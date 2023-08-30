Global Nutritional Supplement Market to Exceed $301 Billion by 2030, Fueled by Rising Health Awareness

Dublin, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Nutritional Supplement Market, By Product Type; By Ingredients; By Form; By Age Group; By End user; By Distribution Channel - Estimation & Forecast, 2017-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global nutritional supplement market, valued at USD 167.94 billion in 2022, is projected to reach USD 301.41 billion by 2030, registering a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.91% over the forecast period.
Nutritional supplements, which aim to address specific nutritional deficiencies, promote health, and assist physiological functions, have experienced increased demand. These supplements come in various forms like capsules, tablets, powders, liquids, and gummies, catering to a wide range of nutritional needs.
Growth Influencers:
The growing demand for sports nutritional supplements and dietary supplements, driven by a rise in fitness and bodybuilding enthusiasts, has significantly boosted the market. The youth demographic forms a major consumer base for these supplements. Brands like Optimum Nutrition have responded to this demand with new product launches.
The increasing need to bridge the nutrition gap resulting from declining food quality has also fueled the market. Modern dietary habits and lifestyle choices often lead to nutrient deficiencies, creating a demand for reliable and convenient nutritional supplements. Companies like Abbott have capitalized on this need by introducing new formulations designed to enhance muscle and bone health.
Segments Overview:
The global nutritional supplement market is segmented based on product type, ingredients, form, age group, end-user, and distribution channel.
By Product Type:
- Dietary Supplements
- Beverages
- Functional Nutrition
- Infant & Maternal Nutrition
- Medical Nutrition
- Sports Supplements
- Others
By Ingredients:
- Vitamins
- Botanicals
- Minerals
- Proteins & Amino Acids
- Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates
- Omega Fatty Acids
- Others
By Form:
- Capsule
- Powder
- Tablet
- Liquid
- Others
By Age Group:
- Infants
- Adults
By End User:
- Energy & Weight Management
- General Health
- Bone & Joint Health
- Gastrointestinal Health
- Immunity
- Cardiac Health
- Diabetes
- Anti-cancer
- Others
By Distribution Channel:
- Hypermarkets & Supermarkets
- Pharmacy Stores
- Online Channels
- Others
Regional Overview:
By region, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America.
Selected Companies Mentioned in the Report:
- Abbott Laboratories
- Archer Daniels Midland
- Amway
- Arkopharma Laboratoires Pharmaceutiques
- Bayer
- Bionova Lifesciences
- Carlyle Group
- Glanbia
- GlaxoSmithKline
- Nu Skin Enterprises
- Pfizer
