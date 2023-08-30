DT Midstream Completes Phase 1 LEAP Expansion

DETROIT, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE: DTM) announced today the early commissioning of its LEAP phase 1 expansion, increasing its capacity from 1.0 Bcf/d to 1.3 Bcf/d, ahead of its planned Q4 2023 in service date and on budget. The pipeline’s phase 2 and phase 3 expansions remain on track for in-service dates of Q1 2024 and Q3 2024, respectively. The multi-phased project will bring LEAP’s total capacity to 1.9 Bcf/d and provide scalability for further expansions up to 3 Bcf/d.



LEAP currently provides interconnectivity between Haynesville production and growing Gulf Coast markets. These domestic industrial and international LNG markets are expected to grow by over 8 Bcf/d by 2030. Today, customers on LEAP have access to multiple existing or under construction LNG terminals including, Sabine Pass, Cameron, Calcasieu Pass, Plaquemines, and Golden Pass via interconnects with Creole Trail, Cameron Interstate Pipeline, Texas Eastern, and Transco.

David Slater, DT Midstream President and CEO, stated, “The LEAP expansion project’s early in-service is a key first step in providing our customers ‘wellhead to water’ access to premium LNG markets. We are proud to support U.S. sourced LNG exports to the world at a time when energy security and affordability are paramount.”

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream (NYSE: DTM) is an owner, operator and developer of natural gas interstate and intrastate pipelines, storage and gathering systems, compression, treatment and surface facilities. The company transports clean natural gas for utilities, power plants, marketers, large industrial customers and energy producers across the Southern, Northeastern and Midwestern United States and Canada. The Detroit-based company offers a comprehensive, wellhead-to-market array of services, including natural gas transportation, storage and gathering. DT Midstream is transitioning towards net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, including a plan of achieving 30% of its carbon emissions reduction by 2030. For more information, please visit the DT Midstream website at www.dtmidstream.com.

Media Contact: Steven Rawlings, DT Midstream, 313.774.0690; steven.rawlings@dtmidstream.com