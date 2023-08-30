Global Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market Size to Reach USD 4.32 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The projected size of the global ultra high molecular weight polyethylene market is anticipated to achieve USD 4.32 Billion by 2032, with a registered annual revenue compound growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% throughout the forecast period, as stated in the most recent analysis conducted by Emergen Research. The gradual expansion of market revenue can be attributed to the increasing utilization of ultra high molecular weight polyethylene in orthopedic implant applications. Notably, Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) finds extensive application in orthopedic implants, particularly for surfaces experiencing elevated stress levels, such as hip and knee replacements. This preference arises from its ability to withstand the demanding mechanical loads, whereas Lower Molecular Weight Polyethylene (MWPE) falls short in this aspect.

For sterilization purposes, radiation sterilization is a viable choice for high Molecular Weights (MWs), while EO (ethylene oxide) sterilization is recommended for low Molecular Weights (MWs). It's essential to incorporate aeration procedures to eliminate potentially harmful EO residues. This step helps in mitigating issues such as tissue irritation, carcinogenic risks, hemolysis, and other adverse effects. It's noteworthy that achieving a uniform melt becomes increasingly challenging with higher MW values, thus raising the risk of degradation before the sterilization process. While polyethylene (PE) degradation is infrequent, irradiation can trigger such effects. In the realm of orthopedic medical grade UHMWPE, the typical molecular weight ranges from 3.5 to 6 million g/mole, accompanied by a crystallinity level ranging between 50% to 55%.

A significant limitation stems from fluctuations in the availability and expenses of raw materials. The cost of the essential building block of UHMWPE, which is the ethylene monomer, experiences considerable volatility due to its direct linkage with crude oil. Recent instances, like the Russia-Ukraine conflict, vividly highlight the swift alterations in crude oil prices. These fluctuations, in turn, exert a notable influence on the accessibility and pricing of commodities derived from crude oil, including polymers and elastomers. Both the importation dynamics and local production scenarios play a role in shaping the availability of these crude oil-based materials.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2022 USD 1.80 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 9.1% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 4.32 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019–2021 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032. Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends. Segments covered Form, application, end-use, and region. Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa. Country scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LATAM, MEA Key companies profiled Braskem, Celanese Corporation, Lyondellbasell Industries N.V., Royal DSM N.V., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Mitsui Chemicals, Korea Petrochemical Ind Co., Ltd., Teijin Limited, Honeywell International Inc., DuPont De Nemours, Inc. Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation.

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global ultra high molecular weight polyethylene market is fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective UHMWPE. Some major players included in the global ultra high molecular weight polyethylene (UHMWPE) market report are:

Braskem

Celanese Corporation

Lyondellbasell Industries N.V.

Royal DSM N.V.

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Mitsui Chemicals

Korea Petrochemical Ind Co., Ltd.

Teijin Limited

Honeywell International Inc.

DuPont De Nemours, Inc.

Strategic Development

On 9 February 2023, Honeywell expanded its Spectra Medical Grade (MG) BIO fiber offering with the addition of a new ultra-fine denier fiber. The new 25 decitex (dtex) Spectra Ultra Fine (UF) BIO fiber enables less invasive cardiovascular and orthopedic device design while also increasing device lifetime. Honeywell's Spectra MG BIO fibers are made of Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE), which is an ultra-lightweight, ultra-high strength, and manufactured through a gel spinning process, providing a biocompatible material with strong resistance to chemicals, water, fatigue, friction, and abrasion.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The prosthetics segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market over the forecast period. Polymer composites help joint prostheses and implants in biomaterials owing to their high strength, reliability, and elasticity modules. The addition of nanoparticles into a polymer-based matrix increased wear resistance and implant strength dramatically. With the increasing surface area and incredible properties, great attention has been placed on research into incorporating nanoparticles for a wide range of jobs. With its exceptional mechanical and biocompatible qualities, UHMWPE is frequently used in the production of prostheses and orthopedic procedures. Many studies have found that employing a polymer matrix to create bio nanocomposites improves biocompatibility and durability.

The aerospace, defense, and shipping segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market over the forecast period. Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) fiber, one of the world's three high-performance fibers, has many exceptional properties, including high strength, high modulus, excellent impact resistance, strong wear resistance, and extraordinary corrosion resistance. As a result, UHMWPE fiber is widely used in military protective materials, aerospace-related materials, medical materials, radar antennas, marine anchor rope, and other sectors. Furthermore, UHMWPE has attracted a lot of attention in recent years due to its non-water absorption and biocompatibility.

The ultra high molecular weight polyethylene market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. Factors such as increased activity by leading market players, such as market expansions, are driving revenue growth of the market in this region. For example, Celanese Corporation, a global chemical and specialty materials company, announced plans to expand GUR Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) production capacity in Europe. In addition to the previously announced Bishop, Texas, GUR expansion of about 15KT per year beginning in 2022, Celanese intends to invest in additional capacity for GUR in Europe. The European expansion is scheduled to begin in 2024, with an annual nameplate capacity of about 34 KT. As part of the site selection process for this new European business, Celanese is looking at both existing and greenfield locations for a GUR production plant.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global ultra high molecular weight polyethylene market based on the form, application, end-use, and region:

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Sheets Rods & Tubes Fibers Films Tapes Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Prosthetics Filtration Batteries Fabrics Additives Membranes Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Aerospace, Defense, & Shipping Healthcare & Medical Mechanical Equipment Consumer Goods Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Rest of MEA



