Lynch Carpenter LLP Investigates Cognizant/TMG Health Data Breach

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cognizant / TMG Health recently announced that it suffered from a cybersecurity attack on or around May 30, 2023, that impacted hundreds of thousands of individuals personal information. The information potentially impacted in the breach included:  names, addresses, email addresses, phone numbers, dates of birth, Social Security Numbers, claim numbers, bank account numbers and medical service information.

Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against Cognizant / TMG Health related to this data breach. If you are a current or former patient or member receiving services from Cognizant / TMG Health, you may be entitled to compensation.

If you have received a notification from Cognizant / TMG Health that your information was impacted, please call Patrick Donathen at (412) 322-9243, email him at patrick@lcllp.com, or fill out our contact form at www.lynchcarpenter.com/contact.

About Lynch Carpenter

Lynch Carpenter is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania, California, and Illinois. Our firm has represented millions of clients in data privacy matters for more than a decade and has earned national acclaim for complex litigation for plaintiffs across the country. To learn more, please visit www.lynchcarpenter.com.

 

        








        

            

                

                    
