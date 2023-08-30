Early Detection Empowers Growth: Global Breast Cancer Screening Market Projected to Reach $15.02 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Breast Cancer Screening Market, By Test Type; By End User - Estimation & Forecast, 2017-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Breast Cancer Screening market is projected to witness substantial growth, increasing from an estimated value of US$ 7,461.75 million in 2022 to reach US$ 15,017.1 million by 2030.

This growth is expected to occur at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.49% over the forecast period due to the increasing prevalence of breast cancer and a growing geriatric population.

Growth Influencers:

The rising prevalence of breast cancer worldwide and the growing geriatric population are significant drivers of the Breast Cancer Screening market. However, the market's growth is hindered by the high costs of screening tests and uncertainties surrounding reimbursement policies related to breast cancer molecular diagnostics.

Segments Overview:

The market is segmented based on test type and end user.

By Test Type:

Imaging Tests: Including ultrasound, MRI, mammogram, film mammography, digital mammography, and digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT).

Genetic Tests

Other Screening Tests

Imaging tests are expected to exceed US$ 9,000 million in revenue by 2030. Diagnostic centers hold more than 30% of the market share in 2022, while the 'Others' segment, including private clinics and hospitals, is expected to witness the highest CAGR of more than 9%.

By End User:

Research Labs

Cancer Institutes

Diagnostics Centers

Others

Regional Overview:

The market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

North America: Including the US, Canada, and Mexico. Europe: Divided into Western Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe) and Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, Rest of Eastern Europe). Asia Pacific: Including China, India, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, South Korea, ASEAN (Singapore, Rest of ASEAN), and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa: Including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of MEA. South America: Including Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America.

Regionally, North America dominates the market, holding more than 30% of the market share in 2022 with revenue of US$ 2,355.9 million. The region's dominance is attributed to advanced healthcare infrastructure, rising awareness about early detection, and favorable reimbursement policies.

Report Insight:

Detailed analysis of market segments

Comprehensive understanding of growth influencers

In-depth regional market overview

Profound insights into the competitive landscape

Future market growth predictions

Questions to be Answered in the Report:

What are the key trends and opportunities in the Breast Cancer Screening market? What will be the market size and growth rate by 2030? Who are the major players in the Breast Cancer Screening market? What are the key drivers and restraints of the market? What are the emerging trends in breast cancer screening?

Selected Companies Mentioned in the Report:

Siemens Healthcare

Hologic, Inc.

Myriad Genetics

Metabolomic Technologies Inc.

Biocrates Lifesciences AG

A&G Pharmaceuticals

Provista Diagnostics Inc.

Roche Diagnostics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (Biotime Inc.)

General Electric Company

Quest Diagnostics

Agendia NV

Oncocyte Corporation

Allengers Medical Systems Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xax67w

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment