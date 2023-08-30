Global Nutritional Supplement Market to Exceed $301 Billion by 2030, Fueled by Rising Health Awareness

Dublin, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Nutritional Supplement Market, By Product Type; By Ingredients; By Form; By Age Group; By End user; By Distribution Channel - Estimation & Forecast, 2017-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global nutritional supplement market, valued at USD 167.94 billion in 2022, is projected to reach USD 301.41 billion by 2030, registering a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.91% over the forecast period.

Nutritional supplements, which aim to address specific nutritional deficiencies, promote health, and assist physiological functions, have experienced increased demand. These supplements come in various forms like capsules, tablets, powders, liquids, and gummies, catering to a wide range of nutritional needs.

Growth Influencers:

The growing demand for sports nutritional supplements and dietary supplements, driven by a rise in fitness and bodybuilding enthusiasts, has significantly boosted the market. The youth demographic forms a major consumer base for these supplements. Brands like Optimum Nutrition have responded to this demand with new product launches.

The increasing need to bridge the nutrition gap resulting from declining food quality has also fueled the market. Modern dietary habits and lifestyle choices often lead to nutrient deficiencies, creating a demand for reliable and convenient nutritional supplements. Companies like Abbott have capitalized on this need by introducing new formulations designed to enhance muscle and bone health.

Segments Overview:

The global nutritional supplement market is segmented based on product type, ingredients, form, age group, end-user, and distribution channel.

By Product Type:

Dietary Supplements

Beverages

Functional Nutrition

Infant & Maternal Nutrition

Medical Nutrition

Sports Supplements

Others

By Ingredients:

Vitamins

Botanicals

Minerals

Proteins & Amino Acids

Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates

Omega Fatty Acids

Others

By Form:

Capsule

Powder

Tablet

Liquid

Others

By Age Group:

Infants

Adults

By End User:

Energy & Weight Management

General Health

Bone & Joint Health

Gastrointestinal Health

Immunity

Cardiac Health

Diabetes

Anti-cancer

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Pharmacy Stores

Online Channels

Others

Regional Overview:

By region, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

Selected Companies Mentioned in the Report:

Abbott Laboratories

Archer Daniels Midland

Amway

Arkopharma Laboratoires Pharmaceutiques

Bayer

Bionova Lifesciences

Carlyle Group

Glanbia

GlaxoSmithKline

Nu Skin Enterprises

Pfizer

