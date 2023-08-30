Seamless Steel Pipes Market Size is Anticipated to Reach a Valuation of US$122.2 Billon by 2032: Fact.MR Report

Rockville , Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global seamless steel pipes market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7% and is likely to reach US $122.2 Billon by the end of 2032.



The Seamless Steel Pipes Market plays a pivotal role in modern industrial and infrastructural endeavors, supporting critical sectors such as energy, construction, and transportation. Seamless steel pipes are better than other alternatives in the market due to their exceptional structural integrity and uniformity, credited to the absence of seams, welds, or joints. This distinct feature offers heightened resistance to pressure, corrosion, and leakage, making them ideal for conveying fluids, gases, and solids even in demanding conditions.

The growth of the Seamless Steel Pipes Market is primarily driven by escalating demand from key sectors such as oil and gas, energy, and construction due to their superior strength and durability. Additionally, the ongoing expansion of infrastructure projects and urbanization amplifies the need for reliable material conveyance, further enhancing the market.

Segmentation of Seamless Steel Pipe Industry Research report

By Process By Coating By Material Dimension End-use Industry Region Hot Rolled 3 PE Coating Stainless Steel < 10 Inches Oil and Gas North America Cold Rolled FBE Coating Alloy Steel 10-15 Inches Energy and Power Latin America 3 PP Coating Carbon Steel > 15 Inches Construction Europe Others (Duplex SS etc.) Automotive East Asia Chemicals South Asia & Oceania

Key Takeaways:

Steel Pipes Market Size is expected to witness a value of US $ 122.2 Bn by 2033 and the market is predicted to witness a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.

Market share of the top 3 countries accounted for ~53.1% in 2022.

South Asia and Oceania Market is expected to witness a growth rate of 8.2% CAGR during the forecast period. Moreover, mushrooming applications of seamless steel pipes in various end-use industries such as construction, chemicals, and automotive are expected to drive long-term demand.



Rising demand in the oil and gas sector, high infrastructure development, and robust industrial manufacturing are the drivers boosting the growth of the seamless steel pipes market - Says FACTMR Expert



Report Attributes



Details Forecast Period 2022 – 2032 Value Projection (2032) US$ 122.2 Billion Growth Rate (2022-2032) 7 % CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 168 Tables No. of Figures 134 Figures

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

ArcelorMittal

American Piping Products Inc.

Benteler

Hunan Valin Co. Ltd

JFE Steel Corp.

Jindal SAW Ltd

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

Tenaris SA

TATA Steel

United States Steel

Vallourec SA



Market Competition

In response to stringent environmental regulations, particularly in Europe and North America, market participants are embracing new approaches. Notably, prominent industry competitors are directing their efforts towards formulating robust alloys, aimed at increasing their effectiveness within the challenging corrosive settings prevalent in subsea and offshore activities.

During 2022, Tenaris SA, a company headquartered in Luxembourg, has committed to a payment of $460 million for the acquisition of Benteler Steel and Tube Manufacturing Corp. This United States-based manufacturer possesses an annual production capacity of up to 400,000 MT.



Winning strategies

Maintaining top-notch quality and earning industry certifications are key to building trust with customers in the seamless steel pipes market. When a company consistently produces high-quality products and holds certifications that show it meets industry standards, customers can rely on their pipes being reliable and safe. These efforts demonstrate a commitment to excellence and following important rules.

By creating a strong brand, engaging well with customers, and adopting sustainable practices, companies can not only keep up but also lead in the seamless steel pipes sector. A solid brand builds trust, good customer relationships bring repeat business, and sustainability efforts align with modern values. This combination boosts a company's position, making it stand out and thrive in the competitive market.

Using advanced manufacturing technologies like automation and predictive maintenance makes things run much smoother in the seamless steel pipes industry. Automation means machines do tasks instead of people, making production faster and more accurate.



