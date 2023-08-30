The Global Email Security Market size is expected to reach $7.7 billion by 2030, rising at a market growth of 9.9% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Email Security Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application, By Deployment Type, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06487824/?utm_source=GNW

Cybercriminals intend to gain illegal access to sensitive patient data, disrupt healthcare services, or extort vulnerable organizations for money. SlashNext conducted a study in 2022 that involved examining billions of attachments, messages, and URLs in browsers, email clients, and mobile devices over a half year, leading to over 255 million attacks. In comparison to the previous year, they noted a 61% increase in the frequency of phishing attacks. Healthcare providers use cutting-edge email security solutions to address these risks to recognize and stop such assaults.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Acquisitions as the key developmental strategy to keep pace with the changing demands of end users. For instance, In December, 2021, Open Text Corporation completed the acquisition of Zix Corporation, to deliver clients a powerhouse SMB platform for email security, threat management, data protection and compliance solutions. Additionally, In December, 2022, Proofpoint, Inc. took over Illusive, to deliver customers a combined solution that would expand protection across the whole attack chain for critical threats.



Based on the Analysis presented in the KBV Cardinal matrix; Cisco Systems, Inc. and Broadcom, Inc. are the forerunners in the Market. In July, 2023, Broadcom, Inc. entered into an agreement to acquire VMware, Inc, to maximize competition and revolution in cloud computing. Companies such as Open Text Corporation, Fortinet, Inc. and Proofpoint, Inc. are some of the key innovators in the Market.



Market Growth Factors



Increasing focus on social spam and email security



One of the main factors contributing to the importance of the market is the growing emphasis on enhanced email security. This is of the utmost importance, as every company is concerned with protecting the data of the email. Most importantly, they excel at safeguarding accounts from the risks of viruses and software-related problems. One of the main factors driving the growth of the market is the rise in social spam incidents. Further, it has become crucial for companies to place the greatest emphasis on these factors because it is impossible to disregard them. Thus, as a result of the rising focus on social spam, the is estimated to grow at a steady pace.



Cyberthreats are occurring more frequently



The rise in the frequency and complexity of cyber threats is one factor driving the market. Organizations everywhere are driven to bolster their email security procedures as fraudsters become more skilled at finding weaknesses and conducting targeted assaults. Strong email security solutions are increasingly in demand as people become more aware of the risks and repercussions that could result from data breaches and illegal access to critical information. The growth in the likelihood of spear phishing, seizure, and credential theft has provided lucrative prospects for players in the email protection security market. The market is expected to benefit from the aspects above.



Market Restraining Factors



Costly email encryption solutions



The main obstacle companies confront when adopting email encryption solutions is the significant expense associated with establishing these solutions. Using email encryption solutions, organizations and users can lessen the danger of data loss on email systems. Adopting email encryption solutions significantly raises overhead costs for enterprises as more IT resources are required to secure and encrypt emails. The cost of the solution increases in proportion to the size of the encrypted file. A costly solution for low-budget enterprises to implement is the software licensing fees levied per user (email account), maintenance charges of the email encryption software, and technical assistance for users. Additionally, these encryption solutions must be compatible with existing IT infrastructures. All these concerns thus hamper the market.



Application Outlook



Based into application, the market is categorized into BFSI, government, healthcare, IT & telecom, media & entertainment, and others. In 2022, the BFSI segment acquired a substantial revenue share in the market. The amount of data created via emails in the financial industry is enormous. Banks and other financial institutions use services to store and analyze complex data more frequently to increase customer satisfaction. A proactive approach to security is also being demanded of banking institutions due to rising customer expectations, expanding technical capabilities, and regulatory requirements.



Deployment Type Outlook



By deployment, the market is classified into cloud, on-premises and hybrid. In 2022, the cloud segment held the highest revenue share in the market. Remote fingerprint scanning, facial recognition, and document verification are all made possible using cloud-based email security solutions. In addition, companies have begun implementing these solutions and have realized that they reduce costs, improve operational efficiency, and enhance security.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the market is analysed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. In 2022, the North America region led the market by generating the highest revenue share. A strong market position for North America may be attributed to the region’s high adoption of cutting-edge technology, substantial number of well-established cybersecurity companies, and strict data protection laws. The North American market is dominated by the region’s emphasis on cybersecurity and its robust IT infrastructure. In addition, the region is home to a number of industry leaders, resulting in the availability of an extensive array of email security solutions and services.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Cisco Systems, Inc., Broadcom, Inc., Open Text Corporation, Fortinet, Inc., Barracuda Networks, Inc., Trend Micro Inc., BAE Systems PLC, Proofpoint, Inc. (Thoma Bravo), Intermedia.net, Inc. and DataFlowX



Recent Strategies Deployed in Email Security Market



Partnerships, Collaborations & Agreements:



Jul-2023: Proofpoint, Inc. partnered with Telefónica Tech, a multinational telecommunications company. Following this partnership, both companies would introduce ‘Clean Email Business’, a cutting-edge security service focused on assisting medium-sized businesses to safeguard their corporate email and promote regulatory compliance and continued business continuity in the Spanish market.



Nov-2022: Barracuda Networks, Inc. came into partnership with Amazon Security Lake of Amazon Web Services. Under this partnership, Barracuda Networks, Inc. would provide email security findings combined with Amazon Security Lake. Additionally, customers’ access to security data from email security solutions, which would be used for a range of security use cases including threat detection, investigation, and incident response, is costly and complicated by combining both offerings.



Aug-2022: Fortinet came into partnership with Comcast Business, a provider of big business capabilities and development to small businesses at affordable prices. Through this partnership, Fortinet would create SASE services that help customers at any stage of digital advancement with Fortinet’s industry-leading security-driven networking technology.



Jul-2021: Trend Micro Inc. teamed up with Microsoft Corporation, an America-based multinational technology corporation. Together, the companies focused to offer greater impact in cybersecurity for the combined customers that allows digital transformation for them by using Trend Micro’s expansive security expertise and Azure’s cloud computing platform. Moreover, the companies aimed to develop cloud-based cybersecurity solutions on Microsoft Azure as well as give rise to co-selling opportunities.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Apr-2023: Fortinet, Inc. made enhancements to the Fortinet Security Fabric. The enhanced product would allow the latest threat prevention and coordinated reply for a self-defending ecosystem around networks, clouds, and endpoints.



Jun-2022: Cisco Systems, Inc. introduced Cisco Security Cloud, a combined platform that secures and associates organizations of any shape and size. The launched product would safeguard the unity of the entire IT environment lacking public cloud lock-in.



Jun-2021: Internmedia.net, Inc. rolled out AI Guardian, a modern artificial intelligence-based security solution. The launched product would be created to secure businesses and their workforce from vicious and targeted cyberattacks.



Mar-2021: Cisco unveiled the latest and expanded offering of Secure Access Service Edge (SASE). Through this launch, the company aimed to integrate its SASE capabilities into a single subscription service as well as offer flawless and secure access to any application across any cloud, network, or anywhere users work.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Jul-2023: Broadcom, Inc. acquired VMware, Inc., an American cloud computing and virtualization technology company. This acquisition aimed to maximize competition and revolution in cloud computing.



Dec-2022: Proofpoint, Inc. took over Illusive, a leader and pioneer in Identity Threat Detection and Response. Following this acquisition, Proofpoint would further empower market-leading threat and information protection platforms, delivering customers a combined solution that would expand protection across the whole attack chain for critical threats such as ransomware and data breaches.



Dec-2021: Open Text Corporation completed the acquisition of Zix Corporation, a leader in SaaS-based email encryption. Following this acquisition, both companies would be able to deliver clients a powerhouse SMB platform for email security, threat management, data protection and compliance solutions.



Jun-2021: Cisco took over Kenna Security, a cybersecurity leader that offers a risk-based vulnerability management platform. This acquisition aimed to transform how security and IT teams work to minimize the attack surface and the time it takes to identify and respond.



Jan-2021: Cisco Systems, Inc. acquired Banzai Cloud, a Hungary-based company with expertise in deploying cloud-native applications securely, at scale, and in production. This acquisition would allow Cisco to broaden its abilities and expertise in end-to-end cloud-native application runtime, security workflows, development, and development.



