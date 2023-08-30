Shelly Group PLC Reports Significant Expansion of Market Presence for its Premium Smart Home Products Line

Sofia, Bulgaria, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shelly Group PLC, a trailblazer in IoT-driven smart home technologies, has announced a notable upswing in its market share for its esteemed range of smart home products. The company's strategic approach to innovation and commitment to quality have resulted in a strengthened market position within the smart home technology sector.

With an array of approximately 35 versatile smart home automation offerings, Shelly Group has achieved the successful integration of various elements, including hardware, software, communication protocols, and user applications. Among its standout products are the Shelly Plus Smoke, an advanced smoke alarm featuring auditory and visual alerts, and the Shelly Pro 3EM, an energy meter enriched with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and LAN connectivity.

The recently unveiled Shelly Blu Button1, an inventive Bluetooth-operated device, empowers users to control other smart appliances with a single button press. In addition, the Shelly Plus Plugs, sophisticated Wi-Fi-enabled smart plugs equipped with Bluetooth connectivity and customizable multicolor LED indicators, have been tailored to meet the demands of European markets, including the UK and Italy.

Shelly Group's diverse product range addresses a wide spectrum of needs, ranging from automated garage doors to comprehensive home energy monitoring solutions. Additionally, the company's premium products are on track to adopt Matter, an emerging industry-wide standard for home automation devices, by the end of the current year. This technology facilitates local device control even without internet connectivity.

Since the introduction of its home automation solutions in 2017, Shelly Group has experienced substantial growth, capturing attention within the market and attracting new customers to the building automation sector. The company's strong presence in the DACH region (Germany, Austria, Switzerland) is attributed to a well-designed distribution strategy.

Shelly Group's offerings resonate effectively with its target audience – homeowners seeking convenience, security, and sustainable living solutions. The company has fortified its position in the smart home market by leveraging reliable research, endorsements, and partnerships.

Co-CEO Dimitar Dimitrov elaborated on the extensive product range, stating, "Our offerings encompass a wide array of smart home automation services, from managing automated garage doors to lighting, heating, access control, irrigation systems, and energy consumption monitoring devices."

In a competitive landscape featuring major players such as Schneider and Siemens, Shelly stands out due to its adaptable customization options and swift implementation. Unlike competitors that rely on closed ecosystems and outdated technologies, Shelly introduces cutting-edge open technologies that push boundaries. Moreover, the simplicity of installation and programming via any global web browser underscores their unparalleled level of personalization.

With the sale of nearly 9 million smart home devices, including 3.3 million in the past year, Shelly Group's growth trajectory remains impressive. Presently, the company boasts a user base of more than 850,000 cloud service subscribers, with a new subscriber every 6 seconds. Operating in over 100 countries, Shelly Group has fostered partnerships with 60 integrators, including Homey, Alexa, and SmartThings, extending its global reach.

In an era where social media interactions are integral to business communication, Shelly Group's expansive social reach spans over 1.5 million connections.

Headquartered in Sofia, Bulgaria, Shelly Group is a pioneering force in the development of advanced IoT solutions for homes and other facilities. The company offers a wide spectrum of IoT-enabled smart home products and automation services, contributing to an enhanced quality of life for residential and commercial consumers worldwide.

For further insights into Shelly Group's innovative smart home solutions, please visit https://www.shelly.com.

