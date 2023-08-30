First Advantage to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

ATLANTA, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ: FA), a leading global provider of employment background screening and verification solutions, today announced that the Company’s management team will participate in the following investor events in September:



Stifel Baltusrol Executive Summit

Date: September 11, 2023

Location: Springfield, New Jersey

Format: Investor meetings

Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

Date: September 12, 2023

Location: New York, New York

Format: Fireside chat at 11:15 AM EDT and investor meetings

J.P. Morgan Screener Day

Date: September 20, 2023

Location: New York, New York

Format: Fireside chat at 1:00 PM EDT and investor meetings

Live webcasts of the fireside chats will be available on the First Advantage investor relations website at https://investors.fadv.com/news-events/events-presentations. Subsequent replays will also be available for a limited time following the events.

