Global Refrigerant Market Poised to Reach $34.8 Billion by 2030, Fueled by Cold Chain Expansion and Growing Demand

The "Global Refrigerant Market, By Type; By Application - Estimation & Forecast, 2017-2030" report

The global refrigerant market plays a pivotal role in climate control across various sectors. In 2022, the market value was US$ 20,331.7 Mn with a market volume of 2,280.3 Kilo Tons. Based on current growth trends, the market value is projected to reach US$ 34,791.8 Mn by 2030, with a Value Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.30%. Volume growth is expected at a CAGR of 7.99% during the same period.

Growth Influencers:

The robust expansion of the Cold Chain Market, driven by increasing demand for temperature-controlled storage and transportation facilities for perishable goods, is a key driver for the global refrigerant market's growth. However, strict regulations against the use of fluorocarbon refrigerants due to environmental concerns pose a restraint. Industries are urged to seek more eco-friendly alternatives due to these regulations.

Segment Overview:

The refrigerant market is segmented by type, application, and sales channel.

By Type:

HCFCs

HFCs

HFOs

Isobutane

Propane

Ammonia

Carbon Dioxide

Others

Ammonia holds a growth opportunity of more than US$ 4,250 Mn for 2022-2030.

By Application:

Refrigeration (Domestic, Commercial, Industrial)

Chillers

Air conditioning systems (Window, Split Acs, VRF)

Heat Pumps

Others (Packaged Terminal, Packaged Rooftop)

Refrigeration holds more than 35% of the market share in 2022. The Air conditioning systems segment is expected to surpass US$ 8,600 Mn by 2028.

By Sales Channel:

Domestic Household Refrigeration

Light Commercial Refrigeration

Commercial Racks and Condensing Units

Industrial Refrigeration

Commercial Racks and Condensing Units hold the largest market share, accounting for close to 40% in 2022.

Regional Overview:

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

North America held the largest market share of over 35% in 2022 and is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR of over 7.5%.

Report Insight:

Comprehensive market analysis focusing on key growth influencers

Detailed segmentation overview with significant data points

In-depth regional overview considering market share and growth rate

Extensive profiling of major market players and their strategies

Key Questions:

What are the growth prospects of the global refrigerant market from 2023-2030?

What are the key market segments and their characteristics?

How does the regulatory landscape influence the market?

Who are the major players in the market and what strategic initiatives do they undertake?

Selected Companies Mentioned in the Report:

AGC Inc.

Air Liquide

Arkema S.A.

Asahi Glass Corporation

Changshu Sanaifu Zhonghao Chemical New Material Co., Ltd.

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Dongyue Group Co. Ltd.

Gas Servei

Honeywell International, Inc.

Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V.

Shandong Yue'an Chemical Co., Ltd

SINOCHEM GROUP CO., LTD.

SRF Limited

Tazzetti S.p.A.

The Chemours Company

The Linde Group

Zhejiang Fotech International Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5r32pc

