volume managed in our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures. Our proportionate share of the income or loss of unconsolidated homebuilding and land development joint ventures is reflected as a separate line item in our consolidated financial statements under “Income from unconsolidated joint ventures”.





HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT AVG. PRICE) (SEGMENT DATA UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES ONLY) Contracts (1) Deliveries Contract Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Backlog July 31, July 31, July 31, 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Northeast (2) (Unconsolidated Joint Ventures) Home 74 56 32.1% 81 51 58.8% 198 186 6.5% (Excluding KSA JV) Dollars $ 57,053 $ 41,361 37.9% $ 58,907 $ 33,457 76.1% $ 154,791 $ 134,030 15.5% (DE, IL, MD, NJ, OH, VA, WV) Avg. Price $ 770,986 $ 738,589 4.4% $ 727,247 $ 656,020 10.9% $ 781,773 $ 720,591 8.5% Southeast (2) (Unconsolidated Joint Ventures) Home 58 42 38.1% 68 49 38.8% 210 165 27.3% (FL, GA, SC) Dollars $ 40,296 $ 30,481 32.2% $ 50,407 $ 33,860 48.9% $ 142,742 $ 126,714 12.6% Avg. Price $ 694,759 $ 725,738 (4.3)% $ 741,279 $ 691,020 7.3% $ 679,724 $ 767,964 (11.5)% West (2) (Unconsolidated Joint Ventures) Home 24 17 41.2% 22 21 4.8% 33 39 (15.4)% (AZ, CA, TX) Dollars $ 13,090 $ 9,763 34.1% $ 11,670 $ 11,073 5.4% $ 17,837 $ 20,477 (12.9)% Avg. Price $ 545,417 $ 574,294 (5.0)% $ 530,455 $ 527,286 0.6% $ 540,515 $ 525,051 2.9% Unconsolidated Joint Ventures (Excluding KSA JV) (2) (3) Home 156 115 35.7% 171 121 41.3% 441 390 13.1% Dollars $ 110,439 $ 81,605 35.3% $ 120,984 $ 78,390 54.3% $ 315,370 $ 281,221 12.1% Avg. Price $ 707,942 $ 709,609 (0.2)% $ 707,509 $ 647,851 9.2% $ 715,125 $ 721,079 (0.8)% KSA JV Only Home 2 18 (88.9)% 0 0 0.0% 2,225 2,209 0.7% Dollars $ 319 $ 2,788 (88.6)% $ 0 $ 0 0.0% $ 349,295 $ 346,814 0.7% Avg. Price $ 159,500 $ 154,889 3.0% $ 0 $ 0 0.0% $ 156,987 $ 157,000 (0.0)% DELIVERIES INCLUDE EXTRAS Notes: (1) Contracts are defined as new contracts signed during the period for the purchase of homes, less cancellations of prior contracts. (2) Reflects the reclassification of 90 homes and $73.7 million, 59 homes and $33.0 million, and 12 homes and $5.7 million of contract backlog from the consolidated Northeast, Southeast and West segments, respectively, to unconsolidated joint ventures as of July 31, 2023. This is related to the assets and liabilities contributed to a joint venture by the company during the three months ended July 31, 2023.

(3) Represents home deliveries, home revenues and average prices for our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures for the period. We provide this data as a supplement to our consolidated results as an indicator of the volume managed in our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures. Our proportionate share of the income or loss of unconsolidated homebuilding and land development joint ventures is reflected as a separate line item in our consolidated financial statements under “Income from unconsolidated joint ventures”.





HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT AVG. PRICE) (SEGMENT DATA UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES ONLY) Contracts (1) Deliveries Contract Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended Backlog July 31, July 31, July 31, 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Northeast (2) (3) (Unconsolidated Joint Ventures) Home 173 188 (8.0)% 207 128 61.7% 198 186 6.5% (Excluding KSA JV) Dollars $ 132,974 $ 135,063 (1.5)% $ 151,256 $ 87,831 72.2% $ 154,791 $ 134,030 15.5% (DE, IL, MD, NJ, OH, VA, WV) Avg. Price $ 768,636 $ 718,420 7.0% $ 730,705 $ 686,180 6.5% $ 781,773 $ 720,591 8.5% Southeast (3) (Unconsolidated Joint Ventures) Home 170 129 31.8% 148 175 (15.4)% 210 165 27.3% (FL, GA, SC) Dollars $ 110,016 $ 97,107 13.3% $ 105,654 $ 108,164 (2.3)% $ 142,742 $ 126,714 12.6% Avg. Price $ 647,153 $ 752,767 (14.0)% $ 713,878 $ 618,080 15.5% $ 679,724 $ 767,964 (11.5)% West (3) (Unconsolidated Joint Ventures) Home 55 70 (21.4)% 44 69 (36.2)% 33 39 (15.4)% (AZ, CA, TX) Dollars $ 30,193 $ 36,416 (17.1)% $ 23,421 $ 32,989 (29.0)% $ 17,837 $ 20,477 (12.9)% Avg. Price $ 548,964 $ 520,229 5.5% $ 532,295 $ 478,101 11.3% $ 540,515 $ 525,051 2.9% Unconsolidated Joint Ventures (Excluding KSA JV) (2) (3) (4) Home 398 387 2.8% 399 372 7.3% 441 390 13.1% Dollars $ 273,183 $ 268,586 1.7% $ 280,331 $ 228,984 22.4% $ 315,370 $ 281,221 12.1% Avg. Price $ 686,389 $ 694,021 (1.1)% $ 702,584 $ 615,548 14.1% $ 715,125 $ 721,079 (0.8)% KSA JV Only Home 12 296 (95.9)% 0 0 0.0% 2,225 2,209 0.7% Dollars $ 1,875 $ 46,430 (96.0)% $ 0 $ 0 0.0% $ 349,295 $ 346,814 0.7% Avg. Price $ 156,250 $ 156,858 (0.4)% $ 0 $ 0 0.0% $ 156,987 $ 157,000 (0.0)% DELIVERIES INCLUDE EXTRAS (1) Contracts are defined as new contracts signed during the period for the purchase of homes, less cancellations of prior contracts. (2) Reflects the reclassification of 38 homes and $32.3 million of contract backlog as of April 30, 2023 from the unconsolidated joint ventures to the consolidated Northeast segment. This is related to the assets and liabilities acquired from a joint venture the company closed out during the three months ended April 30, 2023. (3) Reflects the reclassification of 90 homes and $73.7 million, 59 homes and $33.0 million, and 12 homes and $5.7 million of contract backlog from the consolidated Northeast, Southeast and West segments, respectively, to unconsolidated joint ventures as of July 31, 2023. This is related to the assets and liabilities contributed to a joint venture by the company during the three months ended July 31, 2023.

(4) Represents home deliveries, home revenues and average prices for our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures for the period. We provide this data as a supplement to our consolidated results as an indicator of the volume managed in our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures. Our proportionate share of the income or loss of unconsolidated homebuilding and land development joint ventures is reflected as a separate line item in our consolidated financial statements under “Income from unconsolidated joint ventures”.



