The Global Demand Side Platform Market size is expected to reach $110 billion by 2030, rising at a market growth of 24.9% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Demand Side Platform Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Channel, By Type, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06487779/?utm_source=GNW

The fast growth of video streaming through OTT services like Netflix, Apple TV+, and YouTube TV has put CTV display advertising in the spotlight. For instance, in 2021, the revenue from streaming in the United States climbed by 22.8%. For instance, Google LLC expanded the Google Marketing Platform’s Display & Video 360 functionalities in May 2022. To enhance CTV advertising, the company increased the amount of CTV inventory available on the Display & Video 360 demand-side platform and extended Google audiences to CTV devices. Some of the factors impacting the market are increased use of DSPs for programmatic advertising, increasing growth of mobile games, and expanding fraudulent activities in the advertising sector.



The demand-side platform market is driven by simple management and improved campaign reporting benefits. Demand-side platform market growth is anticipated due to factors such as speed, innovative advertising, precise targeting, research, and the growing availability of digital advertising inventory. The market is projected to develop in step with the growing demand for programmatic advertising. DSPs can enhance and automate data-driven advertising using cutting-edge machine learning and artificial intelligence. The market is therefore expected to grow due to technological advancements. With the growing acceptance of various mobile games globally, the industry is being pushed by an increase in demand for in-game advertising. Marketers may now contact customers in a brand-safe environment due to in-game advertising. As a huge number of developers sold ad space to commercialize the content, there has been a rise in the proportion of free-to-play mobile games with in-game advertising. This increasing growth of mobile games is further raising the adoption of demand side platforms, thereby resulting in market growth.



However, as more consumers shop online, fraudulent advertising is becoming a bigger threat. Millions of false adverts that deceive consumers are displayed to them, leading them to illegal e-commerce sites that sell fake goods and offer false services. Ad fraud can occur in various ways, such as false ad impressions/clicks generated by bad bots, piling ads on top of one another, and creating fake ghost sites that imitate legitimate websites to obtain permission from ad networks. This factor poses a challenge for the market and thus impedes its expansion.



Channel Outlook



Based on channel, the market is fragmented into display, mobile, video and native. The display segment acquired a substantial revenue share in the market in 2022. Display DSPs are vital in programmatic advertising, allowing advertisers to purchase ad inventory across various websites and display networks. Advertisers who use display DSPs have access to a robust collection of tools and features that help them to improve the targeting, reach, and effectiveness of their display advertising campaigns.



Type Outlook



By type, the market is classified into self-service and full/managed service. In 2022, the full/managed service segment held the highest revenue share in the market. In full/managed service DSP, a third party, such as an agency, executes and manages the complete campaign to target an accurate audience with the assistance of their media strategist’s team. Managed service providers are proficient in the numerous targeting possibilities that are offered by DSP. Further, a fully managed service for a demand-side platform can enhance campaign performance and give access to resources and knowledge that might otherwise be difficult to obtain internally.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. In 2022, the North America region led the market by generating the highest revenue share. Increasing programmatic ad expenditure drives the regional market’s expansion. Additionally, demand-side platform software adoption is receiving significant attention from market players. The region is heavily utilizing software and incorporating prominent businesses from many sectors of the economy. Additionally, numerous reputable and modest regional advertisers use these platforms for short-term performance ads and brand-building efforts.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.), Amazon.com, Inc., Adobe, Inc., The TradeDesk, Inc, MediaMath Inc., Adform, Microsoft Corporation (Xandr), SmartyAds, Gourmet Ads, and Basis Technologies.



Strategies Deployed in Demand Side Platform Maret



2023-Jun: Trade Desk revealed Kokai, AI programmatic platform, with a new user interface and advanced features like cross-platform measurements. The new platform offers superior AI optimization capabilities and can process 13 million ad impressions per second.



2023-Jun: SmartyAds formed a partnership with PubMatic, an independent technology company offering digital advertising supply chain. The partnership would enable the company to offer superior supply across all ad formats and outstanding opportunities to advertise with impact.



2023-May: MediaMath entered into partnership with Sonobi, an independent, consumer-focused, technology company, and Captify, a leading Search Intelligence Platform. The partnership focuses on combining the expertise of companies and offering brands a higher level of engagement and more efficient ad spending with quality inventory and enhanced targeting.



2023-Feb: Adform came into partnership with Scope3. The partnership would allow the company to offer its client implementation green media solutions with quantifiable data and results. Additionally, brands can monitor the campaigns’ carbon footprint directly through the Adform DSP.



2022-Oct: Adform partnered with EMX by Big Village, the leading premium SSP, and end-to-end programmatic technology group. With this partnership, the company would be able to deliver premium direct CTV supply, in a transparent and measurable environment to its customers.



2022-Mar: Trade Desk teamed up with Adobe, an American software company known for its multimedia and creativity software products. The integration with Adobe Real-Time Customer Data Platform enables marketers to drive more precision and applicability in advertising. Moreover, it would enable the advertisers to test new identity capabilities, such as Unified ID 2.0, as they get ready for a cookieless environment.



2022-Mar: MediaMath formed a partnership with Hivestack, the world’s leading independent programmatic digital out-of-home (DOOH) ad tech company. With this partnership, both companies would combine their technologies to reveal multiple programmatic DOOH, and other cross-channel media campaigns globally.



2021-May: SmartyAds joined hands with Xiaomi, a Chinese designer, and manufacturer of consumer electronics. Through this collaboration, the company offers development opportunities for providers and enables them to reach vast ad inventory featured by Xiaomi.



2021-Feb: MediaMath partnered with Flipkart, an E-commerce marketplace. The partnership is aimed to enable brands to design high-impact marketing campaigns and make data-driven decisions to purchase online ad inventory. Furthermore, it would drive better client experiences and engagement and deliver transparency and accountability to brands.



2020-Sep: Adform introduced FLOW, a new product suite. The new platform offers DSP, DMP, SSP, DCO, and ad servers and provides its users to secure significantly stronger results.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Channel



• Video



• Display



• Mobile



• Others



By Type



• Full/Managed Service



• Self Service



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)



• Amazon.com, Inc.



• Adobe, Inc.



• The TradeDesk, Inc



• MediaMath Inc.



• Adform



• Microsoft Corporation (Xandr)



• SmartyAds



• Gourmet Ads



• Basis Technologies



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06487779/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________