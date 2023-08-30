Global Laser Processing Market Size to Reach USD 9.79 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The projected size of the global laser processing market is anticipated to reach USD 9.79 Billion by 2032, with a steady annual revenue growth rate of 7.8% throughout the forecast period. This insight comes from the latest analysis conducted by Emergen Research. The consistent expansion of market revenue is primarily attributed to advancements in technology within the medical sector. Laser technology has found widespread application in various medical procedures. These include surgeries, ophthalmology, dermatology, angioplasty, cancer therapy, urology, and aesthetic treatments like laser hair removal, tattoo removal, and liposuction. When laser radiation interacts with human tissues, it gives rise to multiple phenomena, including reflection, transmission, scattering, re-emission, and absorption. Among these, the absorption phenomenon stands out as the most significant.

In tissues, several key components exhibit notable absorption of laser energy. Notably, oxyhemoglobin, a protein responsible for oxygen transport in the blood, is a primary absorber of Ultraviolet (UV), blue, and green light. Furthermore, lasers like Excimer, argon, Potassium-Titanyl-Phosphate (KTP), Dye, and Ruby utilize selective absorption for specific purposes. Melanin, a pigment present in skin, hair, and moles, plays a pivotal role in absorbing visible and near Infrared (IR) light ranging from 400nm to 1000nm. Specifically, Diode and Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Aluminum Garnet (Nd: YAG) lasers are noteworthy examples of lasers that exploit selective melanin absorption.

One notable challenge lies in the intricate and costly nature of the procedure. The installation of laser technology for specific applications proves to be both complex and financially demanding. The substantial resources required to effectively address a diverse array of applications exert a discernible impact on the overall revenue expansion within the laser processing market. As indicated by a particular estimate, the yearly maintenance expenses associated with conventional plasma cutting surpass USD 5000. In contrast, the annual maintenance costs related to laser processing and cutting equipment amount to approximately USD 10,000. Despite witnessing a decline in the cost of laser-processed items, the underlying technology remains positioned on the higher end of the cost spectrum.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2022 USD 4.60 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 7.8% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 9.79 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019–2021 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032. Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends. Segments covered Laser type, revenue, configuration, application, end-use, and region. Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa. Country scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LATAM, MEA Key companies profiled Coherent, Trumpf, Han’s Laser, IPG Photonics, Jenoptik, Lumentum, Gravotech, Laserstar, Lumibird, Epilog Laser Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation.

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global laser processing market is fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective laser processing. Some major players included in the global laser processing market report are:

Coherent

Trumpf

Han’s Laser

IPG Photonics

Jenoptik

Lumentum

Gravotech

Laserstar

Lumibird

Epilog Laser

Strategic Development

On 21 March 2022, Luminar, a startup that develops vision-based LIDAR and machine perception technologies for autonomous cars, announced the acquisition of Freedom Photonics, a maker of high-performance lasers. According to a regulatory filing, Luminar would transfer 3 million shares of its common stock, or about USD 42.3 million at today's share price, to Freedom Photonics workers. The acquisition is the latest in Luminar's effort to vertically integrate fundamental LIDAR components to deliver more accurate, lower-cost solutions to the market.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

On 7 September 2021, CorActive announced the signing of a strategic partnership agreement for the distribution of its fiber laser equipment with OriginTec. CorActive will be able to market CW fiber lasers as well as pulsed nanosecond fiber lasers in Turkey and nearby countries as a result of this new relationship. OriginTec will also serve as the primary customer service center for these product lines. OriginTec is a company that specializes in fiber laser distribution and consultancy.

The solid lasers segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market over the forecast period. A solid-state laser uses solid as its laser medium. These lasers are made of glass or crystalline materials. As impurities, ions are introduced into the host material, which can be crystalline or glass. The process of adding impurities into a substance is known as doping. Rare earth elements such as Cerium (Ce), Erbium (Eu), Terbium (Tb), and others are commonly used as dopants. Sapphire (Al2O3), Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Aluminum Garnet (Nd: YAG), Neodymium-Doped Glass (Nd: glass), and ytterbium-doped glass are used as laser medium host materials. The most well-known is Nd: YAG. The first solid-state laser was a ruby laser. It is still in use in several locations. This laser makes use of a ruby crystal.

The cutting segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market over the forecast period. Laser cutting, also known as etching, is a process that uses a laser to cut various materials for both industrial and aesthetic reasons. A high-power laser is guided using optics and Computer Numerical Control (CNC) to steer the beam or material. A motion control system is often utilized to execute a CNC or G-code of the design to be cut onto the material. The focused laser beam burns melts, vaporizes, or is blown away by a stream of gas to leave a high-quality surface finished edge. Electrical discharges or lights inside a restricted container stimulate lasing materials, producing laser beams.

The laser processing market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. Factors such as increased activity by leading market participants, such as new releases and product expansions, are encouraging revenue growth of the market in this region. Laser Photonics Corporation, for example, a leading global industrial producer of CleanTech laser systems for laser cleaning and other material applications, has disclosed many key uses for its laser cutting systems. With its adaptability, Laser Photonics' laser cutting technology offers a variety of applications in automotive industry. The technique excels in cutting plastic vehicle components such as dashboards, interior panels, trims, and more. Precision cuts can be made quickly and efficiently using laser cutting.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global laser processing market based on the laser type, revenue, configuration, application, end-use, and region:

Laser Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Solid Lasers Fiber Lasers Ruby Lasers Yttrium Aluminum Garnet (YAG) Lasers Semiconductor Lasers Thin-Disk Lasers Liquid Lasers X-Ray Lasers Dye Lasers Gas Lasers Co2 Lasers Excimer/Diode Lasers HE-NE Lasers Argon Lasers Chemical Lasers Others

Revenue Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) System Revenue Laser Revenue

Configuration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Laser Processing Fixed Beam Moving Beam Hybrid Laser Cutting and Engraving Raster Mode Vector Mode

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Cutting Fusion Cutting Flame Cutting Sublimation Cutting Welding Drilling Single-Pulse Drilling Percussion Drilling Trepanning Drilling Helical Drilling Marking & Engraving Direct Laser Engraving Subsurface Laser Engraving Direct Photopolymer Laser Imaging Microprocessing Advanced Processing Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Machine Tools Microelectronics Flat-Panel Display (FPD) Advanced Packaging & Interconnects Micromachining Semiconductor Manufacturing Automotive Medical & Life Sciences Laser Vision Correction Confocal Microscope Optogenetics Others Aerospace & Defense Laser Defense System Technology Laser Radar (LiDAR) Architecture Others Glass Wood Plastic Tobacco

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Rest of MEA



