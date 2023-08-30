Global Aesthetic Medicine Market Poised to Reach $173.26 Billion by 2030, Fueled by Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures and Skin Health Enhancement

Dublin, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Aesthetic Medicine Market, By Procedure Type - Estimation & Forecast, 2017-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aesthetic medicine market exhibited substantial growth, with a market value of USD 69.12 billion in 2022, and it is projected to reach USD 173.26 billion by 2030. The market is anticipated to register a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.59% during the forecast period.

Aesthetic medicine is a specialized branch of medicine that focuses on enhancing a person's appearance through non-invasive or minimally invasive procedures. It employs various medical techniques and technologies to improve the aesthetics of the face, body, skin, and overall physical appearance. It encompasses areas such as facial rejuvenation, body contouring, hair restoration, skin rejuvenation, and non-surgical facelifts.

Growth Influencers:

Increasing Adoption of Minimally Invasive Treatments: The popularity of minimally invasive treatments is on the rise due to their benefits, such as faster recovery times and reduced risks compared to traditional surgical procedures. Technological advancements, such as lasers, radiofrequency, ultrasound, and advanced injectables, have contributed to the increasing adoption of minimally invasive treatments.

Growing Population Aged 25-65: The age group of 25 to 65 constitutes a significant portion of the population seeking aesthetic treatments. This demographic includes young adults interested in preventive measures and older individuals seeking rejuvenation and anti-aging procedures. Social media and societal beauty standards have driven awareness and interest in aesthetic procedures across different age groups.

Rising Prevalence of Skin Diseases: Skin diseases like acne, rosacea, and hyperpigmentation have led to increased demand for corrective treatments within aesthetic medicine. Procedures such as chemical peels, laser therapy, and micro needling are used to address skin conditions and improve skin health.

Segments Overview:

By Procedure Type: Invasive Procedures Non-Invasive Procedures



The Non-Invasive Procedures segment holds more than 50% of the market share in 2022.

Regional Overview:

The market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

North America US Canada

Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America



Asia Pacific holds the highest CAGR of 12.87%, and North America holds a revenue of USD 24.38 billion in 2022.

Report Insights:

The global market report provides insights on the following areas:

Market Penetration

Market Development

Market Diversification

Competitive Landscape Assessment

Product Development & Innovation

Pricing Analysis

Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Key Questions:

What is the projected growth of the global aesthetic medicine market from 2023-2030?

How does the COVID-19 pandemic impact the market during the forecast period?

Which products/segments/applications/areas offer investment opportunities in the market?

What are the technological trends and regulatory frameworks in the market?

Who are the leading players in the market and what are their strategies?

Selected Companies Mentioned in the Report:

Cynosure

Johnson & Johnson

Galderma

Alma Lasers

Allergan Inc.

Solta Medical

Lumenis

Syneron Candela

Cutera Inc.

El.En. S.p.A.

Sciton Inc.

InMode

Venus Concept

Merz Aesthetics

Lutronic

BTL Group

Revance Therapeutics

