Global Excipients (Polymers, Alcohols, Sugars, Minerals, Gelatin) Market Analysis 2023-2030 - Patent Cliffs Driving the Growth of Excipients in the Generics Market

Dublin, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Excipients Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis By Product (Polymers, Alcohols, Sugars, Minerals, Gelatin), By Formulation (Oral, Topical), By Function (Binders, Coating Agents), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Charting a Resilient Path: Global Excipients Market Projected to Reach USD 13.05 Billion by 2030 with a Steady 4.03% CAGR

In a trajectory characterized by steadfast growth, the global excipients market is poised to attain a significant milestone, projecting an impressive reach of USD 13.05 billion by the year 2030, fostered by a consistent Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.03% spanning the years 2022 to 2030.

This upward trend finds its impetus in the expanding footprint of generic medicines on a global scale, a pivotal factor propelling the market's expansion. Concurrently, the surging demand for novel excipients, fueled by the promise of enhanced drug delivery mechanisms and bolstered stability, further fuels the market's ascent.

Integral to the pharmaceutical landscape, excipients play a pivotal role in enhancing the overall activity and performance of pharmaceutical formulations. Their influence is far-reaching, directly impacting the characteristics of pharmaceutical products. A judiciously employed excipient can significantly extend the shelf life and enhance the bioavailability of a formulation.

Moreover, these multifaceted components also find utility in fine-tuning drug delivery mechanisms, encompassing both sustained and rapid-release medications, thereby revolutionizing the landscape of pharmaceutical science.

Polymers were the largest product category in 2021 based on revenue and volume and are expected to maintain a comparatively moderate growth rate over the forecast period. Microcrystalline cellulose was the leading polymer in this category, accounting for a share of over 26.0% in 2021.



Sugars are expected to observe the fastest growth over the coming years, exhibiting an estimated CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2030. Sugars can play an instrumental role in increasing solubility, taste masking, dissolution, and drug delivery, which can drive its market.



The Market is significantly driven by the increasing demand for pharmaceutical products due to the COVID-10 virus outbreak. The development of the COVID-19 vaccine was one of the major drivers for this market growth. Many key organizations capitalized on the opportunities that arose during the pandemic and witnessed significant growth.



Excipients Market Report Highlights

Polymer excipients accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022 and is anticipated to dominate the market in the upcoming years owing to high demand

The global demand for sugar excipients was valued at over USD 1.02 billion in 2022 and is estimated to witness significant growth over the forecast period

Oral formulation segment held the largest market share in 2022. The high volume usage of oral formulation increases the demand for excipients such as stabilizers, emulsifiers, polymers, and solubilizing agents

Binders held the largest market share by function, attributable to their use in formulations for strengthening the bonding between particles and imparting flexibility in tablets and granules

The market in Asia Pacific is projected to witness fastest growth of 4.3% over the course of the forecast period. Several development projects undertaken across major economies, especially in emerging excipients markets are responsible for high growth.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 104 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $9.51 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $13.05 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.0% Regions Covered Global

Competitive Landscape

Company Categorization

Strategy Mapping

New Product Launch

Partnerships

Acquisition

Collaboration

Funding

Key Company Market Share Analysis, 2022

Company Profiles

Eastman Chemical Corporation

P&G

Avantor Performance Materials, LLC

Huntsman Corporation

BASF SE

Ashland Inc.

FMC Corporation

Roquette

Colorcon Inc.

Lubrizol Corporation

Valeant

JRS PHARMA

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd

DFE pharma

FINAR LIMITED

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Research Methodology



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Excipients Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Segmentation & Scope

3.1.1 Market driver analysis

3.1.1.1 Growing pharmaceutical market

3.1.1.2 Rising demand for novel excipients

3.1.1.3 Patent cliffs driving the growth of excipients in the generics market

3.1.2 Market restraint analysis

3.1.2.1 Stringent rules by regulatory bodies

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping for Products, 2022

3.3 Excipients Market - SWOT Analysis, By Factor (Political & Legal, Economic And Technological)

3.4 Industry Analysis - Porter's



Chapter 4 Excipients Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Global Excipients Market: Product Movement Analysis

4.2 Polymers

4.2.1 Global polymers market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million, Tons)

4.2.2 Micro Crystalline Cellulose (MCC)

4.2.3 Hydroxyl Propyl Methyl Cellulose (HPMC)

4.2.4 Ethyl cellulose

4.2.5 Methyl cellulose

4.2.6 Carboxyl Methyl Cellulose (CMC)

4.2.7 Croscarmellose sodium

4.2.8 Povidone

4.2.9 Pregelatinized starch

4.2.10 Sodium starch glycolate

4.2.11 Polyethylene glycol

4.2.12 Acrylic polymers

4.3 Alcohol

4.3.1 Global alcohol market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million, Tons)

4.3.2 Glycerin

4.3.3 Propylene glycol

4.3.4 Sorbitol

4.3.5 Mannitol

4.4 Minerals

4.4.1 Global minerals market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million, Tons)

4.4.2 Calcium phosphate

4.4.3 Calcium carbonate

4.4.4 Clay

4.4.5 Silicon dioxide

4.4.6 Titanium dioxide

4.5 Sugar & Others

4.5.1 Global sugar market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million, Tons)

4.5.2 Lactose

4.5.3 Sucrose

4.6 Gelatin



Chapter 5 Excipients Market: Formulation Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Global Excipients Market: Formulation Movement Analysis

5.2 Oral

5.3 Topical

5.4 Parenteral



Chapter 6 Excipients Market: Function Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Global Excipients Market: Function Movement Analysis

6.2 Fillers and Diluents

6.3 Suspending & Viscosity Agents

6.4 Coating Agents

6.5 Binders

6.6 Flavoring Agents & Sweeteners

6.7 Disintegrants

6.8 Colorants

6.9 Lubricants and Glidants

6.10 Preservatives

6.11 Emulsifying Agents

