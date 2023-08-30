Normal Balloon Catheter Market Growing at 7% CAGR to Surpass US$ 4.35 Billion by 2033: Fact.MR Study

Rockville, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A latest study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, states that the global Normal Balloon Catheter Market is valued at US$ 2.21 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 4.35 billion by 2033.



A normal balloon catheter is a medical device used in the operation of patients with various cardiovascular conditions. Balloon catheters are being widely used in procedures such as angioplasty and stent placement to treat coronary artery disease, peripheral artery disease, and other vascular issues. Rapidly ageing population (who are more prone to chronic diseases) is primarily driving the sales of normal balloon catheters.

There is a growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries among both patients and healthcare providers. Balloon catheters play a pivotal role in these procedures, offering reduced recovery times and lower risks compared to traditional open surgeries.

One of the most prominent market trends is the continuous evolution of balloon catheter technology. Manufacturers of normal balloon catheters are investing in material, coating, and design innovations to enhance the performance and safety of these devices. Introduction of innovative multi-functional catheters is expanding the possibilities of cardiac treatment.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global normal balloon catheters market is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 7% from 2023 to 2033.

Rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders and obesity in the United States is driving the sales of normal balloon catheters.

Germany’s advanced healthcare facilities and growing medical tourism are increasing the adoption of normal balloon catheters.

Demand for nylon normal balloon catheters is forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 6% from 2023 to 2033.

“Rapid improvements in healthcare infrastructure across emerging economies of Asia Pacific and Latin America are generating opportunities for key suppliers of normal balloon catheters,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Analysis

Some of the leading companies in the normal balloon catheters market are Boston Scientific, Medtronic, Abbott Laboratories, and Terumo Corporation. These market players are investing heavily in research and development to introduce innovative products. This is also aiding them in expanding their market reach and earning more profits.

In July 2022, BrosMed Medical obtained 510(k) clearance from the Food and Drug Administration for its Tiche 0.035 PTA Balloon Dilation Catheter.

In 2021, Medtronic plc expanded its product folio by introducing a new catheter variant - a balloon catheter designed to release medications precisely at the point of administration.

Key Companies Profiled

Abbott Laboratories

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic plc

Terumo Corporation

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

Hexacath

Tokai Medical Products Inc.

Cook Medical INC

Cordis Corporation

Biotronik SE & Co. KG.

Why is the United States an Attractive Market for Manufacturers of Normal Balloon Catheters?

The demand for normal balloon catheters in the United States is witnessing remarkable expansion. This upward trajectory can be ascribed to a range of pivotal factors, foremost among them being the presence of advanced healthcare facilities and infrastructure, the substantial purchasing power of individuals when it comes to healthcare services, and a heightened level of health consciousness among patients.

The influential presence of several leading companies such as Boston Scientific, Medtronic, and Abbott Laboratories in the United States is propelling the growth of normal balloon catheter sales. These enterprises are consistently channeling investments into research and development endeavors, aimed at introducing groundbreaking catheter devices.

Key Segments of Normal Balloon Catheter Industry Research

By Raw Material : Polyurethane Nylon

By Indication : Coronary Artery Disease Peripheral Vascular Disease Preventing Blood Vessel Constriction Percutaneous Coronary Intervention

By End User: Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global normal balloon catheter market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on raw material (polyurethane, nylon), indication (coronary artery disease, peripheral vascular disease, preventing blood vessel constriction, percutaneous coronary intervention), and end user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, cardiac catheterization laboratories), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

