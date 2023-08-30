The Global Electrolyte Mixes Market size is expected to reach $24.7 billion by 2030, rising at a market growth of 5.5% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electrolyte Mixes Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By End User, By the Distribution Channel, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06487819/?utm_source=GNW

The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that, up from 19.1% in 2018, 21.5% of Americans engaged in sports, physical activity, and leisure activities every day in 2021. An increase in health-conscious purchasers drove the total demand for electrolyte tablets, and consumers engaged in different forms of exercise and outdoor sports. Some of the factors impacting the market are growing emphasis on health & wellness, continued innovation and product diversity, and lack of awareness among consumers & regulatory considerations.



An increased emphasis on maintaining sufficient hydration and electrolyte balance results from consumers’ growing health & wellness consciousness. People are looking for solutions that help improve their general well-being, such as electrolyte mixes that promote hydration during physical activity or recovery. The popularity of electrolyte mixes is because they provide a quick and easy way to promote electrolyte balance while staying hydrated. Manufacturers frequently introduce new flavors, formulas, and product variants to meet changing consumer tastes. The market’s ongoing innovation or product diversification draws new customers and maintains the loyalty of current ones. There is an increasing demand for natural & clean label products as customers become more conscientious about their foods & beverages. For electrolyte replenishment and to promote active lifestyles, electrolyte mixes are frequently added to energy drinks, sports drinks, and other functional beverages, further propelling market expansion.



However, there may still be some people who are unaware of the advantages and significance of electrolyte replenishment despite the rising health & wellness consciousness. It can be difficult to get customers to understand the benefits of electrolyte mixes and the function of electrolytes, which limits market expansion. In order to satisfy the preferences of consumers who care about their health, manufacturers must solve these issues. Such regulatory consideration may be an obstacle to rapid growth of the market during the upcoming years.



Type Outlook



Based on type, the market is segmented into sports drinks, electrolyte tablets, and electrolyte powder. The electrolyte powder segment acquired a substantial revenue share in the market in 2022. The development of clean labelling and unsweetened electrolyte powders is influenced by the expanding trend of zero-calorie regimens and the growing customer desire for natural ingredients. The ease of consumption of electrolyte powders is principally responsible for their commercial expansion. Athletes Favor powders because of how lightweight they are. Major corporations are producing novel flavors and enhanced electrolyte compositions to cater to various end customers. For instance, ALIENERGY introduced a new electrolyte powder with a pineapple sea salt flavor in February 2022.



End User Outlook



On the basis of end-user, the market is bifurcated into residential and commercial. In 2022, the commercial segment witnessed the largest revenue share in the market. The increase in electrolyte use in athletic facilities, fitness centers, and hospitals explains this. Fitness enthusiasts &athletes often use electrolyte mixes to restore electrolytes lost after physical exertion and maintain hydration. To enhance their customers’ performance & recovery, sports teams, gyms, and fitness facilities frequently offer electrolyte mixes as part of their services. Commercial customers buy electrolyte mixtures in bulk to utilize at their premises or to sell to their clients. For instance, a gym might provide electrolyte mix drinks to its patrons to encourage hydration and improve their workouts.



Distribution Channel Outlook



By distribution channel, the market is categorized into specialty stores, hypermarkets & supermarkets, e-commerce, and B2B. The e-commerce segment covered a considerable revenue share in the market in 2022. In recent years, aggressive online marketing has helped this distribution channel become more well-known. This is in addition to the wide range of options, accessibility to in-depth information, discounts, and free home delivery provided by various e-commerce platforms. The accessibility & availability of electrolyte mixtures has been significantly impacted by e-commerce. Various brands of electrolyte mixtures are available on e-commerce sites, including eBay, Amazon, and Alibaba. These platforms are used by numerous well-known brands and smaller, specialized businesses to market their electrolyte mixes.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2022, the North America region led the market by generating the highest revenue share. This results from the growing number of customers who want to hydrate properly by enhancing their water with a drink. The market’s expansion has been significantly aided by the electrolyte mixes’ positive effects on health. In the US electrolyte industry, businesses are developing a wide range of energy drinks and consumer-focused ads. Additionally, they use cross-promotional strategies to increase sales of electrolyte mixes.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Atlantic Essential Products, Inc., Dr. Price’s Vitamins (Dr. Price’s Vitamins, Inc.), First Endurance, GU Energy Labs, Halewood Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Hammer Nutrition, Nutricost (ESUPPLEMENTS, LLC), Skratch Labs, LLC, Ultima Health Products, Inc. (WM Partners LP), and Unilever PLC.



