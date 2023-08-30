Leading Players Shaping the Global Mental Health Market to 2030 Include Acadia Healthcare, Universal Health Services, and More

Dublin, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Mental Health Market, By Mental Disorder; By Treatment Techniques; By Patient Group - Estimation & Forecast, 2017-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mental health market demonstrated significant growth, reaching a market value of USD 396.24 billion in 2022, and is projected to expand to USD 560.33 billion by the year 2030.

The market is anticipated to achieve a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.60% during the forecast period. Mental health encompasses an individual's psychological well-being, including the absence of mental disorders and the stability of the mind. It encompasses positive self-esteem, emotional resilience, emotional regulation, and clear thinking.

Growth Influencers:

Increase in the Prevalence of Mental Disorders: The rising prevalence of mental disorders has played a significant role in driving the mental health market. Improved awareness, changes in diagnostic criteria, and societal shifts have contributed to the increased demand for mental health services. This includes therapy, counseling, and psychiatric services. The pandemic-related restrictions also led to growth in mental health services as people sought help for their mental health concerns.

Segments Overview:

By Mental Disorder: Mood Disorders Anxiety Disorders Personality Disorders Psychotic Disorders Eating Disorders Trauma-related Disorders Substance Abuse Disorders Others



The mood disorders segment held approximately 40% of the market share in 2022, while the anxiety disorders segment presents an opportunity of over USD 38 billion for the period 2023-2030.

By Treatment Techniques: Intervention Counseling Individualized Therapy Group Therapy Family Counseling Discharge Planning Psychological Intervention Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) Medication Evaluation and Management Psychotherapy Trauma Therapy Dual Diagnosis Treatment



The psychological intervention segment is expected to cross USD 300 billion by 2027.

By Patient Group: Pediatric Adult Adults in Workforce Non-Working Adults Geriatric



The adult segment held around 60% of the market share in 2022.

Regional Overview:

By region, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. The North American region dominates with over 39% market share and USD 154.86 billion revenue in 2022. The Asia Pacific region exhibits the highest growth rate, with a CAGR exceeding 5.24%.

Report Insights:

The global market report provides insights on various aspects including market penetration, development, diversification, competitive landscape assessment, product development and innovation, pricing analysis, and manufacturing cost analysis.

